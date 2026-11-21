Where were you on Oct. 8, 2011?

That date marked the last and only time that the Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on the gridiron – until Saturday.

With the No. 14-ranked Buckeyes playing for their College Football Playoff lives, the Cornhuskers upended the previously 7-3 Big Ten powerhouse, ending Nebraska's eight-game losing streak to Ohio State, whose playoff hopes are now presumably dashed.

A lot was different in the Big Ten the previous time Nebraska took down Ohio State in 2011, an effort that saw the Cornhuskers overcome a 21-point second half deficit to get a home victory. For starters, there were 12 teams in the conference, rather than the eventual 14 and now 18 teams in the conference.

Here's what was happening with all 12 programs in the Big Ten in 2011:

2011 Big Ten Happenings