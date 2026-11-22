When the New York Giants signed head coach John Harbaugh to a $100 million deal last winter, they had a future Super Bowl championship in mind. But their immediate goals were much more modest. They wanted hope. They wanted relevance. They wanted to be taken seriously.

On Sunday, Harbaugh delivered all three.

Proving once again that he was worth every penny the Giants are paying him, Harbaugh led his flawed, battered, undermanned team to its biggest win in at least four years, a 23-18 victory over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. It was what Harbaugh correctly called "a real football win." And while beating one of the AFC’s best isn’t quite enough to establish the Giants as actual Super Bowl contenders, it did something just as important for a franchise that has endured a decade-plus of mostly losing.

It showed that the Giants were not a fluke or merely the product of a crummy division. They’re not only headed in the right direction, but they're legitimately good.

That matters a lot considering the depths of their recent despair — eight seasons with double-digit losses in the past nine years, and 10 in the past 12. Harbaugh’s first job — maybe his most important job — was to turn a losing culture into a winning one, to make everyone in the building believe that the Giants could be in, and even win, every game.

Until Sunday, that belief was built on a house of cards, even in this promising season. All five of their wins had come against teams with a losing record, and they had to hang on to some of them by their well-chewed fingernails. But this game was a real test. The Jaguars were 7-2, they had loaded up on defensive players at the trade deadline and they had won their past three games, by an average score of 38-13.

But the Giants shut them down. The Jags and their top-10 offense had just 173 yards and six points when the fourth quarter began. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence was under constant pressure — mostly by Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, who pressured him a ridiculous 12 times — and he doomed his dark-horse MVP chances by completing just 53.2% of his passes and getting picked off twice. And the Jags were rattled into 13 penalties, plus a couple of boneheaded analytics-driven choices by head coach Liam Coen.

The Giants weren’t great. They ran for only 77 yards and amassed 238 yards overall. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18 of 38, 173 yards, 1 TD) lost control of his fastball when he could have put away the game in the second half. And running back Cam Skattebo (14-34) almost literally fumbled the game away. But the defense was relentless with its pressure up front and coverage in the back end. And the scrappy offense did just enough, especially with the game on the line.

The Giants were the more poised, tougher and better-coached team — something they’ve rarely been against good teams over the past 14 years. Their turnaround is even more impressive when considering this team could’ve understandably folded more than a month ago when its two best players — QB Jaxson Dart and DE Brian Burns — were lost to season-ending injuries.

That’s not to say these Giants have fully arrived, because they haven’t. They may clearly be the best team in the terrible NFC East, but they aren’t good enough to survive for long outside of it. The San Francisco 49ers, the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings are all better in the NFC alone. The Seahawks, Packers and Rams might be as well.

But after what the Giants did to the Jaguars on Sunday, no team will be looking forward to facing the Giants in the playoffs. They will be a tough out because, as they just showed, they are capable of competing with, and sometimes beating, anyone. And Harbaugh has them believing that they can.

That’s the true value of the 64-year-old coach, even more than the wins. He has shown these players the way, and after too many years in the NFL’s desert, they are willing and eager to follow. He will surely turn them into an actual championship contender someday. For now, it’s enough that he has them playing and thinking like they already are.

And that’s the payoff the Giants wanted after being a punching bag and a punchline for far too long. The NFL has to take the Giants seriously again now. That’s what Harbaugh has done.

Kyle Shanahan Is The Best Coach In Football

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has earned plenty of rightful praise this season for what he’s done, not only this year but the past few. He’s probably the best assistant coach in the NFL right now.

But on Sunday night, Kyle Shanahan reminded everyone why he’s the best coach overall.

The San Francisco 49ers head coach put on a clinic on how to handle the Vikings’ vaunted defense, which no one has been able to figure out for three months. His offense shocked and steamrolled Flores’ unit on the way to three touchdowns and 200 yards in the Niners' first three drives alone.

They finished with 343 yards in a 35-10 victory on Sunday night in Mexico City. Not bad, considering the Vikings were giving up an average of 14 points and 273 yards per game.

And Shanahan did it by being a mad scientist with an array of offensive ingredients that perhaps no team in the NFL can currently match. They bullied their way to 90 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Mike Evans found enough holes in the Vikings secondary to catch six passes for 109 yards and a score. Nine players in all caught passes. And QB Brock Purdy, as usual, played like an MVP (21 of 26, 255 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs).

It was a statement win for the NFC leaders, to be sure. But it was just as big of a statement for Shanahan, who might be the best offensive playcaller in the entire sport. Certainly, few have been better over the years about changing attack plans to specifically beat the defense they’re facing. That’s why he’s been known for consistently squeezing the most out of his teams.

This year, though, he doesn’t have to squeeze much. The 49ers, when healthy — which they finally are — are the most talented team in the NFC. They proved that again by manhandling the Vikings. And they can go a long way this season on talent alone.

But it’s Shanahan’s mind that gives the 49ers their biggest edge and makes them the NFC’s biggest Super Bowl threat.

The Steelers Need A New QB — Now

Aaron Rodgers’ last ride is over. The sooner Mike McCarthy realizes that, the better off the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be.

If they have any hope of salvaging their season, the 42-year-old Rodgers needs to be benched immediately in favor of rookie QB Drew Allar. It doesn’t matter that the Steelers are 6-4 and still have a shot at the playoffs. The longer McCarthy sticks with his former Packers QB, the more they’ll both be dragging Pittsburgh's present and future down.

Sure, it would be a gutsy move, but the Steelers' ugly, inexcusable 19-16 loss to whatever is left of the Philadelphia Eagles was proof that it’s necessary. Rodgers completed 30 of 44 passes, but for only 227 yards. He doesn’t have the arm to throw downfield consistently, so every pass is a screen or about five yards long (his 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half was the lowest recorded in 20 years).

Worse, he has no chemistry with DK Metcalf, his supposed No. 1 WR, who has caught just 48.6% of the passes thrown his way this season (he punctuated another frustrating Sunday by being ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct). And Rodgers has become a sitting duck in the pocket, incapable of escaping trouble. The Eagles sacked him five times.

McCarthy is a successful veteran coach with a proven offensive mind, but he knows he can’t win if he’s forced to call a never-ending series of quick dump-offs while crossing his fingers that someone will break one. Surely, Allar — a third-round pick whom McCarthy told me this summer is "a first-round talent" — can do at least that much. And maybe he can even unleash something from Metcalf, who is in the first year of a terrible, four-year, $132 million extension that might be impossible to move.

And like it or not, McCarthy has to start thinking about next year. He’ll be back — no chance the uber-patient Steelers fire a coach after one season. And they shouldn't, given his strong résumé (a 180-116-2 record and 12 trips to the playoffs in 18 seasons). But he needs to find out if Allar is the Steelers' quarterback of the future, and if Metcalf has anything left before they get to the offseason and the draft.

McCarthy is almost certainly not going to bench Rodgers, of course. They have way too much history together, and Rodgers surely wouldn't take a midseason benching quietly. But it would be the right move for a team that has averaged 17 points and 239 yards over the past two games and is bubbling over with tension. They need to get away from Rodgers’ bad body language, finger-pointing and, most of all, his diminishing ability.

They’re better off without him now. It’ll make them better next year, too.

The D Is Back In Dallas

In their first game after essentially benching defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Dallas Cowboys gave up 30 points to the lowly Tennesee Titans. But don’t focus too much on that high total. Their play on defense was still a big improvement in their first game under new playcaller Mike Pettine.

No, their effort in a 51-30 win wasn’t perfect (and if you were expecting anything close to perfection, lower your standards by a lot). But all the Cowboys really need to be a dangerous team is a defense capable of mediocre, competent, not-disastrous play. And that’s what they got against the Titans — a decent performance that was far better than their output with Parker calling the plays.

How? Start with this: They gave up 346 yards, which is 47.8 below their average. And 67 of those came on a garbage-time drive when they were already up by 28 points with five minutes to go. Also, another 59 of those came on one play — a touchdown pass when the Cowboys thought Titans wideout Carnell Tate was down.

OK, maybe that’s not a great example, because it was a reminder of the lack of situational awareness, hustle and smarts that have plagued this unit all season. That wasn’t going to magically go away. But focus on the good: The Cowboys sacked Titans QB Cam Ward five times — one more than he was sacked over the previous four games combined. They constantly disrupted his rhythm with relentless pressure and surprisingly tight coverage. And defensive tackle Quinnen Williams notably played one of his finest games of the season, with two sacks, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

And when the Titans still had an outside shot to make it a game, the defense actually came up with a huge stop. Williams’ sack and forced fumble, recovered and returned by safety Markquese Bell with 6:28 to go, basically put the game away. And, for a change, the Cowboys didn’t fall apart from there.

Still, it might be too late to matter. They trail the New York Giants by three games in the loss column in the NFC East, and they’re 1.5 games back (of three teams) in the wild-card chase, with a difficult schedule ahead. But Sunday was at least a step in the right direction. As Jerry Jones said, when combined with their offensive explosion, "That thing went exactly like it was mapped out to go."

No One Knows What The Colts Are Doing, Including Them

The Indianapolis Colts might be the worst-run organization in sports — and that’s saying a lot in a world where the New York Jets exist.

But their irrational, inconsistent, hard-to-understand decisions at the trading deadline look even worse after their decision to cut QB Daniel Jones this past Friday, one day after a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Two teams (the Ravens and the Vikings) called about trading for Jones before the trade deadline. One — the Ravens — reportedly offered a fourth-round pick.

The Colts said no, which makes sense if they thought Jones had a future with them. But they cut him just 10 days later, which defies all logic. And they did it so they wouldn’t have to pay him a $10.51 million injury guarantee if he got hurt, which is probably something they should’ve considered at the deadline. Nothing changed in those 10 days. They were 2-7 at the deadline, Jones was awful, and the injury guarantee was still there.

Basically, they reversed course with their QB for no good reason, and ended up getting nothing for him instead of a fourth-round pick.

It’s hard to understand their plan here, because it sure looks like they don’t have one. They traded four players, but not DT Grover Stewart, a free-agent-to-be, despite reportedly being offered a fourth- and sixth-round pick for him. They kept RB Jonathan Taylor, whom they could’ve gotten a second and a fifth for, even as they’re reducing the 28-year-old to something of a part-time back.

People around the NFL are scratching their heads at all of this, unsure whether interim general manager Ed Dodds, head coach Shane Steichen or owner Carly Irsay-Gordon is to blame. But what sure seems clear now is the Colts are headed toward a multiyear rebuild, probably with a new coach and obviously with a new quarterback.

They are looking toward their distant future now, but they don’t seem to have any idea how to get there.

The Denver Broncos look like they’ve finally found a running back, which might be their missing piece for a Super Bowl run. Rookie fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards in a 38-24 win over the Raiders. The Broncos have won six straight now and are tied with the Chiefs atop the AFC West at 8-2. But QB Bo Nix isn’t playing well enough to carry them in playoff games against explosive teams such as the Bills, Chiefs, Bengals and Jaguars. They need a reliable rushing attack to slow games down and make a real Super Bowl run. They finally look like they’ve found one.

The loss of QB Lamar Jackson may have killed the Ravens’ season, but the real tragedy in Baltimore has been their defense, which is new coach Jesse Minter’s specialty. They gave up 378 yards and 35 points in a loss to the Panthers on Sunday — the fourth time in the past five games they’ve given up 30 or more. That could kill any head coaching opportunities that might’ve come for DC Anthony Weaver, even though Minter is the one calling the failing plays.

There was such promise in New Orleans after the Saints ended last season winning four of five. But after falling to 3-7 with a punchless loss to the Bears, they may be searching for both a new coach and QB in the offseason. Tyler Shough, the best rookie QB last season, has regressed badly. And coach Kellen Moore is getting nothing out of an offense that has plenty of weapons. If they finish last in the NFL’s worst division — and they might — there’ll be no saving either one of them.

In NFL Shakeout, Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the impact of the biggest events every Sunday.