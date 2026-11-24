It's a holiday weekend, and I'm feeling bold.

Here are my underdog picks for the NFL and college football weekend.

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Last week's underdog of the week was admittedly a modest one, and Tennessee came through as an easy winner against a lifeless LSU team. This week, let's be a little bolder but stick with fading perhaps the most disappointing team in the nation.

For all the money LSU has spent on head coaches and players, the Tigers need to beat Arkansas just to avoid a disastrous 6-6 finish. This was a team with Playoff hopes and championship aspirations. Is LSU really going to be motivated to play a four-win Arkansas team on the road with nothing to play for?

I have my doubts.

For Arkansas, meanwhile, a big upset to close the season would mean the world. It would also give first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield something to build on heading into next season.

LSU, for all its talent, has massively underachieved in 2026. With nothing at stake, and with many of its players eyeing their next stop after a bitterly disappointing season, I'll pick against the Tigers once again. I like Arkansas to keep this one close and ultimately pull off the upset.

Hill's Pick: Arkansas +14.5, +455 ML

Taking the Chiefs when they're getting points has been one of the best bets in sports throughout Patrick Mahomes' brilliant career.

These rivals have met plenty over the last decade. Interestingly, the Chiefs have won every playoff showdown, while the Bills have won five straight regular-season meetings.

That streak might be about to end. The Chiefs are flying under the radar at 8-2, and Mahomes has a quietly strong 22-touchdown, four-interception season going.

The Bills will clinch the AFC East easily, but they haven't been tested lately. Their recent opponents have started quarterbacks like Joe Fagnano, Kyle McCord, Cade Klubnik and Carson Wentz. The last time Buffalo faced a decent quarterback, it allowed 30 points to Kirk Cousins and the Raiders in a 33-30 win in Las Vegas in mid-October.

The Chiefs look like they're rounding into form. I'll back Mahomes to pull off the minor upset.