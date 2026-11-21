Only two Big Ten teams are currently in the updated College Football Playoff field (No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana), but could another program break through?

Tuesday's rankings reveal featured three Big Ten teams in the 13-15 spots: Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa. Both the Ducks (8-3) and Buckeyes (7-3) have three losses, while the Hawkeyes are 8-2 and seeking their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

So, which of these three teams could wreak havoc in the playoff if it wins out and gets some help from elsewhere?

Mark Ingram, Urban Meyer and Chris "The Bear" Fallica made their case for the most dangerous Big Ten team of the aforementioned bunch on Week 12's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff."

Mark Ingram: Oregon

What Ingram Said: "This is the team that we expected from the start of the season. Ever since Jay Johnson took over the playcalling, this offense has been explosive and dynamic. [Quarterback] Dylan Raiola is playing confidently and pushing the ball downfield. But then, defensively, this team has been dominant the last three-to-four games during this win streak. So, you talk about Oregon and getting the best 12 teams into the playoff, Oregon looks like they're certainly that right now."

Oregon Context: The Ducks have won four consecutive games, including beating the Buckeyes on the road (41-28) and winning their last two games over Michigan and Michigan State by a combined score of 76-14. Over Oregon's last four games, Raiola has totaled 1,168 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 164.7 passer rating, while completing 66.2% of his passes.

Urban Meyer: Ohio State

What Meyer Said: "Ohio State, obviously, they can't jump Oregon, and they won't jump Oregon. But you better be careful not to keep penalizing these teams that play the real games out of conference. Ohio State went to Texas, lost in the final seconds, and they're going to be penalized. If they would've played Akron and beat them by 50 points, they'd be in the playoff. Last year, Texas went to Ohio State, lost in the final seconds of the game, and they got kept out.

"You think last year's schedules were bad in the non-conference? Wait until what's going to start happening. You're going to see mercy rules in college football. To me, a loss to Texas at Texas is better than a win by 55 points against Akron. Somehow, you have to do that."

Ohio State Context: Each of Ohio State's three losses have come against ranked teams (Texas, USC and Oregon). Following consecutive losses to USC and Oregon, Ohio State beat Northwestern at home last week. The Buckeyes are without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who suffered an elbow injury in the team's Oct. 17 win over Indiana and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

The Bear: Oregon

What "The Bear" Said: "I think they've simplified things for Dylan Raiola. They've made it quick, don't think, just get the ball out to all those wide receivers. If you look at their résumé, as a whole, only three teams have five wins over top-40 teams: Texas, Georgia and Oregon. Now, they have the bad losses, but you can kind of say one was seven turnovers against UCLA, you played a Power Four team on the road in the non-conference, and then you had every wide receiver out for the Illinois game.

"I think the committee told you this week by moving them to No. 13 that they are very much in the mix. The Oregon team we see now, I think, is the Oregon team that the committee is judging them on because they've shown they can do it with a new coordinator and Raiola."

More Oregon Context: Oregon's last game of the regular season is a home matchup against Washington (6-4) on Nov. 28.