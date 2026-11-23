Utah is one of the best stories in college football, and, yet, the narrative it will have to battle until the end of its season is that the Big 12 isn't capable of creating a national champion, even with the only undefeated team left standing.

With Utah ranked at No. 2, it's almost certainly going to make the College Football Playoff with a win over West Virginia this weekend. Scrutiny about just how good the Big 12 is, or was, this season will come down to how far Utah can play in the CFP. If Utah reaches the national championship game and gets throttled like 2022 TCU, the strength of the conference will again appear to be weaker than the rest.

That won't bode well for the Big 12 in the future, especially with a lame duck commissioner in Brett Yormark leading a conference that has not won a national title in 21 years.

With one week left of the regular season and ahead of the College Football Playoff committee's new rankings, here's what my 12-team CFP bracket would look like if the season were to end before Week 13.

MY 12-TEAM COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET

The four automatic qualifiers in my College Football Playoff bracket are Georgia (SEC), Utah (Big 12), Miami (ACC) and UCLA (Big Ten). Those are the four highest-ranked teams in each of the Power Four conferences.

Georgia, Utah and Miami have each clinched a spot in their respective conference championship games. Same with Wake Forest, which earned the right to challenge Miami for the ACC title. A win for the Demon Deacons against the Hurricanes would avenge their only loss this season and could catapult them ahead of Notre Dame hours before CFP Selection Sunday.

However, Georgia appears to be a cut above the rest, even undefeated Utah.

First Team Out: Iowa Hawkeyes' Path To The CFP

(Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 12 Iowa is the first team out in my CFP bracket because the highest-ranked team in the Group of Six is guaranteed one spot in the field. That means Iowa has to make way for Liberty.

The Flames rose to No. 22 in my latest top-25 rankings after Boise State lost to San Diego State on Saturday night. Unfortunately, a win against Nebraska on Saturday won't do much to nudge Iowa into the playoff, unless one of the teams ranked ahead of it loses.

A 10-2 Iowa team out of the Big Ten with losses to Ohio State and Minnesota should feel like a shoo-in. Given the play of Ohio State and Minnesota lately, though, and the lack of ranked wins, the Hawkeyes simply have to feel like the better team to me by CFP Selection Sunday than any of the 11 ranked ahead of them.

Next Team Out: Indiana Hoosiers' Path To The CFP

(Photo by Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

No. 13 Indiana is the second team out in my College Football Playoff field because its resume took a hit on Saturday. Not only did the Hoosiers lose to Washington in overtime, but they also saw the only ranked opponent to beat them, Ohio State, lose to Nebraska.

The Hoosiers’ only ranked win is against USC at home. Saturday was the second game this season where head coach Curt Cignetti pulled Indiana's starting quarterback in favor of a backup in the hope of seeing better results from the position. To cap off the regular season, the Hoosiers play lowly Purdue at home, and that might not be enough for them to have a chance to defend their national title without a Big Ten championship game appearance or victory.