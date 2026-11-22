Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 22.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

League: Women’s CBK

Spread: Texas -8.5

Moneyline: Texas -410, OSU +320

O/U: 140.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: This game is at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Texas (5-0) has won its five games by an average of 40 points, scoring 89.8 per game and allowing just 49.8, and it beat Green Bay 89-57 on Wednesday. Madison Booker leads the Longhorns with 18.8 points per game, Bryanna Preston averages 5.2 assists and Breya Cunningham 8.2 rebounds. Ohio State (5-1) has won two straight, most recently 60-57 over Ole Miss on Wednesday. Its only loss was an 87-55 home blowout against UConn. Jaloni Cambridge averages 20.8 points and 5.5 assists, Chance Gray adds 14.7 points, and Kylee Kitts pulls down nine rebounds. The Buckeyes allow just 53.3 points per game. This is their first true test against a top-10 team since the UConn loss. Texas leads the all-time series and won the teams’ last NCAA Tournament meeting, the 2022 Sweet 16.

League: NFL

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -220, Buccaneers +183

O/U: 48.5

Injury Info: Buccaneers – Baker Mayfield (foot - questionable), Yaya Diaby (knee - questionable), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle - out); Lions – Brian Branch (undisclosed - out), Cade Mays (ankle - out), Mason Miller (undisclosed - out), Penei Sewell (undisclosed - questionable), Sione Vaki (ankle - questionable)

What To Know: The Lions (7-2) have won five straight, including division wins over Minnesota (19-15) and Green Bay (20-17), and they lead the NFL in total offense at 407.6 yards per game. Jahmyr Gibbs already has 1,000+ rushing yards (111.1 per game), and Amon-Ra St. Brown has 755 receiving yards. Detroit is 3-2 ATS over its last five games. The Buccaneers (3-6) lead the league in rushing at 163.9 yards per game but rank last in passing at 158.1. Bucky Irving has 825 rushing yards. Tampa Bay’s defense allows just 19.8 points per game (sixth), and the Bucs are +7 in turnover margin. They’ve covered in four of their last five games. Mayfield is questionable with a foot injury, though Todd Bowles is optimistic he’ll start. The last six meetings are split 3-3 and have averaged just 43 points. Detroit won the last one 24-9 in 2025.

League: NFL

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Moneyline: 49ers -175, Vikings +147

O/U: 46.5

Injury Info: Vikings – Jordan Addison (thumb - out), Blake Cashman (concussion - questionable), Andrew Van Ginkel (quad - questionable), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle - questionable); 49ers – Mike Evans (Achilles - questionable), Jauan Jennings (calf - questionable), Renardo Green (back - questionable)

What To Know: Sunday Night Football is at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, with San Francisco as the designated home team. The 49ers (8-1) hold the NFC’s top seed and are 6-3 ATS with the Over 5-4. They’re 8-0-1 in first halves and haven’t trailed at halftime all season. They also outlasted Dallas 46-40 last week behind 389 passing yards from Brock Purdy, though the defense gave up 584 total yards. The Vikings (7-2) beat Green Bay 30-10 in Kirk Cousins’ first start for Minnesota. He went 21-of-31 for 207 yards and two TDs. Cousins faced San Francisco earlier this season with Las Vegas and threw three INTs. Minnesota allows an NFL-low 14 points per game, and the Under is 8-1 in its games this season. The Vikings are only 1-3 ATS over their last four games. The Under is also 8-2 over the last 10 meetings.

League: NFL

Spread: Jaguars -6

Moneyline: Jaguars -266, Giants +219

O/U: 45.5

Injury Info: Jaguars – Robert Hainsey (knee - out), Danny Striggow (concussion - questionable), Matt Dickerson (neck - questionable); Giants – Jaxson Dart (knee - IR), Nikko Reed (undisclosed - out), DJ James (undisclosed - questionable), Jalin Hyatt (undisclosed - questionable)

What To Know: The Jaguars (7-2) lead the AFC South and the NFL in turnover margin at +9, and they’re fourth in scoring at 29.9 points per game. They’ve won four of their last five, including a 40-23 win at Tennessee last week, and the Over has hit in each of their last four games. Bhayshul Tuten has scored a TD in four straight games, Parker Washington leads the team with 645 receiving yards, and Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,284 yards. The Giants (5-3-1) lead the NFC East in John Harbaugh’s first season, but Dart is on IR with a knee injury. J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 915 yards in five games. Malik Nabers (692 yards) has at least five catches in seven straight games. Cam Skattebo has 496 rushing yards. New York’s pass defense ranks third, but the Giants lost 24-21 to Washington last time out. Both teams are 3-2 ATS in their last five games. The all-time series is tied 4-4, the Giants are 3-1 at home against Jacksonville, and they won the last meeting 23-17 in 2022.

League: NBA

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Moneyline: Pistons -130, Hawks +110

O/U: 223.5

Injury Info: Pistons – Jalen Duren (hamstring - out), Duncan Robinson (quad - out), Ebuka Okorie (oblique - out), Taurean Prince (knee - out), Ron Holland II (knee - questionable); Hawks – CJ McCollum (calf - out), Jock Landale (toe - out), Asa Newell (toe - out), Mouhamed Gueye (foot - out), Kingston Flemings (back - questionable)

What To Know: These are two of the top teams in the East, with the Pistons (10-5) third in the conference, a half-game ahead of the Hawks (10-6). Detroit is 7-2 on the road and has won three straight in Atlanta, but its two-game winning streak ended with a 105-102 home loss to Toronto on Friday. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 25.6 points per game and scored 23 in that game after missing one game with knee soreness. He averages 25.8 points in 13 career games against Atlanta. The Hawks have won three straight and eight of their last 11, most recently 111-97 over Charlotte on Friday. Jalen Johnson broke out of a shooting slump in that game with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting, after starting just 1-of-19 from 3 over his previous five games. He averages 22.5 points and 7.9 assists, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 20.8 points per game. Both teams are missing key rotation players, including Duren for Detroit and McCollum for Atlanta. Detroit won last season’s series 3-1.

League: NBA

Spread: Heat -3.5

Moneyline: Heat -165, Thunder +139

O/U: 231.5

Injury Info: Thunder – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back/neck - questionable), Chet Holmgren (knee - out), Jalen Williams (ankle - out), Alex Caruso (hip - out), Cason Wallace (shoulder - out), Jaylin Williams (back - out), Nikola Topic (hip - out); Heat – Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin - questionable), Myron Gardner (hamstring - probable)

What To Know: The Heat (9-6) have won six straight and eight of their last 10. Their latest win came 137-130 over Milwaukee, when Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists against his former team. Miami leads the NBA at 120.5 points per game but ranks just 24th in defensive rating. Antetokounmpo averages 28.2 points and 12.6 rebounds, though he’s questionable with groin tendinitis. Davion Mitchell leads the league at nine assists per game. The Thunder (10-6) are 6-1 at home but just 4-5 on the road, and they’re badly short-handed without Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Caruso and Wallace. Gilgeous-Alexander (31.7 points per game) has averaged 37.8 over his last four games, but he’s questionable with back and neck injuries. Ajay Mitchell (17.0) and Jared McCain (13.9) are the next options. OKC still ranks tied for fifth in defensive rating and holds opponents to the league’s lowest field-goal percentage (42.3%).