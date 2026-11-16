Kyle Whittingham Addresses Job Security, Buyout Rumors As Michigan Sits At 5–5

After more than two decades of sustained success at Utah, Kyle Whittingham arrived in Ann Arbor expected to bring immediate stability. Instead, with Michigan spiraling to 5–5 after a 31-7 loss to Oregon, the scrutiny has turned squarely toward its first-year head coach.

Michigan's season has been defined by constant turmoil: instability at quarterback and a coaching staff whose offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, couldn't even last a full year. Sitting near the bottom of the Big Ten, with all five of their losses in conference play, the Wolverines are struggling simply to stay competitive.

With only No. 4 UCLA and No. 20 Ohio State left on the schedule, the margin for error is gone. Failing to pull off at least one upset would leave Michigan short of bowl eligibility for the first time in a full season since 2014.

Speaking with reporters on Monday morning, Whittingham made it clear he is well aware of the criticism surrounding him this season. He directly addressed rumors that he has been intentionally underperforming to get himself fired and force a buyout.

"I don't know who spun it that way, but like I said, you can take anything and spin it any way you want and try to get the desired outcome you're looking for," Whittingham said. "That was not the intention."

Whittingham also pointed to a larger structural hurdle: Michigan is operating without an athletic director. Whoever the university hires to fill that role won't be tied to Whittingham and could look to make a change right away.

He made sure to address if he’s had any conversations with Michigan leadership about his status for next season.

"Well, I don't have an AD yet," Whittingham said. "Warde has been very supportive. Warde Manuel has been awesome this season. Of course, he's on his way out. I haven't had the opportunity to talk with the new president yet. Like I said, there's not an AD in place at this point in time, so obviously no conversations there. I'm looking forward to finding out who it is and having a chance to visit."

Michigan might not have an athletic director yet, but that hasn't lowered the expectations. With the Bruins visiting the Big House this Saturday, pulling off an upset could be the exact kind of spark that injects new life and excitement back into the program.

Still, Whittingham knows the challenge ahead and the immediate success the undefeated Bruins have found under first-year head coach Bob Chesney. When asked what led to the success, Whittingham focused on talent evaluation for the program.

"Transfer Portal. Look at their roster that's built," Whittingham said. "Man, what, 75% of their starters transfers for this year, and they hit the nail on the head with their evaluations in the portal. They did a great job of bringing in the right guys."

Whether Whittingham gets a second year in Ann Arbor remains to be seen. All indications suggest that once Michigan's next athletic director is hired and in place, everyone will finally get some clarity.