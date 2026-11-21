Big Ten Championship Scenarios: How UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, USC, Ohio State Can Clinch
Michigan’s win over UCLA and Washington’s win over Indiana on Saturday left the Big Ten title race open entering the final week.
UCLA leads at 7-1, with Indiana, Iowa and Oregon at 6-2 while Ohio State and USC sit at 5-3. Here are the scenarios in which each team can clinch a spot in the Dec. 5 championship game.
A full explanation of the tiebreakers can be found here.
UCLA can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:
- Win vs. USC OR
- Loss vs. USC AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR
- Loss vs. USC AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR
- Loss vs. USC AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR
- Loss vs. USC AND Iowa and Oregon wins AND Indiana loss OR
- Loss vs. USC AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND either a Minnesota or Ohio State win AND Oregon loss OR
- Loss vs. USC AND Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin wins AND Oregon loss AND UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa
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Indiana can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:
- Win vs. Purdue AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR
- Win vs. Purdue AND Iowa win AND Oregon and UCLA losses OR
- Win vs. Purdue AND Oregon win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR
- Win vs. Purdue AND Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon wins AND UCLA loss
Oregon can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:
- Win vs. Washington AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR
- Win vs. Washington AND UCLA win OR
- Win vs. Washington Indiana win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR
- Win vs. Washington AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss OR
- Loss vs. Washington AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, USC and Wisconsin losses OR
- Loss vs. Washington AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin losses OR
- Loss vs. Washington AND Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa and USC losses OR
- Loss vs. Washington AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and USC losses
Iowa can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:
- Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR
- Win vs. Nebraska AND Oregon win AND Indiana and UCLA losses OR
- Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin wins AND either a Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers win AND UCLA and Oregon losses OR
- Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin wins AND UCLA loss OR
- Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana, Oregon and UCLA losses
USC can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:
- Win vs. UCLA AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon wins AND Wisconsin loss OR
- Win vs. UCLA AND Ohio State and Wisconsin wins AND Indiana, Iowa and Oregon losses OR
- Win vs. UCLA AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin losses OR
- Win vs. UCLA AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon losses
Ohio State can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:
- Win vs. Michigan AND Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin wins AND Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and USC losses
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