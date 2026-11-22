With a handful of high-profile head coaches already facing scorching seats before Thanksgiving, the upcoming NFL hiring cycle is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in years.

Teams searching for under-the-radar coaches might want to look toward Houston. According to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley is a name to watch on the upcoming coaching carousel.

"[Teams] want the next Sean McVay," Glazer said. "I’m telling you, he’s going to be on head-coaching lists. There’s not a lot of offensive candidates out there. This guy should be at the top of those lists if you’re looking for an offensive coach who you want to work well with your quarterback. Trust me on that guy."

At 43 years old, Caley has quickly become one of the cycle's most intriguing names following his work with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The pairing has put Stroud on pace for a bounce-back season, even if the team's record doesn't fully reflect the OC-QB progress.

Through 10 games, Stroud has completed 64% of his passes for 2,656 yards and 22 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also owns a 73 QBR and is helping power a Houston offense that ranks ninth overall with 25.6 points per game.

Houston QB C.J. Stroud is having a bounce-back season under second-year Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Caley has unlocked the elite traits that made Stroud the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Stroud closing in on a career-best passing touchdown mark, a massive share of the credit points directly back to Caley's scheme and their relationship.

Prior to being hired by head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2025, Caley spent two seasons with McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. Across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he served as the team's tight ends coach before adding passing game coordinator responsibilities for his final year.

Following the success under McVay, Ryans took a chance on Caley, and it has paid off. If teams this offseason are looking to take a swing on a high-upside coordinator, Caley checks a lot of boxes of what they could be looking for.