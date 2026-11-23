UCLA received good news following its first loss of the season. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach might be available if the Bruins clinch a College Football Playoff spot, ESPN reported.

Dieffenbach went down in the first overtime against Michigan and was carted off the field in pain, which has been reported to be a minor hip injury. Additionally, pending further medical tests, Dieffenbach could be available for the Bruins home game against crosstown rival USC in the regular-season finale.

The backup quarterback took over for starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava when he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6. Since then, Dieffenbach has led the Bruins to five straight wins as the starting quarterback, including a victory over then-No. 13 Oregon when Iamaleava left the game in the second quarter.

This season, Dieffenbach has thrown for 1,406 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and four interceptions.

Now, as Dieffenbach’s official status wavers, the Bruins CFP hopes do, too. Similar to Florida State in 2023, if Dieffenbach is not available ahead of the CFP selection, the Bruins could be penalized and potentially miss the postseason. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in the final week of the regular season. Despite an undefeated record and an ACC title, Florida State missed the CFP because of Travis’ injury.

The top-25 matchup between the Trojans and the Bruins will be telling for UCLA’s CFP chances. If Dieffenbach is not available, and third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava starts, a Bruins loss could take UCLA out of the committee's playoff conversation. However, a win with Iamaleava could potentially be enough to keep the Bruins in the running, especially if Dieffenbach is set to return.