Everything Happening In Big Ten Last Time Nebraska Beat Ohio State
Where were you on Oct. 8, 2011?
That date marked the last and only time that the Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on the gridiron – until Saturday.
With the No. 14-ranked Buckeyes playing for their College Football Playoff lives, the Cornhuskers upended the previously 7-3 Big Ten powerhouse, ending Nebraska's eight-game losing streak to Ohio State, whose playoff hopes are now presumably dashed.
A lot was different in the Big Ten the previous time Nebraska took down Ohio State in 2011, an effort that saw the Cornhuskers overcome a 21-point second half deficit to get a home victory. For starters, there were 12 teams in the conference, rather than the eventual 14 and now 18 teams in the conference.
Here's what was happening with all 12 programs in the Big Ten in 2011:
- Nebraska, a former Big 12 powerhouse, was in its first season in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers went 5-3 in Big Ten play and 9-4 altogether in 2011.
- Now-Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell was Ohio State's interim head coach after Jim Tressel's abrupt departure in May 2011 due to a tattoo parlor scandal concerning Buckeyes players. As for how that season went, the Buckeyes finished 6-7, which is the last time Ohio State posted a losing record.
- Michigan finished with the best winning percentage in the conference (84.6% with an 11-2 record). The Wolverines' offense was led by dual-threat quarterback Denard Robinson, who rushed for a team-high 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns.
- Wisconsin, which won the Big Ten Leaders division, beat Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship, 42-39. Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson, a would-be 10-time NFL Pro Bowler, led the Big Ten with 33 passing touchdowns and a 191.8 passer rating in the 2011 season. Meanwhile, Montee Ball – who rushed for 137 yards and three scores in the Big Ten Championship – led the conference with both 1,923 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.
- As for the Big Ten Legends division winners, Michigan State, which finished the season 11-3, was led by quarterback and future four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, who led the Big Ten with 3,316 passing yards. Elsewhere, Michigan State's offense featured versatile running back and future two-time All-Pro Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver B.J. Cunningham, who reeled in 12 receiving scores.
- The Indiana Hoosiers, who were in their first season with head coach Kevin Wilson, went a Big Ten-worst 1-11 and didn't win a conference game.
- On the struggle with a new coach front, the Minnesota Golden Gophers went 3-9 in their first season under head coach Jerry Kill.
- In what would be Joe Paterno's last season as head coach, the Penn State Nittany Lions put together a 9-4 campaign.
- The Purdue Boilermakers won seven games, with their 7-6 record marking the program's first winning season since 2007.
- Marvin McNutt was a bright spot in a mild 7-6 campaign for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as the wide receiver led the Big Ten with 1,315 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, which was tied with the earlier mentioned Cunningham for the conference lead.
- The Northwestern Wildcats went 6-7 in 2011, but they had one of the best wins in the conference that year, as they upset then-No. 9 Nebraska in Lincoln, 28-25.
- After a 6-6 regular season, the Illinois Fighting Illini fired head coach Ron Zook, ending a seven-year stint in the role (2005-11). Vic Koenning was the interim head coach for the Fighting Illini in their Fight Hunger Bowl win over the UCLA Bruins. On the player front, Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus led the Big Ten with 16.0 sacks.
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