Ohio State's college football season has officially fallen off a cliff. The Buckeyes, once considered to be national title contenders this year, lost their fourth game of the season Saturday, falling to unranked Nebraska, 31-28.

The Buckeyes have now lost four regular-season games for the first time since 2011, per FOX Sports Research, and Nebraska beat Ohio State for the first time since Oct. 8, 2011, after the Buckeyes had won seven of their eight matchups since 2000.

Not great and so far from what fans have come to expect from Ryan Day's team, which won't make the Big Ten championship game in December and will likely need a significant amount of outside help to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Even with Heisman Trophy frontrunner Jeremiah Smith leading the Buckeyes and regularly breaking records, Ohio State has looked nothing like the team it's expected to be.

Smith finished Saturday's game with 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches, while Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey went 16-for-27 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, running back Bo Jackson put up two touchdowns and finished with 52 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Of course, the midseason injury to quarterback Julian Sayin hasn't helped the situation. Sayin injured his throwing arm in Ohio State's 19-15 win over Indiana on Oct. 17, and while Day recently said he's optimistic about his quarterback's progress, Sayin still isn't expected to be back on the field for the Michigan game.

Among its four losses, two were to unranked teams: USC and now Nebraska. The others were to Texas back in September and to a surging Oregon squad a couple weeks ago. And now, the Buckeyes are in disarray as they close the regular season against Michigan next week.

As for Nebraska, the Cornhuskers' win against Ohio State snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents, and it was their first win over a ranked team since beating Oregon in 2016.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea had a standout performance in the upset win, completing 19-of-28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Head coach Matt Rhule earned a few high marks with this win too.

He snapped a 21-game losing streak against ranked opponents and earned his first such win as a Power Four head coach after starting 0-21. His previous win over a ranked team came in the 2016 AAC championship game, when he led Temple past Navy.