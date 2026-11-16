It's been 812 days since Ferris State, a Division II school tucked away in Big Rapids, Michigan, last lost a college football game.

With 41 consecutive victories and four national championships in the past five years, the Bulldogs have established themselves as a true college football dynasty.

And "Big Noon Kickoff" has taken notice.

FOX Sports' college football pregame show will broadcast from Ferris State on Saturday ahead of the team's first-round playoff matchup against Truman State. It will mark the first time "Big Noon Kickoff" has visited a Division II school.



The No. 1-seeded Bulldogs enter the Division II playoffs in pursuit of their third consecutive national title.

Here’s a look at Ferris State’s path to becoming a modern-day college football dynasty.

By The Numbers: Inside Ferris State's Historic Dynasty

Ferris State head coach Tony Annese has led the Bulldogs since the 2012 season. (Photo by Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Ferris State has won 41 straight games, a Division II record and the longest active winning streak in NCAA football. Utah is next with 16 straight wins.

Ferris State’s 41-game winning streak is the fifth-longest in NCAA football history and 14 wins shy of Mount Union’s record of 55. The Bulldogs last lost on Aug. 31, 2024, which will be 812 days before Nov. 21.

Ferris State has recorded nine consecutive NCAA playoff victories.

Ferris State has won four of the last five Division II national championships and is seeking its third straight.

Ferris State head coach Tony Annese is 164-21 (.886) in 14 seasons, the second-highest winning percentage in NCAA football history behind Larry Kehres (.929). Annese has the highest winning percentage among active NCAA head coaches with at least 100 games.

Ferris State has won 35 straight home games in Big Rapids and three straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles.

Ferris State has reached the Division II playoffs in 12 straight seasons and is making its 17th appearance in program history. The Bulldogs are 30–7 in the playoffs under Annese.

Ferris State has posted seven unbeaten regular seasons under Annese and won at least 10 games in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

Chasing A Three-Peat: A Team On A Mission

Ferris State clinched its third national title in four years in 2025. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ferris State is 11-0 this season and has outscored its opponents by an average margin of 35.2 points per game.

Ferris State is scoring 46.5 points per game this season, third in Division II, and allowing 10.8, second in Division II.

Ferris State ranks second nationally in total defense, allowing 236.5 yards per game.

Ferris State has totaled 46 rushing touchdowns, second in Division II, and ranks fifth in both total offense (509.3 yards per game) and rushing offense (298.6 yards per game).

Ferris State has outscored its last two opponents 143–20, beating Wayne State 80–0 and Roosevelt 63-20.

The Names Behind Ferris State's Title Run

Ferris State QB Chase Carter has rushed for at least 70 yards in three of the Bulldogs' last four games. (Photo by Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Bower leads Ferris State with 537 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Freshman quarterback Marcel Jones has rushed for seven touchdowns over his last two games. He ran for 87 yards and three TDs against Roosevelt, giving him 10 rushing scores this season.

Junior quarterback Chase Carter has rushed for at least 70 yards in three of his last four games. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding 74 rushing yards against Roosevelt.

Senior wide receiver Taariik Brett has totaled seven touchdowns this season. He has 100-plus all-purpose yards in five straight games and has scored a touchdown in four straight. He totaled 111 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Roosevelt.

Junior wide receiver Tae Boyd has four receiving touchdowns this season and 10 in his career.

From Big Rapids To Big Time: Names With Ferris State Ties

Trinidad Chambliss led the Bulldogs to a 14-1 record and a national championship in 2024. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Before quarterback Trinidad Chambliss became a well-known Division I star at Ole Miss, his collegiate career started in Big Rapids, Michigan with the Bulldogs. Chambliss led Ferris State to a 2024 Division II national championship with a 14-1 record and threw for 2,925 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Zach Sieler, DT, Miami Dolphins

The only Ferris State player ever selected in the NFL Draft, Sieler helped the Bulldogs reach the national semifinals in 2016 and earned GLIAC Defensive Lineman of the Year and National Defensive Player of the Year honors the same season. Sieler's No. 96 jersey was retired in April 2025, making him the second player at Ferris State to have his number retired, joining Jason Vander Laan in 2022.