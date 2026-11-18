The final edition of the Big Ten title game is upon us, and the race for a clinch is just heating up.

An undefeated UCLA Bruins team is cruising through the regular season, and a three-loss Oregon team is trying to find a way to sneak into the title match, but needs all kinds of help to do it. Including from Indiana's next opponent, Washington. Which teams can make it to Indianapolis, and how do they get there?

Here’s how Big Ten teams can clinch a conference title berth:

UCLA Can Clinch If:

Can Bob Chesney lead the Bruins to their first-ever Big Ten title game? (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The Bruins have handled every opponent that’s come their way, and defeating the Wolverines in the Big House would seal the deal. If the Bruins clinch, this would mark its first-ever Big Ten title match appearance since joining the conference, and its first conference title match since the 2012 season.

Here's how the Bruins can clinch the Big Ten title game:

UCLA beats Michigan, or

Illinois defeats Iowa, and

Nebraska defeats Ohio State, and

Michigan State defeats Oregon

Indiana Can Clinch If:

Curt Cignetti led the Hoosiers to its first-ever Big Ten title victory with a 13-10 win over No. 2 Ohio State. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Hoosiers are seeking a back-to-back Big Ten title run as they sit 9-1 overall in Curt Cignetti’s third season as head coach. Despite the quarterback concerns in recent weeks, Indiana has key wins against Ohio State and USC that set them up for another Big Ten title appearance.

Here's how the Hoosiers can clinch the Big Ten title game:

Indiana defeats Washington, or