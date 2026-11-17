College Football
College Football
2026 Conference Championship Scenarios: Every Team That Can Clinch In Week 12
Updated Nov. 17, 2026 8:25 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Week 12 college football slate features several conference championship game clinching scenarios, with teams across the country fighting for a chance to play an extra week of football.
Several races remain tight, and a mix of head-to-head matchups and tiebreaker situations will determine who advances. Here’s a look at what each contender needs to officially clinch.
- Georgia can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win vs. South Carolina.
- Georgia can also clinch a spot if Missouri defeats Kentucky AND Oklahoma beats Texas A&M.
- Georgia can also clinch a spot if LSU defeats Tennessee, OR if Arkansas defeats Texas.
- UCLA can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win vs. Michigan.
- UCLA can also clinch a spot with a loss to Michigan if ALL three of the following results happen— Illinois defeats Iowa, Nebraska defeats Ohio State and Michigan State defeats Oregon.
- Indiana can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win vs. Washington, AND all of the following three results happen— Illinois defeats Iowa, Nebraska defeats Ohio State and Michigan State defeats Oregon.
- Miami can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win vs. Virginia Tech.
- Miami can also clinch a spot if Pittsburgh defeats Louisville.
- Wake Forest can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win vs. Georgia Tech AND if Miami defeats Virginia Tech.
- Wake Forest can also clinch a spot with a win vs. Georgia Tech AND if Pittsburgh defeats Louisville.
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- Utah can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win over TCU, OR if BYU loses to Kansas.
- Texas Tech clinches a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win over Baylor, AND if BYU loses to Kansas.
- Boise State has already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
- San Diego State can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game with a win vs. Boise State.
- Texas State can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game with a win vs. Washington State AND a San Diego State loss to Boise State.
- Oregon State can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game with a win vs. Utah State AND all of the following three results happen— Boise State defeats San Diego State, Washington State defeats Texas State, and Colorado State defeats Fresno State. The Beavers would then need to win a three-team tiebreaker with San Diego State and Texas State by having a higher SportSource Team Rating score than both teams.
- No team in the American Conference can clinch a spot in the conference championship game this week.
- Liberty has already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game.
- Jacksonville State can clinch a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game with a win vs. Missouri State.
- No team can outright clinch a spot in the MAC Conference Championship game this week.
- If Buffalo, Kent State, Ball State, Western Michigan, and Bowling Green all win this week, there are scenarios in which Buffalo, Toledo, and Western Michigan end in a three-way tie and the ensuring tiebreaker comes down to the SportSource Team Rating score.
- Wyoming can clinch a spot in the Mountain West Championship game with a win vs. New Mexico.
- New Mexico can clinch a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game with a win vs. Wyoming, AND if North Dakota State defeats Northern Illinois AND if San José State defeats UNLV.
- North Dakota State can clinch a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game with a win vs. Northern Illinois, AND if San José State defeats UNLV AND if New Mexico defeats Wyoming.
- Louisiana Tech has already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game.
- No other team can clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game this week.
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