Ohio State and Michigan might not be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff when they meet Saturday at noon ET on FOX, but that doesn't make "The Game" any less meaningful.

Few rivalries in sports carry the history, tradition and star power of the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Dating back to 1897, the rivalry has featured countless iconic moments, produced 21 combined national championships and 10 Heisman Trophy winners, and showcased some of the greatest players in college football history.

Here are the best players at every position to play in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry since 2000.

QB: Troy Smith (2002-2006)

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Smith started 29 games at quarterback during his career at Ohio State, capping his senior season in 2006 by winning the Heisman Trophy. He threw for a Big Ten-best 30 touchdowns that year and went 3-0 against Michigan during his time with the Buckeyes. His final win over the Wolverines was perhaps the most memorable, as he threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State's 42-39 victory in 2006.

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (2013-2015)

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Elliott helped lead Ohio State to a national championship in 2014, rushing for a career-high 1,878 yards that season. He followed that up with another dominant campaign in 2015, leading the nation with 1,821 rushing yards. Elliott went 3-0 against Michigan and delivered one of his best performances in the rivalry in 2015, rushing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He was selected fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, where he spent seven seasons.

WR: Jeremiah Smith (2024-present)

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Smith set Big Ten records for receiving yards and touchdown catches by a wide receiver this season. He currently leads the nation with 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions. He's also a heavy favorite to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, sitting at -425 odds.

WR: Braylon Edwards (2001-2004)

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Edwards was Michigan's version of Jeremiah Smith. When he was in college, he held the record for most receiving yards in the Big Ten. He now sits at fourth. Edwards had 1,330 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns in his senior season, before being drafted third overall by the Cleveland Browns.

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2020-2022)

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Smith-Njigba had one of the most impressive seasons of any college receiver as a sophomore. He led the Big Ten with 95 catches and 1,606 yards. He has continued that dominance in the NFL, leading the league with 1,793 yards in 2025 as the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

TE: Jake Butt (2013-2016)

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Butt started 37 games during his four-year career at Michigan. He totaled 138 catches for 1,646 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns en route to being named a two-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American. He was awarded the John Mackey Award during his senior season, honoring the most outstanding tight end in college football. Butt spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos and signed with the Chicago Bears in 2021 before retiring.

OL: Steve Hutchinson (1996-2000)

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Hutchinson was a team captain who helped the Wolverines win a share of the 1997 national title and three Big Ten championships. He was a four-time All-Big Ten selection, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and a two-time All-American —including unanimous first-team All-American honors as a senior in 2000. He did not allow a single sack during his final two seasons at Michigan.

OL: Pat Elflein (2012-2016)

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Elflein was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in all three seasons as a starter and helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2014 national championship. He went on to enjoy a six-year NFL career.

OL: Paris Johnson Jr. (2020-2022)

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Johnson started 29 games over three seasons in Columbus. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a consensus All-American in 2022. Johnson was selected sixth in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, the most recent Ohio State offensive lineman to be drafted in the top 10.

OL: Jake Long (2003-2007)

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Long was a two-time All-Big Ten and All-American selection during his time at Michigan. He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He's one of six offensive linemen in NFL history to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

OL: Nick Mangold (2002-2005)

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Mangold helped the Buckeyes go 14-0 and win the 2002 BCS national championship. Ohio State won two Big Ten titles with Mangold and was named a first-team All-American in 2005. He went on to be selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Edge: Nick Bosa (2016-2018)

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Nick Bosa spent three seasons at Ohio State, where his family had cemented a legacy, as his brother, Joey Bosa, was also a star for the Buckeyes. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and earned first-team All-American honors. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

DT: Mason Graham (2022-2024)

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Graham started 39 games over three seasons, helping lead the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship. He was a freshman All-American in 2022, a second-team All-American in 2023 and a unanimous All-American in 2024. The Cleveland Browns selected him fifth overall in 2025.

DT: Cam Heyward (2007-2010)

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Heyward was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes, earning All-American honors as a freshman. He carried that success into the NFL, where he has become one of the league's most consistent defensive linemen. Heyward has spent 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning seven Pro Bowl selections along the way.

Edge: Aidan Hutchinson (2018-2021)

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Hutchinson, a Michigan native, starred for his local school from 2018-2021. He led the Big Ten with 14 sacks as a senior in 2021, finishing second in Heisman trophy voting. He was selected second overall by the Detroit Lions in 2022.

LB: A.J. Hawk (2002-2005)

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Hawk started 38 games during his four-year college career and helped the Buckeyes win the 2002 national championship. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and a two-time All-American. Following his senior season, he won the Lombardi Award, given to the best college football linebacker. Hawk went onto play nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and win a Super Bowl in 2011.

LB: LaMarr Woodley (2003-2006)

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Woodley recorded a Big Ten-best 12 sacks as a senior en route to winning the Lombardi Award and Ted Hendricks Award. He was also named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

CB: Marshon Lattimore (2014-2016)

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Lattimore starred for the Buckeyes in his senior season, recording four interceptions and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. The Saints selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft, where he went on to become a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

CB: Denzel Ward (2015-2017)

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Ward had a successful three-year career at Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and being named a consensus All-American in 2017. He became the third highest-paid cornerback in the NFL after signing a two-year, $62.2 million extension with the Cleveland Browns this year.

Nickel: Malcolm Jenkins (2005-2008)

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Jenkins won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, as a senior at Ohio State in 2008. He helped lead the Buckeyes to four Big Ten regular-season championships and two appearances in the BCS National Championship Game. Jenkins went on to enjoy a 13-year NFL career, capturing Super Bowl titles with both the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

S: Jabrill Peppers (2014-2016)

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Peppers was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2015 and a two-time All-Big Ten selection in 2015 and 2016. He was a Heisman trophy candidate and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Michigan in 2016. A missile out of the backend, he totaled 16 tackles for loss that season.

S: Caleb Downs (2023-2025)

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Downs helped Ohio State win the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship in his first season with the team after transferring from Alabama. He was an All-American in both seasons in Columbus before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in last June's draft.