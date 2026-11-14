The 2026 college football season has delivered chaos and uncertainty like no other. This rules.

Here’s proof regular-season games in the sport this year have never counted for more and that an extended College Football Playoff has not diluted the competitive play of the sport: No one’s spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff is assured this season — no one's.

That’s a remarkable fact given that there are just two weeks left to play in the regular season. This has been one of the most competitive seasons of college football in recent memory with only two teams — Utah and UCLA — remaining undefeated after 10 games in 11 weeks.

The SEC has strong representation in the projected CFP bracket, making up a third of the field. Former No. 1 and No. 2 teams, Ohio State and Oregon are the first two teams out, which would’ve felt improbable when the season started.

Based on my top-25 rankings following Week 11's action, here's what my 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like if the regular season ended before Week 12.

MY 12-TEAM COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET

Much to the delight of Wake Forest fans, the Demon Deacons catapulted up to No. 10 this week from No. 21 last week in my top 25.

They made themselves undeniable after destroying SMU, 49-7, on the road last weekend.

The Deacs’ only loss is to Miami, and they look like the most capable challenger to the Hurricanes for the ACC crown.

But I don’t believe Wake Forest is capable of winning the national title. In fact, I’d like the Deacs to play Georgia this weekend just so we can see how good this team is against the elite program in the SEC.

It's an exercise I do not think is dissimilar to Georgia playing TCU in the 2022 national title game. I'd just prefer we play that game in November rather than January if it's to have a similar result.

First Team Out: Oregon Ducks' Path To The CFP

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Oregon is the first team out of my 12-team College Football Playoff field — again, if it ended today — and that’s because Boise State is the highest-ranked Group of Six team, meaning it earns an automatic bid. The Broncos would steal that 12th spot from Oregon. The 7-3 Ducks’ losses to Oklahoma State and Illinois are the "bad" ones on their resume, while a UCLA defeat is looking just fine now.

The Ducks own the head-to-head win against Boise State as well as wins against Northwestern and Ohio State. Oregon could also backdoor into the Big Ten title game if Indiana loses one more game. It doesn’t have a head-to-head win against Indiana, but it did beat an Ohio State team that Indiana lost to.

There’s hope yet for Oregon being 9-3 and seeded in the 12-team format. It just needs to move into the top 11 to make room for Boise State.

Next Team Out: Ohio State Buckeyes' Path To The CFP

(Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Ohio State needs help to get into the College Football Playoff. It just can't do it on its own anymore with three losses.

It needs Texas or Oregon to take a fourth loss and knock itself out of contention for the CFP field just to have a shot. The Buckeyes’ win against Indiana could carry the day if that happens. But both Texas and Oregon having beaten Ohio State this year does nothing to help the Buckeyes’ cause.

Next Team Out: Iowa Hawkeyes' Path To The CFP

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa needs to run the table and get to 10 wins. It doesn't have a ranked win on its resume, even though it has wins against teams who were previously ranked (Wisconsin, Michigan) when they played.

The only way the Hawkeyes are making the CFP is if two teams in the top 12 go 0-2 in their final two regular season games. But even that might not be enough for a team that barely beat a bad Michigan squad and got manhandled by Ohio State, 31-14, at home.

But this Iowa team certainly looks and feels different compared with past seasons, so there's maybe a chance.