The final week of college football's regular season is here, and there couldn't be more on the line.

Both spots in the Big Ten championship game are up for grabs. No. 9 UCLA still controls its destiny and will host No. 15 USC on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Iowa also have a chance to make the conference title game. The Hawkeyes play at No. 25 Nebraska on Friday morning and the Ducks host No. 24 Washington on Saturday evening.

No. 21 Ohio State welcomes Michigan in the most historic rivalry in the sport on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET on FOX).

In another rivalry, No. 6 Alabama is hosting Auburn in the Iron Bowl as it tries to reclaim a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. We're breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely from Week 13.

RJ Young Laken Litman Ben Portnoy Last Week 7-3 8-2 7-3 Overall 65-43 62-46 59-49

No. 13 Iowa vs. No. 25 Nebraska

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea led Nebraska to its first win over Ohio State since 2012 in Week 12. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Friday, noon ET (CBS)

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Line: Iowa -4.5

RJ Young: Iowa

The Hawkeyes earn another ranked win to boost their resume.

Laken Litman: Iowa

What could be more fitting than Iowa making it to the final Big Ten championship game?

Ben Portnoy: Nebraska

At this rate I have to ride the train, right? The Huskers got the marquee result that has long eluded them with a win over Ohio State last week. The vibes in Lincoln are good. I like them to pull another upset.

Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Arkansas in Week 12. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Line: Texas -10.5

Young: Texas

Less so because Texas is great — and it is — and more so because Texas A&M is a mess.

Litman: Texas

The Longhorns will win their third straight game against the Aggies since renewing their rivalry.

Portnoy: Texas

Even America's most unpredictable team can't blow this. Texas A&M has been an absolute mess and missed just about everyone on the talent-evaluation front. The Longhorns should run away with this rivalry game.

No. 21 Ohio State vs. Michigan

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood led the Wolverines to his first win as the starter since Penn State on Oct. 17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Line: Ohio State -10.5

Young: Ohio State

The preseason No. 1 team in the country won't finish 7-5 this season, right? RIGHT?!

Litman: Ohio State

It hasn't been the season the Buckeyes envisioned, but coach Ryan Day will have his team motivated to beat the "team up north."

Portnoy: Ohio State

This might be the least anticipated meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in my lifetime, but someone has to win. I'll take the Buckeyes. Michigan showed flashes against UCLA last week, but this is still a bad football team and a messy administrative situation is hanging over the program right now.

Kentucky vs. No. 19 Louisville

Louisville quarterback Lincoln Keinholz threw for 309 yards and five touchdowns in the Cardinals' Week 12 win against Pitt. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Line: Louisville -3

Young: Louisville

Kentucky has lost three straight, and that streak will extend to four.

Litman: Louisville

The Cardinals got off to a rocky start this season but are clicking now and will hand the Wildcats their fourth consecutive loss.

Portnoy: Kentucky

Will Stein has the Wildcats ahead of schedule in Year 1. I think UK gets back on the horse (sorry, bad Kentucky pun) and caps off a successful first year with a win over Stein's alma mater, Louisville.

Clemson vs. South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are trying to avoid a consecutive seven-win regular-season. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Line: South Carolina -5.5

Young: South Carolina

Shane Beamer is a master at winning only the games he has to, and this is one of those games.

Litman: South Carolina

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer ends the season on a high note after starting it on the hot seat.

Portnoy: South Carolina

Speaking of bad football teams, what should we even say about Clemson anymore? South Carolina isn't much better. The Gamecocks were a mess against Arkansas without quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but assuming he's more healthy, they should handle the Tigers with ease.

No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 15 USC

UCLA quarterback Madden Iamaleava wasn't able to lead the Bruins to a win over Michigan after being thrust into action when Ty Dieffenbach was injured. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Line: USC -7

Young: UCLA

The Bruins have a chance to get into the Big Ten title game with a win and, perhaps, land a top seed in the College Football Playoff in two weeks' time.

Litman: USC

With UCLA's quarterback situation up in the air, USC will play spoiler, and potentially knock the Bruins out of the CFP.

Portnoy: USC

For all the good UCLA has accomplished, the loss to Michigan has made me more sure the Bruins are more pretender than contender. USC coach Lincoln Riley's seat is still mildly warm. Winning this game would quiet a lot of that noise — I think.

No. 23 Missouri vs. Oklahoma

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Kentucky in Week 12. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Line: Missouri -2.5

Young: Missouri

Oklahoma's offense might actually need to score 35 to win this game.

Litman: Missouri

Both teams have four losses and multiple wins over top-25 opponents, so give the nod to the home team.

Portnoy: Oklahoma

Can Oklahoma make Jason Witten the permanent offensive coordinator as soon as yesterday? The Sooners have been a mess this year, but things are looking up down the stretch. I think the defense is the difference here.

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington

Quarterback Dylan Raiola and Oregon have won four straight games are now -180 to make the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Line: Oregon -14

Young: Oregon

The Ducks are one of the hottest teams in the sport.

Litman: Oregon

The Ducks have the ultimate redemption story going for them right now and will put themselves in position to make the Big Ten title game.

Portnoy: Oregon

I don't know if they'll get into the CFP, but Oregon finally looks like the team we expected in the preseason. I have a hard time seeing Washington picking off a ranked opponent two weeks in a row.

No. 6 Alabama vs. Auburn

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell is expected to return from an ankle injury in Week 13. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Bryant-Denney Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Line: Alabama -15.5

Young: Alabama

The Tide will walk into the College Football Playoff with an Iron Bowl win.

Litman: Alabama

The Crimson Tide dropped three spots in the CFP rankings after beating Chattanooga and will make a statement to the committee with a resounding Iron Bowl win. Plus, coach Kalen DeBoer said quarterback Keelon Russell will play.

Portnoy: Alabama

Weird things happen in the Iron Bowl. Not this year. Alabama should stomp Auburn and solidify what still remains a bit of a shallow College Football Playoff résumé.

No. 18 Houston vs. Baylor

Quarterback Keisean Henderson threw for 268 yards and one touchdown in his first start, filling in for injured Conner Weigman. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Line: Houston -4.5

Young: Houston

The Cougars have been a top-25 team most of the year, and they get to prove it against Baylor.

Litman: Houston

The Cougars give the Bears their third loss to a ranked team in as many weeks.

Portnoy: Houston

The Cougars have fallen off the radar a touch, but Willie Fritz's team is still dangerous. Give me Houston to cap off another successful year under Fritz.