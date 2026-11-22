The chaos of Week 12 brought upsets and upended College Football Playoff expectations, which also affected Joel Klatt's Top 10.

The undefeated UCLA Bruins suffered their first loss, going down in triple overtime against Michigan, raising concerns about their path to the CFP — and QB Ty Dieffenbach was carted off with an injury. Indiana, the defending national champions, suffered a second loss after Washington hit a walk-off field goal to upset No. 8 Indiana in OT.

Tennessee handed LSU its fifth loss of the season, Utah stayed perfect after beating TCU, and Georgia dominated another SEC opponent. How did Klatt's rankings shake out?

Here's Klatt's Top 10 after Week 12:

The Bruins suffered an 18-16 overtime defeat to Michigan, marking UCLA's first loss of the season. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: +215

Odds to win national title: +20000

Klatt's thoughts: "UCLA is going to prove to everybody whether they can or can't with Madden Iamaleava at quarterback. I think it'll be obvious. I thought it was obvious with Florida State back in the day, because they were not very good after Jordan Travis went down. Did they win the games? Yes. I don't know if it's enough to win the game. So, what does that mean? I'm not sure. Is that fair? No. It's not fair. It's not fair at all. This sucks because UCLA, on a defined path to the playoff, would likely have a real opportunity. Now, they still have an opportunity to get themselves to Indianapolis. I'm still a believer that if you play for a Big Ten championship in this era, you should go to the college football playoff. If they can beat USC, I think that UCLA is in.

"I'm of the belief that if UCLA loses to USC, they're probably going to find their way out of this playoff. If they can beat USC, I think that they'd go because they would be in the Big Ten Championship. This committee has been one of the worst CFP committees that we've possibly seen that we've seen throughout the history of the College Football Playoff … I don't know what they'll think of UCLA. If Ty Dieffenbach hadn't gotten hurt, I would have had them at No. 6 or No. 7 with their one loss. So I'm even kind of giving them the Florida State Jordan Travis treatment right here at 10, and I just kind of reserve the right to see what it looks like against USC. So I still have UCLA in the top 10."

Indiana fell in overtime to Washington 27-24.(Photo by Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -160

Odds to win national title: +2300

Klatt's thoughts: "I still have Indiana in the top 10. Again, they're a two-loss team. They're defending champs. They're 25-2 in their last 27 games. They lost by four inches on an overtime field goal. You know, listen, Alabama went to Tennessee and got like handled. We haven't seen anybody handle Indiana. Interesting to see how that'll play out with the CFP committee on Tuesday night."

Kalen DeBoer has the chance to lead Alabama to a second consecutive CFP appearance in his third season as head coach. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -10000

Odds to win national title: +600

Klatt's thoughts: "Alabama is going to be No. 8. They beat FCS Chattanooga. That's a real résumé builder, and their résumé continues to fail them at this point. But if you look at the AP poll, Alabama is 0-2 against top 25 teams this year … I'll be fascinated to see what the CFP committee does with Alabama.

"Again, they've got some real stubbornness toward the Crimson Tide, but a 47-0 win over Chattanooga. It's an FCS team. Like, it's November. Look at these difficult games these teams are playing in a conference that actually schedules real games in November … Geez, it's disgusting to play Chattanooga in November. Their best win is Kentucky, now 7-4. Currently, no wins against top 25 teams according to the AP. The best thing on the résumé is probably a close game against Georgia. I mean, Indiana has better wins than Alabama at this point. Same number of losses. Just saying."

Tennessee handed LSU their fifth loss of the season with a 27-13 victory. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -1200

Odds to win national title: +2000

Klatt's thoughts: "They just beat LSU 27-13. I really love what Tennessee is doing. Let me give some love here to Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They've got a precarious quarterback situation, and yet, what did they do? Kind of similar to what Matt Rhule has done, and Bob Chesney at UCLA has done, maybe even what Cignetti did at Indiana, you know, last year and the year before. He leaned into an identity, and Josh Heupel has an identity at Tennessee, and that identity is about running the football and playing great defense, and I hope that the committee starts to reward them because they played Alabama and beat Alabama, and they did so handily by getting after the quarterback and playing sufficient offense.

"They don't really have a great option as a passing quarterback right now, but what they do have is a guy that can get loose. And Faizon Brandon getting loose in that fourth quarter was phenomenal. So Josh Heupel in Tennessee, I'm firmly on your side. You are underrated at this point as it relates to the committee … I know they lost to Texas. I get it. I think they're a different team now. They can run it. DeSean Bishop is fantastic. Faizon Brandon's running loose all over, and what did they get? Seven or eight sacks in that game. They play a brand of football that can succeed in the playoffs, and I think Josh Heupel understands that, and he knows that. I'm, I'm bullish on Tennessee at this point. I really am."

Gio Lopez scored four total touchdowns in Wake Forest's 50-29 win at Georgia Tech. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -1200

Odds to win national title: +2200

Klatt's thoughts: "I've got Wake Forest. I think everyone needs to take this team seriously. I get it. Their schedule has not been great. I get it. Their résumé is not that great, but man, they're blowing people out. If you put a bad schedule in front of a great team, what should a great team do to it? Obliterate it. What is Wake Forest doing to their schedule? Obliterating their schedule.

"So I've got them at No. 6, and I know, like, I get it. Alabama and Tennessee fans, you might be very upset about that. I love Tennessee. I think Alabama is excellent. There's no doubt. I love Keelon Russell, but I'm starting to really think that Wake Forest has a chance in the ACC championship game. With the way that Miami has been playing, maybe they're a team I'm going to pick in the ACC championship game. I think they're that good. They don't have the marquee win, maybe SMU is their best win. They just [have only lost] to Notre Dame. They're going to get this chance with Miami, though. I can't wait to see that game. That's going to be a terrific championship game."

Arch Manning completed 21-of-25 passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns in the Longhorns' 45-3 win over Arkansas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -10000

Odds to win national title: +650

Klatt's thoughts: "At No. 5, I've got Texas. Texas should be ahead of both Tennessee and Alabama. This is the way it should look, committee. I know, I don't know if it's going to look this way. They won 45-3 over Arkansas. Did what they should do against Arkansas, and they should take care of business against Texas A&M. And I think that they're likely going to be in the SEC championship game. And it'll be interesting to see them play against Georgia because Georgia, as we all know, is the most complete team in the country."

Miami has clinched a spot in the ACC title game after its win over Virginia Tech. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -15000

Odds to win national title: +1100

Klatt's thoughts: "At No. 4, I've got Miami. I don't think that they're playing great. Obviously, without Malachi Toney, I'm trying to give them a pass. Darian Mensah threw two picks. He had thrown two picks all year. Threw two picks against Virginia Tech. … [Virginia Tech] just couldn't hold on. Didn't quite have enough. And in particular, once the offensive line for Miami got going with Mark Fletcher late in the game, then it became more of that run game, pounded, you know, grinded-out style of game for Miami. They ended up winning it 28-20. But by the way, that's what it's supposed to look like. Their best player got hurt. Granted, it's not their quarterback, but they have an identity on the offensive line that they can lean into. This is what I'm talking about.

"Like, Miami can go into their philosophy and into their identity. Okay, guys, it doesn't seem like it's working today. Our quarterback threw two interceptions. What are we going to do? We're going to go back to our identity, and they can do that. And they went back to it, and they won the game 28-20. And I think that should be a feather in their cap."

CJ Carr led the Fighting Irish to a 24-3 win over SMU. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: +390

Klatt's thoughts: "I've got Notre Dame at No. 3 this week in my new ranking here. They handled SMU 24-3, with some great red zone defense. Kept it that way in the second half. I like CJ Carr a lot. I like their defense a lot. Although they're starting to get banged up a little, Boubacar Traore is excellent on the edge. I would have loved to have seen him play against BYU the entire game.

"That's a good football team. They get after the quarterback. They play that man coverage. A lot of teams are starting to go to this. Michigan plays a similar style of defense. Notre Dame plays a style of defense. Utah plays a style of defense. You know, like these teams can get after it a little bit, you know. Man coverage, you'll see the man coverage from UCLA at times. So, I like Notre Dame a lot, and when it comes to teams that I think could actually stand up and play toe to toe against Georgia at the line of scrimmage, Notre Dame comes to mind."

Utah is undefeated at 11-0 and have clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game after its win over TCU. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -2900

Odds to win national title: +2900

Klatt's thoughts: "Although they keep playing these wild games, Utah is my No. 2 team. It got a little dicey for them. They're up 17-0 on TCU. TCU comes roaring back in the third quarter, and then Devon Dampier just shuts it down late with just like massive lightning strike touchdowns. So they ended up pulling away and winning … I mean, that's a 17-17 game for a long time. They finally end up scoring. They get a turnover. They score again. They get a three-and-out. They score again. So, you know, like it got a little out of hand from a score perspective than what the game was. And then in retrospect, bummer for Sonny Dykes. Sonny Dykes gets fired by TCU after the game … Utah has now clinched their spot in the Big 12 title game. Dampier had another four touchdowns. This guy belongs in New York. There's no doubt he should be a Heisman finalist."

Gunnar Stockton led Georgia to a second-straight SEC title game as the Bulldogs starting quarterback. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: +390

Odds to win national title: N/A

Klatt's thoughts: "My No. 1 team is Georgia. They're clearly the best team in the country right now. At this point, I'm going to be surprised if anyone other than Georgia wins the national championship. I think it's going to take a Herculean effort from somebody that can actually line up, run the ball at that defense, get after Gunner Stockton a little bit from a pass rushing perspective."