A familiar face on top in the Big Ten. Revenge in the SEC. A first-time playoff berth in the Big 12. A stunner in the ACC.

FOX Sports' Urban Meyer, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart gave their picks to win the Power Four conference championship games on "Big Noon Kickoff."

Meyer: Indiana Over UCLA

Indiana quarterback Grant Wilson led the Hoosiers to a ranked win over USC. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

What Urban Meyer Said: "Both of them [Indiana and UCLA] control their own destiny. Here's the beautiful thing about that title game in Indianapolis: It will be big-boy football. Strength versus strength. Indiana has one of the top defenses in America, and UCLA has one of the great offensive lines in college football. Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, I think he's one of the best in the business and should be a head coach pretty soon. I pick Indiana in a tight one because of the defense of Indiana."

Indiana Context: The defending national champions currently sit at 9-1 and are the No. 8-ranked team in the nation. Indiana recently made a quarterback change, going from Josh Hoover to Grant Wilson. The Hoosiers have one ranked win this season, which came last weekend against USC.

The Bear: Texas Over Georgia

Arch Manning has led Texas to five ranked wins heading into Week 12 of the college football season. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

What Chris "The Bear" Fallica Said: "The Texas defense has been fantastic all year long. Yes, they have blown a couple of big leads and have some upset losses. However, Will Muschamp getting an opportunity to beat Georgia in the SEC championship game? Maybe Arch Manning and that offense can finally put it together? Give me the Longhorns for an upset."

Texas Context: The No. 5-ranked Longhorns have two losses, but they also have ranked victories over Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri and – at the time of the game – LSU. Texas overcame an 11-point second half deficit to get the road win over LSU, as Manning hit running back Raleek Brown for a go-ahead, 4-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining in the game. Texas has lost each of its last three contests against Georgia dating back to the 2024 season.

Quinn: Utah Over Texas Tech

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has led the Utes to a perfect 10-0 mark heading into Week 12 of the season. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

What Brady Quinn Said: "Those two teams, to me, are the best in the Big 12. They've separated themselves, in particular Texas Tech, since they've moved to Tommy Castellanos at quarterback. … He's added another portion of this offense that they really didn't have before to take off and run with the football.

"And then, Utah, [quarterback] Devon Dampier is just a winner. Bottom line, it doesn't matter what position you put him in. He can play running back and run it in. He'll play quarterback, take off, make a play with his legs. This defense is stingy. I think when it's all said and done, Utah ends up winning the Big 12. You just can't bet against Devon Dampier. This young man deserves a lot more credit, and he should be in New York City for the Heisman Trophy."

Utah Context: The No. 2-ranked Utes are one of just two undefeated teams in the current College Football Playoff field and have three ranked wins under their belt against Houston, BYU and Arizona. Dampier has totaled 2,257 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 155.1 passer rating, while completing 66.5% of his passes. He has also rushed for 582 yards and nine touchdowns.

Leinart: Wake Forest Over Miami

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has led the Demon Deacons to a 9-1 record heading into Week 12 of the season. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What Matt Leinart Said: "I think Wake Forest is the most dangerous team in all of college football right now. We know a lot about the offense. I think [Wake Forest quarterback] Gio Lopez should join Devon Dampier in New York City in a couple of weeks. … This is one of the best passing offenses in the country. They're electric, and we know, with Miami, a concern is its defense, but for me, with Wake Forest, it's their defense that stands out. Since Week 5, they have the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. I know one of those teams was Merrimack, but they're beating up conference opponents. Over the last six games, they've outscored teams 313-38. They are a machine right now."

Wake Forest Context: The No. 11-ranked Demon Deacons are 9-1 overall, with their only loss coming at home against the No. 7-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Lopez has totaled 2,377 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, one interception and a 168.9 passer rating through nine games, while completing 66.0% of his passes. He has also rushed for 351 yards and eight touchdowns.