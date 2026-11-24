One regular-season week remains for teams to make their College Football Playoff case.

In the newest reveal of the 2026 CFP rankings, the No. 1 team remained strong. The 2025 champion, Indiana, is on the outside looking in. Two top-4 teams fell, leaving first-round byes up for grabs. No Group of Six team was included in the top 25. After the fourth edition of the CFP rankings, most teams only have one more chance to prove they belong in the 12-team playoff field.

Here is a look at the fourth set of CFP rankings, from 25-to-1:

25. Nebraska (7-4)

24. Washington (7-4)

23. Missouri (7-4)

22. Ole Miss (7-4)

21. Ohio State (7-4)

20. Florida (7-4)

19. Louisville (8-3)

18. Houston (8-3)

17. Oklahoma (7-4)

16. Arizona (8-3)

15. USC (8-3)

14. Indiana (9-2)

13. Iowa (9-2)

12. Oregon (8-3)

11. Texas Tech (10-1)

10. BYU (9-2)

9. UCLA (10-1)

8. Wake Forest (10-1)

7. Miami (Fla.) (10-1)

6. Alabama (9-2)

5. Tennessee (9-2)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

3. Texas (9-2)

2. Utah (11-0)

1. Georgia (10-1)

Georgia, Utah, Texas and Notre Dame would earn first-round byes, while Boise State would be the lone Group of Six representative in the field, earning the No. 12 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 5 Tennessee. Only one regular-season week, and conference championship games remain for teams to make their case.

The committee also unveiled its projected 12-team playoff bracket, giving us an early glimpse at the potential matchups and path to a national title.

Here is what the third CFP bracket projection of the season looks like:

Texas, at No. 3, would earn a bye, after replacing Alabama, which fell to No. 6 and would now host a first-round game on campus. Notre Dame took UCLA's spot at No. 4, and would also get a first-round bye, while the Bruins would play at No. 8 Wake Forest. Boise State comes in at No. 12, as the top Group of Six team, despite losing to San Diego State and falling out of the top 25.

The CFP rankings and the latest AP Top 25 Poll still feature a slew of differences.

Miami, at No. 7, would host a first-round game against No. 10 BYU, but the AP had the Hurricanes fourth.

Other notable changes included Tennessee jumping four spots from ninth to No. 5 as its win against Alabama factored in. Indiana fell six spots from eighth to No. 14, and is now in jeopardy of missing the CFP after winning it all in 2025. Washington and Nebraska joined the top 25 after upsetting Indiana and Ohio State.