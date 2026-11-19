Kirk Cousins was the story of Week 10. Now the Vikings get their biggest test yet.

Here is how I'm wagering the weekend in the professional football ranks.

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The Vikings are a different team with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. We saw last weekend that average quarterback play can turn a struggling, inept offense into a group that scores like an average NFL offense.

It feels easy to take Minnesota again against San Francisco in Mexico City. However, I'm going to skip the side and total in favor of a prop.

The 49ers rely on Christian McCaffrey as the workhorse of their offense, and that was on full display last weekend. He had 13 carries for just over 60 yards and added four catches for 161 yards. I'm targeting his receptions number in this game.

The Vikings love to pressure the quarterback, and their blitz and pressure rates are among the highest in NFL history. One way to combat that pressure is to get the running back out of the backfield quickly and find him on mismatches. We saw it last week when McCaffrey got matched up on Von Miller for a touchdown.

I think the 49ers have to use McCaffrey in the passing game to have success against Minnesota's pressure. I like the Over on his receptions.

Schwartz's Pick: Christian McCaffrey Over 4.5 receptions

This line could reflect Tampa Bay possibly being without quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is questionable with multiple injuries. However, I believe Mayfield will play, with the Bucs still in the hunt for a division title. He's a tough guy, and he won't miss this game.

Even still, I'd still take the Bucs with Jalon Daniels under center.

This number is too big. Detroit's defense is without its two best players: Jack Campbell is unavailable, and star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was injured last week. The Lions' pass rush is significantly worse without Hutchinson, and any team, including the Bucs, will take advantage of it. No Lions lead will be safe moving forward. Tampa Bay has the weapons to score on this defense, and I believe it will.

On the other side, there is Detroit's fantastic offense. It's a legitimately good group. However, the Bucs are first in the NFL in defensive EPA per play, even ahead of the Vikings, and they're good at stopping both the run and the pass. They haven't faced an offense quite like the Lions yet, but their defensive production has still been excellent.

I believe Tampa Bay's defense can slow down the Lions enough to cover.