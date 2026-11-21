There weren't many things former Michigan quarterback and head coach Jim Harbaugh valued more than beating Ohio State. If anyone needed a reminder of just how seriously he took the rivalry, one team meeting made that abundantly clear.

"We're in this meeting, and he said, 'I'll cut off my right arm to beat Ohio State,'" former Michigan running back Blake Corum recalled in a first-look teaser for FOX Sports' upcoming two-part documentary, "The Team: Michigan Football."

"Some guys might have chuckled or laughed, but the look in his eyes, he wasn't smirking, he wasn't laughing, he was dead serious."

The short teaser, which was released during Saturday's airing of "Big Noon Kickoff," features footage of Harbaugh addressing the media.

"Beat Ohio. We're gonna do it or die trying," Harbaugh declares.

The preview then takes viewers through the history of "The Game," showcasing some of the rivalry's most memorable moments, from coaching showdowns between Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler to the more recent chapters featuring Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

The clip closes with one final reminder of how much this rivalry means to the Wolverines: "There's one thing we need to do. Prepare so we can beat Ohio State."

Executive produced by Harbaugh and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, "The Team: Michigan Football" will offer a deeper look at the program's history and legacy.

Part 1 premieres Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, the night before Michigan and Ohio State meet in "The Game" on "Big Noon Saturday." Part 2 will air Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both installments will also stream live on FOX One.