Which top teams will keep their foot on the gas as the college football season enters its final stretch?

Check out the five must-watch games for Week 12, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 20.

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Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -166, Nebraska +140

O/U: 41.5

What To Know: After starting off the season with some of the shortest odds to win the College Football Playoff, three-loss Ohio State now sits at +280 to make the postseason field. Nebraska, with its 6-4 record straight up (SU), is not even in that picture. In fact, the Cornhuskers' win over Rutgers last week snapped a four-game losing streak. At least Nebraska has a solid record against the spread (ATS) at 7-3. Ohio State is 5-5 ATS.

Spread: Florida -13.5

Moneyline: Florida -535, Vanderbilt +400

O/U: 45.5

What To Know: Florida's upset over Kentucky in Week 11 put the Gators back in the Top 25. Now they get to host a Vanderbilt team that's only won four games this season. Florida's rushing offense ranks sixth in the SEC, while Vandy's rushing defense ranks 11th. The Commodores have lost six of their last seven games; the Gators have lost four of their last seven. Both of these SEC squads come into this contest with a 5-5 record against the spread.

Spread: Indiana -7.5

Moneyline: Indiana -310, Washington +250

O/U: 44.5

What To Know: One-loss Indiana controls its own destiny in making the CFP. The Hoosiers are currently -1400 to make the field and +1050 to win it all. At 6-4 SU, unranked Washington is not in contention. However, the Huskies could make it interesting against the Hoosiers, especially now that UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has found his groove. Will Williams & Co. pull the upset at home in Week 12? "Indiana is firmly in the CFP, assuming it wins out," FOX Sports college football writer Laken Litman noted.

Spread: Georgia -14.5

Moneyline: Georgia -750, South Carolina +525

O/U: 51.5

What To Know: Chris "The Bear" Fallica opined that Georgia can get it done on both sides of the ball, and that's what sets this team apart from its great squads in the past. Currently, the Bulldogs have the best odds at +200 to win the title and QB Gunner Stockton is fifth on the Heisman oddsboard at +2500. The Dawgs now travel to William-Brice Stadium to face a Gamecocks team that has won four of its last five. Can the No. 1 team in the land keep rolling in Columbia? "Weird things happen at Williams-Brice stadium, especially when coach [South Carolina head coach] Shane Beamer is involved," said FOX Sports college football writer Ben Portnoy. "But Georgia looks like the best team in the country, and the Auburn loss feels far from the reality of what this team is."

Spread: Miami -20.5

Moneyline: Miami -1650, Virginia Tech +950

O/U: 60.5

What To Know: The only blemish on Miami's record is the Hurricanes' 31-24 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame. They have had some other close ones, too, against Florida State and UNC. Quarterback Darian Mensah is second on the Heisman oddsboard at +340 and the Canes are fifth on the board to win the championship. They are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the ACC. Virginia Tech is 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. Bettors eyeing the double-digit spread might note that Miami is 6-4 ATS; VaTech is 5-5.