College Football
2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia No. 1, Ohio State Outside Top 10
College Football

2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia No. 1, Ohio State Outside Top 10

Updated Nov. 10, 2026 10:10 p.m. ET

In the span of just one week since the first reveal of the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings, there are shake-ups everywhere. 

There's a new No. 1 team. Two teams fell out of the Top 12. Blue bloods Ohio State and LSU have fallen out of the playoff picture. After the second edition of the CFP rankings, margins are thinner, and only four weeks remain to change those chances. 

Here is a look at the second set of CFP rankings, from 25-to-1:

25. Oklahoma State (6-3)
24. Boise State (8-1)
23. Arizona (7-2)
22. Missouri (6-3)
21. LSU (6-3)
20. Ohio State (6-3)
19. Ole Miss (6-3)
18. USC (7-2)
17. South Carolina (6-3)
16. Oregon (6-3)
15. Iowa (7-2)
14. Houston (7-2)
13. Wake Forest (8-1)
12. Texas Tech (8-1)
11. Kentucky (7-2)
10. BYU (7-2)
9. Indiana (8-1)
8. Tennessee (7-2)
7. Miami (Fla.) (8-1)
6. Texas (7-2)
5. Notre Dame (8-1)
4. UCLA (9-0)
3. Alabama (7-2)
2. Utah (9-0)
1. Georgia (8-1)

Georgia, Utah, Alabama and UCLA would earn first-round byes, while Boise State would be the lone Group of Six representative in the field, earning the No. 12 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 5 Notre Dame. Only four weeks remain for teams to make their case.

The committee also unveiled its second projected 12-team playoff bracket, giving us an early glimpse at the potential matchups and path to a national title. 

Here is what the second CFP bracket projection of the season looks like:

In this 12-team CFP projection, the SEC would have five teams in the field, the Big Ten and Big 12 would have two teams each, the ACC would have one team, while Boise State would be the lone G6 representative, and Notre Dame would make it as an independent. 

The CFP rankings and the latest AP Top 25 Poll still feature a slew of differences.

Alabama, at No. 3, would receive a first-round bye in the CFP rankings, but was down at seven in the AP Poll. Boise State garnered more respect from the AP, coming in at 17, rather than 24th in the CFP. 

Indiana, despite being idle in Week 10, dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 in the CFP rankings, but remained at six in the AP. Miami dropped six spots from No. 1 to No. 7 after a valiant effort on the road in South Bend, against Notre Dame. 

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