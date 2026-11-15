College Football
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 12
College Football

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 12

Updated Nov. 16, 2026 12:18 a.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

How much better is Georgia than the rest of the country?

Here are my latest college football rankings, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

10.

BYU Cougars

BYU (8-2)

Last Week: 8
To Make CFP: +120
Title Odds: +10000

The Cougars made quick work of Baylor on Saturday night and appear to be headed for 10-2, assuming they can navigate their final two games at Kansas and vs. Cincinnati. That BYU win over Notre Dame is going to carry a ton of weight come selection day and just might be the difference between BYU making the CFP and missing it, like it did last year after a loss in the Big 12 title game. 

9.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA (10-0)

Last Week: 10
To Make CFP: -1600
Title Odds: +3200

The Bruins keep on keeping on. UCLA got three interceptions from Katin Houser and a couple of big pass plays to move to 10-0. QB Ty Dieffenbach survived an injury scare, which is great news for UCLA. A trip to Michigan and rivalry game with USC is all that stands between UCLA and a shock 12-0 regular season. 

Last Week: 9
To Make CFP: -1800
Title Odds: +1050

As has been the case many times over the last two years, IU made the plays it needed to and its opponents fumbled an opportunity for a win. Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions — a couple of the very awful variety — and the Hoosiers held the Trojans scoreless in the fourth quarter to get a massive win. Grant Wilson went the entire way at QB for the Hoosiers, who are just about back in Indy to defend their Big Ten title. IU heads to Washington and remember the last two times the Hoosiers played a road game, they needed overtime to beat Michigan and trailed by double digits at Nebraska. Just saying.

7.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama (8-2)

Last Week: 6
To Make CFP: -10000
Title Odds: +620

Bama was due for a flat spot after the win at LSU and it indeed came to fruition. Fortunately, the opponent was the worst team in the SEC and QB Keelon Russell was able to play through an ankle injury. The Tide have the strategically scheduled FCS bye game this week vs. Chattanooga, and then the Iron Bowl. Bama’s big wins certainly haven’t aged well — Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU — and you’ve got to rank it behind Tennessee and Texas at this point. 

6.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee (8-2)

Last Week: 7
To Make CFP: -180
Title Odds: +3000

The Vols managed to get through a tricky spot in College Station, as the Aggies' offense was a total no-show in the second half against the Tennessee defense. It’s not like the Tennessee offense did a whole lot either, but it avoided the crippling mistakes Texas A&M couldn’t and the Vols now head back to Neyland looking to extend Lane Kiffin’s misery even more. With a win, they all but punch their ticket to the Playoff. 

 

5.

Texas Longhorns

Texas (8-2)

Last Week: 4
To Make CFP: -5000
Title Odds: +900

The Longhorns did it again, grasping victory from the jaws of defeat. Will Muschamp’s defense gives Texas a chance against anyone, but how many times can we expect the offense to look terrible for three quarters and then manage to put one drive together? I don't know how good Texas is, but it has wins over "real" Ohio State and at Tennessee, so that has to count for a lot. 

Last Week: 5
To Make CFP: -6000
Title Odds: +1000

Duke RB Nate Sheppard predictably had a big game, but it wasn’t enough, as the Miami offense really got going after halftime. Javian Mallory and Cooper Barkate made big play after big play to pull away from the Blue Devils. The Canes are just about set for the ACC Championship Game and host Virginia Tech, who is off a shock home loss to Stanford. A wounded team is the most dangerous? 

Last Week: 3
To Make CFP: -10000
Title Odds: +425

The Irish did what was expected of them Saturday, disposing of an over-matched Boston College. Two ACC teams stand between the Irish and a first-round bye. One is SMU, which is coming off an embarrassing couple of weeks, capped off by a horrific home loss to Wake Forest. And the other is resurgent Syracuse, which has won three of four. You know former Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli would love to upset his former team. 

2.

Utah Utes

Utah (10-0)

Last Week: 2
To Make CFP: -5000
Title Odds: +2200

The Utes get a ton of credit for dealing with travel problems prior to their toughest game of the season. It had the feel of a Pac-12 after dark game, with the combination of big plays and turnovers we saw in Tucson. Utah has been on the right side of the one-score games, as four of its last five have been of that variety. It’s looking as if the Utes will take a 12-0 mark to the Big 12 title game. 

Last Week: 1
To Make CFP: -10000
Title Odds: +200

There should be no question here. Georgia’s best is better than anyone out there. The offense ranks as the most efficient in the country, passing Miami this week. That’s what makes this team different from other UGA teams of the past — it isn’t just defense. A clear favorite to win the national title. 

 
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Rankings: Texas, Wake Forest Jumped As LSU, USC Fell After Week 11

College Football Rankings: Texas, Wake Forest Jumped As LSU, USC Fell After Week 11

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

    Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Hoosiers Closing In On Big Ten Title Game? 4 Takeaways From Indiana's Win Over USC

    Hoosiers Closing In On Big Ten Title Game? 4 Takeaways From Indiana's Win Over USC

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Big Ten Receiving King: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Continues To Shatter Records

    Big Ten Receiving King: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Continues To Shatter Records

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Play Sunday Or Forfeit: Oklahoma AD Calls Out SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

    Play Sunday Or Forfeit: Oklahoma AD Calls Out SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: P.J. Fleck Fires OC Greg Harbaugh Jr. Following Minnesota's Loss To Penn State

    P.J. Fleck Fires OC Greg Harbaugh Jr. Following Minnesota's Loss To Penn State

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How The FAA Ground Stop Is Affecting CFB, NFL This Weekend

    How The FAA Ground Stop Is Affecting CFB, NFL This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Urban Meyer Explains Why He’s Warming Up To The 24-Team College Football Playoff

    Urban Meyer Explains Why He’s Warming Up To The 24-Team College Football Playoff

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan
Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Hoosiers Closing In On Big Ten Title Game? 4 Takeaways From Indiana's Win Over USC
Hoosiers Closing In On Big Ten Title Game? 4 Takeaways From Indiana's Win Over USC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1
2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes