The message was unmistakable.

"THE NATION IS WATCHING," read the big white letters stretching across an electronic billboard along US-131, the highway connecting Grand Rapids to Big Rapids, Michigan. A scowling Ferris State bulldog occupied the left side. The FOX Sports "Big Noon Kickoff" logo sat on the right.

It was a welcoming site for Rob Stone, Matt Leinart and members of the "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame crew, who were making the roughly 56-mile drive north from Gerald R. Fort International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

When Stone spotted the billboard, he immediately started yelling at the driver to slow down. He wanted a picture, but by the time he was ready to capture it, it had disappeared. So the group spent the rest of the drive glancing out the windows, waiting for it to come around again.

Ferris State had put the message on more than 50 billboards across the state, making sure people knew what was coming to Big Rapids. For a university with approximately 8,900 undergraduate students, tucked away in west-central Michigan, it was a declaration of pride in a football program that has won an astounding 41 consecutive games and four of the past five Division II national championships.

Ferris State University set up 50-plus digital media across Michigan ahead of "Big Noon Kickoff" visiting campus (Photo by Dave Murray)

But this message was about more than the Bulldogs' dominance on the gridiron.

For the first time in history, "Big Noon Kickoff" was bringing its traveling college football pregame show to a Division II campus. And the excitement was building by the minute.

What followed was a whirlwind few days of anticipation, preparation and coordination between FOX Sports and Ferris State — all leading to a Saturday that neither side will soon forget.

Act 1: The Opportunity

For Steve Brockelbank, the possibility of bringing "Big Noon Kickoff" to Ferris State first surfaced on a Friday night.

The Bulldogs' athletics director was attending a volleyball conference semifinal match when his administrative assistant left a note on his desk. It was time-sensitive, and it instructed Brockelbank to get in touch with Jordan Bazant, FOX Sports’ EVP of business development and media.

When he did, Bazant explained that Ferris State was being considered as a potential host for FOX's college football pregame show. He also walked Brockelbank through the economic impact of bringing the show to campus.

"I said, 'We would love to have you. Let us know what the next steps are,'" Brockelbank recalled.

Across the country — and behind the scenes — Rob Mikulicka, FOX Sports' director of remote studio operations, got word that Ferris State appeared on a short list of potential destinations for the following week’s broadcast.

"We were going through options, and Ferris State came up," Mikulicka noted. "We were all like, 'Where is Ferris State? Is this for real?'"

But the Division II school stayed in the mix. By Friday night, it was one of the final two candidates.

Ferris State won the 2025 Division II national championship, the program's fourth in five years. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mikulicka was connected with Ferris State's associate athletics director, Rob Bentley, to discuss what it would take to bring the production to campus. The conversation quickly put him at ease.

"Three minutes into the call with Rob, I said, 'OK, we're gonna be fine here,'" Mikulicka said. "They were immediately, just out of the gate, asking, 'What do you need? How can we help you?'"

Back on campus, Brockelbank was told FOX Sports would discuss the options over the weekend and have an answer for him either way.

He didn't have to wait long.

Act II: ‘Buckle Up. This Is Going To Be Big’

Sunday morning, Brockelbank was at home with his family in Ludington, Michigan, enjoying breakfast and getting set to watch the Detroit Lions. Then his phone buzzed.

The first message from Bazant was brief: "We are close."

A second message followed shortly after.

"We're coming to Ferris State."

Brockelbank was thrilled. The opportunity he was hoping would come to fruition was suddenly real, and the game, despite his loyalty, had to take a back seat.

"I couldn't watch the Lions anymore," Brockelbank said.

His attention quickly shifted to what came next. Brockelbank first contacted university president Bill Pink, followed by Bentley. From there, the news made its way to the university's communications and game operations teams.

There was plenty of excitement and with that, plenty of nerves.

"Are we gonna have the support to pull this off?" Brockelbank recalled wondering. "We weren't necessarily staffed for something of this magnitude."

One of Brockelbank's next calls was to Dave Murray, Ferris State's associate vice president of marketing and communications. Murray had been celebrating a memorable weekend as the Bulldogs defeated Roosevelt on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive GLIAC championship.

Fireworks filled the sky above Top Taggert Field, where the Bulldogs play their home football games. It appeared the weekend had reached its peak, until Brockelbank called.

A fireworks display took place at Top Taggert Field following Ferris State's win over Roosevelt to clinch the GLIAC title. (Photo by Dave Murray)

"Hold on Dave, just when you thought it couldn't get any better, it just did," Brockelbank told him.

Murray was dumbfounded. Ferris State was going to host "Big Noon Kickoff" — giving the school a national platform to tell their story.

"We were just humbled and overjoyed," Murray said. "It's not just representing Ferris State. It's representing Division II football."

Once the excitement died down, the work began. Murray emailed his team with a simple message: "Buckle up because this is gonna be big."

It was time for Murray and his team to introduce Ferris State to the nation.

ACT III: Dad, We’re Going Viral

By Sunday evening, the news of "Big Noon Kickoff" heading to Big Rapids was already spreading well beyond the walls of Ferris State.

FOX Sports’ announcement of the pregame show going to a Division II powerhouse program generated a massive response across social media. Murray said his Instagram feed felt like the news was featured in nearly every other post. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with people across the college football world celebrating the decision to bring FOX Sports' traveling pregame show to Ferris State.

For Brockelbank, the response was both exciting and a little surreal. His youngest daughter was the one who first alerted him to just how quickly the announcement was gaining traction.

"She was telling me it was going viral," Brockelbank said.

He started seeing the numbers climb, along with the conversation taking place across the sport. Later that night, Brockelbank tuned into a Division II YouTube show he often watches, and sure enough, they were discussing the announcement as well.



The excitement went beyond social media.

On Monday, Murray and members of his team went to the university center to talk with students and get a sense of what they were hearing. It was the talk of the town. Students were making plans to take off work on Saturday so they could attend the pregame show.

Later that day, Murray’s team put out a stack of posters and markers, inviting students to make their own signs for the show. By Thursday, a giant stack of posters had been made and ready to be distributed. Some students even took theirs home.

Meanwhile, Ferris State was making sure the excitement was felt well beyond campus.

Working with one of its billboard partners, Murray’s team designed a series of digital advertisements that began appearing across Michigan on Tuesday afternoon — the same billboard that Stone and the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew came across on their drive from the airport.

This was more than a pregame show. More than a football game. It was a moment. A chance for Ferris State University to make sure the rest of the country was watching.

ACT IV: Feeling The Love

By the time the FOX Sports crew arrived in Big Rapids, the preparation was already underway.

Mikulicka, who oversees the logistics of moving BNK from campus to campus each week, had arrived in Big Rapids on Sunday night. The following day, he met with Brockelbank, Bentley and representatives from virtually every department at Ferris State to begin working through what was needed to bring the show to life.

There were plenty of details to sort out. But any initial uncertainty about bringing the production to a Division II campus was quickly wiped away and put at ease. Everyone involved seemed genuinely thrilled to have the FOX Sports crew in town, welcoming them with open arms.

"You just felt the love before you even got into the door," Mikulicka said. "It was a little more special than just a kind of run-of-the-mill show."

FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" crew took part in a rehearsal ahead of Saturday's show at Ferris State. (Photo by Dave Murray)

Stone and FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff analyst Matt Leinart got their introduction to Ferris State Thursday night.

The two headed out to experience Big Rapids, beginning with a stop at Schuberg's Bar & Grill. They grabbed burgers and beers, and the owner and chef came over to take a picture with them. Patrons struck up conversations, and even some Ferris State football players stopped by.

From there, they made their way to Sawmill, and finally, an end-of-the-night stop at Star Shooters, which was packed with college students.

While out, Stone came across a flyer taped to a giant red door, promoting "Big Noon Kickoff" and everything from hats and T-shirts, to game tickets and a $5,000 prize for the best sign.

The town was getting ready for a memorable day ahead.

"OK, let's go, the gospel is being spread," Stone recalled thinking.

Stone and Leinart were approached by students throughout the night, wanting to know everything about the show, from what they should bring to when they should arrive.

"I was just shaking my head and smiling," Stone said. "I think we tapped into something really special and unique.

Mikulicka got another reminder of it during a Thursday-night trip to Walmart. Wearing his FOX credential, he was approached by people in the aisles who wanted to thank him for bringing the show to town.

"We're gonna show America what we're made of," they told him.

When he met with the crew the next morning, he made a point of telling everyone just how special the week had become.

ACT V: More Than A Show

According to Brockelbank, there was a sense of responsibility that came with the opportunity to host "Big Noon Kickoff."

The school’s athletics director hoped Ferris State wouldn't be the last Division II school to receive this kind of national exposure.

"The one thing I hope comes of this is that you do this somewhere else, at another smaller school," Brockelbank said. "There are so many good stories across the country."

Stone shared that sentiment, saying the show has made it a point to devote meaningful time in its rundown to Ferris State, rather than treat the university as a quick stop.

"This isn’t just a two-hour program for the university and the football program," Stone said. "This is for Division II football as a whole and for all the other divisions of football that don’t get the love and attention that an Ohio state or Utah or Michigan get on a regular basis."

For Mikulicka, the week was also a reminder of why he values the work beyond the logistics of getting a production from one campus to another. After 13 or 14 consecutive weeks on the road, the schedule rarely leaves time to stop and appreciate every experience.

"The reason I do this is for the relationships I make with these people," Mikulicka said. "We connect on much more of a personal level. A lot of times when I work with these schools, they are in the same boat I am, trying to figure everything out and how do we do this."

He makes a point of writing personal thank you notes to the people who help make each production possible.

This week, he had plenty of reasons to do so.

Murray, meanwhile, saw the broadcast as a chance to make sure the Ferris State name reached people who might never have otherwise considered the university.

"We're a good athletics story," Murray said. "But there are a lot of other smaller schools that are really great in other areas. This is a chance to let people know about it."

Forty-one straight wins. Four Division II national titles this decade. This program has already shown what they can do on the football field.

Now they have a chance to show the country what Ferris State is all about.