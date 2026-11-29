You know what Championship Weekend means, right? It means Playoff spots, automatic bids and first-round byes on the line.

Here are the lines for every conference championship game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 29, along with what to know about each one.

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FRIDAY, DEC. 4

Conference USA Championship Game (7 p.m. ET)

Spread: Liberty -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Liberty -600, Jacksonville State +440

O/U: 52.5

What To Know: Liberty (11-1) is a double-digit favorite at home and is still in the mix for the Group of Five's automatic Playoff bid. The Flames have won 11 straight since a season-opening 20-13 loss at James Madison, including a 52-29 rout of Missouri State last week. Jacksonville State (9-3) beat Delaware 28-14 to close the regular season. The Gamecocks have won two straight.

Sun Belt Championship Game (7 p.m. ET)

Spread: Georgia Southern -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Georgia Southern -155, Louisiana Tech +130

O/U: 50.5

What To Know: It's an instant rematch. These two teams met in Statesboro last Saturday, and Georgia Southern (8-4) rolled to a 41-3 win. That loss knocked Louisiana Tech (9-3) out of the Group of Five Playoff race and ended its eight-game winning streak. Despite last week's blowout, the Eagles are only 3.5-point favorites.

Big 12 Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

Spread: Utah -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Utah -142, Texas Tech +120

O/U: 60.5

What To Know: Utah (12-0) is the only undefeated team in the country, but it's only a field-goal favorite against the defending Big 12 champions. The Utes finished the regular season with a 52-28 win over West Virginia. Texas Tech (11-1) has won five straight since its only loss, 37-24 at Cincinnati in October, and beat TCU 48-27 on Thanksgiving night. The total of 60.5 is the highest of the weekend. The winner earns the Big 12's automatic bid, and a win would keep Utah in strong position for a first-round bye.

Pac-12 Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

Spread: Boise State -16.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Boise State -750, San Diego State +525

O/U: 57.5

What To Know: Boise State (10-2) is the biggest favorite of the weekend, but San Diego State beat the Broncos 22-20 just two weeks ago. Boise State bounced back with a 49-28 rout at Colorado State last week. They're in control of the Group of Five's automatic Playoff bid. San Diego State (6-6) lost 20-14 at Washington State last week.

Moutain West Championship Game (9 p.m. ET)

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

ACC Championship Game (Noon ET)

Spread: Miami -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Miami -148, Wake Forest +124

O/U: 58.5

What To Know: This is a rematch of a Sept. 18 game in Winston-Salem, which Miami won 33-20. That's Wake Forest's only loss of the season. Both teams are 11-1. The Hurricanes' lone loss came at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. Miami beat Boston College 45-11 last week, and Wake Forest has won nine straight, including a 31-7 win over Duke. Both teams are likely in the Playoff field regardless of the result, so seeding is what's at stake.

MAC Championship Game (Noon ET)

Spread: Toledo -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Toledo -265, Buffalo +215

O/U: 49.5

What To Know: Toledo (10-2) is a touchdown favorite, but Buffalo (9-3) won the regular-season meeting 23-8 on Oct. 10 in Toledo. That's the Rockets' only loss since their season opener at Michigan State. Toledo has won six straight since that loss, most recently 34-31 at Ohio. Buffalo has won seven straight.

SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET)

Spread: Georgia -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Georgia -305, Texas +245

O/U: 44.5

What To Know: Georgia (11-1) has been No. 1 in each of the last three CFP rankings and enters as a 9.5-point favorite in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have won five straight since their only loss, 27-24 to Auburn on Oct. 17, and they routed Georgia Tech 63-0 last week. Texas (10-2) has won six straight since back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, most recently 16-6 at Texas A&M. The total of 44.5 is the second-lowest of the weekend.

Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

Spread: Indiana -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Indiana -520, UCLA +390

O/U: 39.5

What To Know: UCLA (10-2) is ranked higher, but Indiana (10-2) is a nearly two-touchdown favorite in the Big Ten title game. The Bruins started 10-0 but have lost two straight, 18-16 in triple overtime at Michigan and 45-10 to USC last week. The defending national champion Hoosiers routed Purdue 41-14 last week. The 39.5 total is the lowest of Championship Weekend. A UCLA win would give the Bruins the Big Ten's automatic bid.

American Conference Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

Spread: UTSA -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: UTSA -285, North Texas +230

O/U: 53.5

What To Know: UTSA (10-2) beat North Texas 35-16 at home on Nov. 14 and hosts the rematch as a 7.5-point favorite. The Roadrunners have won three straight, most recently 28-22 over Tulsa, and still have an outside shot at the Group of Five's Playoff bid. North Texas (8-4) beat UAB 23-8 last week.