With only two weeks left of the regular season, some teams don't have much time to convince the CFP committee they deserve to be one of the 12 teams.

Here are five sleeper games worth watching — and wagering on — in a stacked Week 12 of college football.

See how much you could win with this week’s parlay slip at the end.

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Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Why This Game Matters:The committee moved Ohio State up six spots despite a lackluster home win over Northwestern, and the Buckeyes now sit just outside the Playoff bubble. Nebraska could end those hopes with a win in Lincoln, but the Cornhuskers haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011 and have lost eight straight in the series.

The Outlook: Coach Ryan Day and Ohio State picked up their first win without quarterback Julian Sayin last week, beating Northwestern 28-19. The Buckeyes’ window is smaller than an actual buckeye, but if they win out and get plenty of help along the way, they could land in the Big Ten Championship Game and let the rest take care of itself.

Spread: Tennessee -1.5

Why This Game Matters: Tennessee last started 8-2 or better in 2024, and it wound up in the Playoff. The Vols are back in position to make the College Football Playoff again, but they can’t afford another loss, especially to an LSU team that hasn’t won in Knoxville since 2001.

The Outlook: LSU opened as the favorite in this game despite being 0-4 against current top-25 teams and 6-4 overall. The Tigers’ Playoff hopes are gone with the wind after their loss to Texas, but Tennessee’s are very much alive. The Volunteers could reach the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2007.

LSU hasn't won a ranked road game since last year's season opener against Clemson (Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images).

Spread: Utah -7

Why This Game Matters: Utah extended its FBS-best winning streak with a win over No. 23 Arizona, behind a stellar performance from quarterback Devon Dampier. The Utes can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win here and would almost surely lock up a College Football Playoff berth.

The Outlook: Some would think the No. 2 team in the nation would be a bigger favorite against a 5-5 team, but maybe the oddsmakers see something in the Horned Frogs. Maybe it’s the fact that TCU’s defense allows the fewest points in the Big 12 (15.2) and the ninth-fewest among Power Four teams. Utah, though, is playing on another level right now, led by Dampier. The senior captain accounted for four touchdowns in the win over No. 23 Arizona, including a 70-yard go-ahead touchdown pass that put the Utes ahead 40-39.

Spread: New Mexico -7.5

Why This Game Matters: This Mountain West showdown features the top two teams in the standings, one riding a five-game winning streak and the other with a serious shot at the Playoff. If Boise State slips up in the final two weeks of the season, the Group of Six spot in the College Football Playoff could come open, and New Mexico could have a case for it.

The Outlook: New Mexico’s defense is one of the stingiest in the country, allowing the second-fewest points nationally. The Lobos also rank second in yards allowed (248.9) and in interceptions (18). Wyoming will have its work cut out against them.

Spread: Louisville -13.5

Why This Game Matters: Welcome back, Louisville. The Cardinals are again fighting to keep their ACC title game hopes alive, and they need 2-7 Georgia Tech to pull off an upset of Wake Forest. Louisville doesn’t control its path to the title game, but it does control the outcome of this game against Pitt.

The Outlook: Louisville and Pittsburgh are tied 11-11 in 22 meetings, with the Cardinals winning the last two. It would be a bad time for coach Jeff Brohm’s team to lose focus and suffer its fourth loss of the season.

Week 12 Parlay Slip

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