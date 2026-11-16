Texas quarterback Arch Manning said Monday he will participate in Saturday's Senior Day ceremonies before the final home game of the season against Arkansas, but said he's not yet thinking about his playing future.

Manning is a fourth-year player and will have to decide if he wants to stay at Texas, transfer or enter the NFL draft. He will have one season of eligibility in college remaining.

"I’m a senior, so I’m doing it," Manning said of the senior day events. Even if he participates in the pregame ceremony, Manning could return to Texas next season.

Saturday will be the final regular season home game for the No. 8 Longhorns (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 6 CFP). They could still potentially host a College Football Playoff game.

The grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning is 20-5 as a starter, but has had a rollercoaster career that has ranged from being a projected as Heisman Trophy favorite to withering criticism after losses.

The Longhorns are on a four-game win streak that has them in position to return to the playoff after missing out last season. Manning led a late rally to beat LSU 22-21 at Baton Rouge on Saturday, throwing the winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with 3 seconds to play.

Manning insists his career has "been great."

"I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a person and a player," Manning said. "I’ve enjoyed my time, but I’m just focused on this week, winning this week. I’m not really thinking about the future right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.