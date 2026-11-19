Honesty goes a long way in life. In Joel Klatt's case, being honest means laying waste to the College Football Playoff committee's latest rankings.

"This is the worst playoff committee that we've had in 12 years," Klatt, FOX Sports' Lead College Football Analyst and the host of "The Joel Klatt Show," said about the College Football Playoff committee's latest rankings on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."

"There's absolutely no rationale for Alabama being No. 3. There's nothing to point to. It's like you and your wife are in the car, and you're driving. You take a wrong turn, and you know it's wrong, and then you're like, ‘Ugh, but I can't admit it.' And she's like, ‘Babe, are we going the right way?' 'Yep, absolutely, it's a shortcut. Don't worry. We'll get there.' And in the back of your mind, you're like, 'Ugh, this is totally wrong!'

"The committee is just being stubborn. They put Alabama at No. 3. They don't want to tell us that they were wrong, so they keep them at No. 3. The exact same rationale that they used to move Indiana down five spots for not playing because the rest of their schedule lost is exactly what happened to Alabama, and Alabama didn't play well on the road against Vanderbilt, and they don't move anywhere."

One of the most discussed outcomes from this week's playoff rankings (the updated top-25 ranked teams in the sport are unveiled every Tuesday night starting in November) is four SEC teams with a 6-4 record — No. 21 South Carolina, No. 22 Oklahoma, No. 24 Florida and No. 25 Ole Miss — rounding out four of the final five ranked positions. Granted, none of those teams would be in the playoff.

On the SEC front, despite an 8-2 record, Alabama is the No. 3-ranked team in the country, while the 10-0 UCLA Bruins are fourth and 5-0 since losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the season to a knee injury.

In all, four SEC teams (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee) are currently in the playoff field, with the Big Ten (No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana), Big 12 (No. 2 Utah and No. 10 BYU) and ACC (No. 7 Miami and No. 11 Wake Forest) each sending two teams. No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 17 Boise State — the highest-ranked Group of Six conference team — are the other two teams in the updated field.

Meanwhile, now-No. 8 Indiana fell from No. 4 to No. 9 last week after not playing the week prior.

"It's a feedback loop," Klatt said of the committee's thinking. "Why is Alabama No. 3? Well, because the SEC is really difficult this year and very strong. Okay, well, why is the SEC really strong? Well, because Alabama is No. 3. Okay, got it. I heard that, but why is Alabama No. 3? Well, because the SEC is so difficult and very strong. We're in a feedback loop.

"Tennessee beat them. Texas has better wins than they do. They beat Ohio State and Tennessee. That's far better than the best wins for Alabama, which are Kentucky and South Carolina — a South Carolina team that got their doors blown off by Arkansas. Nothing about it makes sense."

This is the third season of the 12-team College Football Playoff, with the sport set to move to a 24-team format in 2027. Previously, the sport had a four-team playoff from 2014-23.

Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 are the last reveal dates for the updated College Football Playoff field before the 12-team playoff field is officially unveiled on Dec. 6.

"This is a committee that is now being stubborn. They're driving the car. We're all passengers in it, and they won't tell us they took a wrong turn," Klatt concluded.