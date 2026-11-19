After poaching head coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, the LSU Tigers were one of the most hyped teams entering the college football season.

Bettors loved Over 8.5 wins, there was plenty of LSU money to make the College Football Playoff between +145 and +170, and quarterback Sam Leavitt built up some decent September liability to win the Heisman.

As of today, the Tigers are 6-4 straight up and 4-6 against the spread, meaning none of those three bets will cash. Another hype missile fizzled out.

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On3’s Brett McMurphy has LSU penciled in for the Las Vegas Bowl.

"LSU is certainly not delivering," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel told me. "Going into the season, there was some skepticism around the team, then they blew Clemson out of the water in the opener.

"After that game, there was a barrage of LSU futures action, and while they’ve delivered at times against weaker competition, they seemingly have not played well enough in games that matter.

"It will be very interesting to see if we continue to see as much LSU faithful money to close out the season."

Bettors who went against the Lane Train in marquee matchups will have plenty of liquidity for a fancy steak dinner at season’s end.

Perhaps at Barry’s Prime or Michael’s.

"We went against them five times this year," professional bettor Vegas Rick told me. "Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Texas. They only covered one of those. And I regret that we didn’t bet more Alabama +6.5.

"That was like stealing."

LSU is a 1-point favorite this Saturday at Tennessee.

After failing to cover for the first time this season, UCLA hits the road to face a middling Michigan team. Circa Sports in Las Vegas opened UCLA -6.5, and that lasted about 30 minutes.

Respected money hit Michigan from +6.5 to +4.5 on Sunday afternoon, and the money hasn’t really stopped arriving on the underdog. Most sportsbooks in town are down to UCLA -3.5, with one respected shop at UCLA -3.

"I open my numbers Monday morning," South Point race and sports director Chris Andrews told me. "I hung UCLA -4, and the first big bet showed for Michigan. You follow the money and you’ll get to the right number."

Still feels cheap, doesn’t it?

"I don’t know," former Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons admitted. "Two weeks ago, they bet Minnesota from +6 down to +3.5 against Michigan. And I don’t care how bad Michigan is, they’re still better than Minnesota."

There is something to be said, though, for teams fighting for bowl eligibility. Michigan is far from great, but the Wolverines are 5-5, and a win Saturday would be their sixth. I don’t feel like they’re winning at Ohio State on Nov. 28.

The market is betting Michigan like it’s going to pull the upset.

Aside from Michigan, wiseguys have taken positions this week on Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon and Southern Miss.

Salmons is keen on Nevada -4.5 against Hawaii.

"Hawaii’s season basically ended last week," he said. "Now they’ve gotta travel for the third time in four weeks. The travel is brutal for them and temperatures will be around freezing at kickoff. It’s a horrible spot.

"You wonder how bad Hawaii wants it."

Over to the NFL, where the NFC North is a doozy. The Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings are a combined 27-10 through 10 weeks and are on pace to break the single-season record for the highest winning percentage by a division.

The 2024 NFC North went 45-23.

So who’s winning it?

"Based on the remaining schedules, I like Minnesota," Feazel admitted. "If Kirko Chainz has truly given the Vikings new offensive life, coupled with their extremely stingy defense, Minnesota will take the NFC North."

Finally, there’s one clear Pros vs. Joes side in the NFL this week. The public is all over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the sharps like the New York Giants. This line opened Jaguars -6.5 (6.5, not 7), and the hooks are all gone.

John Harbaugh is 61-41-1 ATS as the listed underdog.

Sixty percent ain’t too shabby.