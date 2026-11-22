TCU coach Sonny Dykes was fired Sunday with the Horned Frogs just 5-6 four years after they made the College Football Playoff championship game in his first season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there were no announcements about the move by the private Big 12 school. The move came a day after a 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah in its home finale.

The Frogs' five losses before that had all been one-score games against Power Four opponents, and by a combined 25 points.

The Frogs were coming off back-to-back 9-4 seasons when Dykes got a multiyear extension in April. He finishes his career with a 41-23 record at TCU.

The Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) could still get bowl eligible if they win their regular-season finale Thanksgiving night at defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1). The Red Raiders are trying to get back to the Big 12 championship game for the second year in a row.

TCU came out of the Utah game still with one of the Big 12’s top defenses, allowing 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game.

Down 17-0 at halftime against Utah in freshman quarterback Adam Schobel’s first career start, TCU tied the game before the undefeated Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46.

With the decision to move on from Dykes now official, TCU has turned to defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He previously served as the Boise State head coach from 2021-2023 and provides much-needed experience to finish out the season for the Frogs.

More importantly, making the move now gives the Frogs a head start in what is shaping up to be a crowded offseason coaching cycle.

With Dykes now out, both TCU and Baylor have competitive Big 12 openings on the market. Not only are they two intriguing Power Four jobs, but sitting just 90 miles apart in Texas means they’ll likely be chasing many of the same coaching candidates this offseason.

Reporting by the Associated Press.