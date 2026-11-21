Ohio State has one regular-season game remaining. That game is against Michigan, its most hated rival. In recent years, this matchup has pitted two top-five programs against each other with much more than bragging rights at stake.

This year's game will be different.

That's because the Buckeyes are in the midst of the most disappointing season of any team in the Big Ten — and their most disappointing season of the College Football Playoff era.

Ohio State entered Saturday's game against Nebraska having already lost three regular-season games, the first time that has happened in 15 years. But despite three defeats, the Buckeyes still had a path to the CFP.

All of that is gone now following a disappointing 31-28 loss to the Cornhuskers.

Not only are Ohio State's playoff dreams the stuff of nightmares, but the Buckeyes must now wear the dubious honor of being the first top-25 team to lose to Nebraska since 2016.

The Cornhuskers had lost 31 straight games to teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, and head coach Matt Rhule had been at the helm for 21 of them. In fact, the last top-25 team Rhule beat as a head coach prior to Saturday was not even a Power Four team. It was Navy, 10 years ago, when Rhule was at Temple, earning his reputation for building bad programs into good ones.

But here's the most concerning thing about what took place in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday afternoon: The Buckeyes didn’t lose this game on a fluke play or a missed call. They lost because their defensive line was pushed around and bullied by Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers ran the ball downhill time and time again and smashed the line of scrimmage. Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit was helpless against third-and-short. Everyone knew Nebraska was going to run the ball with quarterback Anthony Colandrea or running back Jamal Rule, and there was nothing Ohio State could do about it.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about his faith and trust in Patricia to put together a successful game plan against Michigan next weekend.

"We don't have a choice," Day said. "We've got to get this thing together in the next week to go win this game and that's important. It's hard to be thinking about that right now, coming off the field like this as disappointed and frustrated as we all are."

Too small. Too soft. Too unwilling to put their nose in the fan and make a tackle. That’s what Ohio State’s defense looked like against Nebraska. Every one of those traits is an Old Testament sin in Columbus, Ohio, and I expect every member of the Scarlet and Gray is going to hear about that.

While the defense struggled mightily in the trenches, it was clear Ohio State missed its starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, who missed his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury. True freshman signal-caller Luke Fahey looked lost, rattled and mostly incapable of making plays down the stretch for the Buckeyes.

Fahey finished with 259 yards through the air, all but 94 of which went to superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes' running game was responsible for just 76 yards on 22 rushes — 3.5 yards per carry.

The Game next week won't be what we've become accustomed to in the past. Michigan's season isn't as bad as Ohio State's has been, but the gap between the two isn't that far away.

For Buckeye fans, this will be a season to forget. But that’s not how it works at Ohio State.

They don’t forget in Columbus. They remember everything.

Day will be reminded every single day of just how dismal 2026 was when he had the best player in the sport on his team and failed to reach the CFP. Think about that: The biggest brand in the Big Ten won't be represented in the playoff when it was the No. 1 ranked team in the country at one point.

For some, that will be unforgivable.