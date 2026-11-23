I played offensive line for eight seasons in the NFL, and before that I spent my Saturdays in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, blocking for guys who ended up on lists like this one. So when I watch college football now, I watch for the stuff that signaled to me in the huddle whether a guy was for real.

I'm picking the 10 players who impressed me most during the previous weekend. Not just the gaudiest stat lines, but the performances that hold up when you turn the tape on. Some weeks, that'll be an edge rusher wreaking havoc. Other weeks, it'll be a lineman you've never heard of who didn't lose a rep all afternoon. I have a soft spot for those guys.

Let's take a look at this week's group.

Dampier is going to suffer the fate of other West Coast college football stars (I know Utah is not west coast. Don’t come at me Ute fans). He plays too late at night for Heisman voters to watch all his games. Dampier once again played spectacularly well. He threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, then added 62 yards on the ground with another two touchdowns. He’s got 35 total touchdowns and his team will be 12-0.

The three-star true freshman running back is taking on an outsized role in the Oregon offense with both of their top running backs out with injury. Smith rushed for 121 yards against Michigan State on just 14 carries, including a 48-yard rush when it appeared he was going to run out of bounds. He also added two touchdowns.

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Saturday was the Demond Williams that Washington has been longing for. A dual-threat quarterback who can help the Dawgs upset a top-ranked team. Williams threw for 227 yards which included a strike for a game-tying touchdown. More importantly, he added 88 rushing yards including a 65-yard touchdown that opened the scoring for Washington.

Smith is the best player in the sport and it's unfortunate Ohio State’s QB situation isn’t allowing Smith to reach his full potential. However, he has still been crushing it for the Buckeyes. He’s easily the best player on any field. He caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio State in their loss to Nebraska.

Nebraska finally won a game against a ranked opponent, which broke their 10-year streak of losing these games. They won with Colandrea playing a controlled game from the pocket and using his legs for success. He only threw for 200 yards but that included three touchdown passes and no mistakes. He also added over 60 yards rushing and a touchdown. Some of those late rushing attempts helped Nebraska close out the game against Ohio State.

Bo lead the country in rushing yards this past weekend so he gets a shoutout in this column. MacCormack had 30 carries for 236 yards and one touchdown. That’s nearly eight yards per rush. Boston College is one game away from a bowl. MacCormack’s rushing ability will be important this weekend.

Ford helped his Stanford team keep the Axe from another Big Game victory over Cal. He was a workhorse on Saturday night. 20 carries, 151 yards and two touchdowns. Stanford is now bowl eligible which plenty of us did not see coming this season.

Raymond made one of the more incredible plays of the season with time expiring against Penn State. On fourth down, he caught a short pass and appeared to be tackled at the two-yard line with Rutgers needing a touchdown to tie the game. However, he pitched the ball backwards to a teammate as he was going down. Ben Black caught the ball and scored to get Rutgers within a point of Penn State. They then scored on the two-point conversion to win the game. Epic stuff.

Fletcher Jr. helped lead Miami to a gritty 28-20 win over Virginia Tech despite going down 14-0 in the first quarter, rushing for 63 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He also added three receptions for 17 yards, finishing with 80 total yards from scrimmage. He continues to extend his record as Miami's all-time leader in rushing scores with 39.

Bailey led NC State to a 28-10 road victory over Florida State on Saturday, completing 23 of 36 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He improved to 2-0 in his career against the Seminoles, throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions across those two games.