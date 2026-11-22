Following the firing of Mike Norvell, Florida State has found its next head coach.

According to ESPN, Florida State and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have agreed to a five-year deal to become the program's next coach. He takes over a program looking for its first College Football Playoff appearance since the 2014 season.

At just 36, Schumann is one of the sport's rising stars, having led a consistently elite Bulldogs defense since 2019. While he was in the mix for the North Carolina job in 2024 before it went to Bill Belichick, he has remained selective about his opportunities over the years.

Schumann checks plenty of boxes for the modern coaching era, which is why his name has topped numerous coaching cycles. After spending six seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama, he has served on Kirby Smart's Georgia staff since 2016.

He has helped build one of the nation's most dominant defenses at every stop of his coaching career.

Glenn Schumann has been part of three College Football Playoff national championship wins at Georgia. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The hiring of Schumann marks the first major decision for Vice President and Athletic Director Jeff Purinton. With eight seasons together on Saban’s staff at Alabama, the pairing stands out as one of the most connection-driven hires of the coaching cycle.

Schumann has Georgia right back in the mix as a national title contender, driven by a defense that remains elite under his watch.

This season, the Bulldogs are surrendering just 289 total yards, roughly 90 yards rushing and a stingy 13.9 points per game. That is the exact blueprint Florida State is hoping to buy into with Schumann as its next head coach in a competitive ACC.

With the CFP expanding to 24 teams next season, a powerhouse like Florida State needed to make a splash to stay competitive right away. By hiring Schumann, FSU is taking as bold a swing as possible to finally pry him away from the Bulldogs.