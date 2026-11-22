It was the ultimate game of contender vs. pretender on Sunday night.

The San Francisco 49ers routed the Minnesota Vikings 35-10. Brock Purdy had answers for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ varied blitzes. Kirk Cousins had no answers for the 49ers’ pass-rush. And the 49ers took control of this game early — without ever letting up.

The Steelers and Jaguars fought to the end to come back in their games. But both suffered upsets. I saw Pittsburgh’s collapse coming. But the Jaguars? I think they got an unlucky break.

Meanwhile, there’s one bye-week team that I think benefited enormously from the week’s activity. Let’s get into that — and more.

Welcome to Sound Smart, where I take you beyond what’s obvious. Let’s go below the surface. Let’s spin it forward, dive deeper, think outside the box and read between the lines. If I do my job, you’ll be fluent in the NFL's Week 11 action.

1. What Stood Out Most To Me Sunday: The Vikings Don’t Have The Composition Of A Super Bowl Team, Even With Kirk Cousins.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins pulled aside left tackle Brian O’Neill on the sideline between series and appeared to say: I’m getting hit every play. It was a direct callout to the right tackle to step up.

On the first passing play of the next drive, Cousins threw an interception. He stared down his receiver, and 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown picked the pass off easily for a pick-six.

In one moment, you saw Cousins demonstrating leadership and attempting to uphold a higher standard. Which is why the Vikings brought him in.

In the next moment, you saw Cousins failing to uphold that standard himself — no doubt because he just arrived in Minnesota. The expectations were unfair from the jump.

Cousins knows the system from his first stint with the Vikings. Because of that, he was pretty darn good last week against the Packers. But mistakes happen, particularly as a QB acclimates to an offense — and he looked rusty this week against the league’s best team.

So yes, before I dig in further into Cousins and the Vikings, let’s crown these 49ers. They’re the best team right now. They’re the super team that no one was talking about. ( I wrote about it last week .) They look like a Super Bowl team. For weeks now, there hasn’t been any question. And with the team looking healthier than ever, the Niners absolutely bowled over Minnesota.

The game was so lopsided that — with Mac Jones running the San Francisco offense in the fourth quarter — it felt like the Vikings won’t be Super Bowl relevant, even when Cousins gets back up to speed. The biggest issue wasn’t even Cousins. It was their defense. The unit had been among the NFL’s best, heading into this game with the fewest points allowed. But quarterback Brock Purdy made that defense look weak when he dropped back against the Vikings’ many blitzes.

Brock Purdy, who threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, celebrates the 49ers' 35-10 win against the Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

The beauty of the blitz is that it speeds up a QB’s processing time. The difficulty of blitzes is, when an offense gets a read on what you’re doing, there is plenty of space downfield to operate.

Purdy made sure we saw why no other team else blitzes anywhere near as much as Flores. No one else can pull it off. And on Sunday night, Flores couldn’t pull it off. Against the blitz, Purdy was 16-of-18 for 195 passing yards and two touchdowns for a 148.8 passer rating.

Few QBs think as quickly as Purdy. There isn’t an offensive line that’s better than the 49ers'. And there probably isn’t a skill group that’s better than Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel & Co.

So it’s not like the 49ers sunk the Vikings’ battleship for good. But the good teams — the more talented ones with elite QBs — should be able to beat these Vikings. We might not see Minnesota lose many games down the stretch. It’s an easy schedule. But come playoffs, I’ll be worried about the Vikings, because I’m not sure they’ll be able to bank on their defense every single week. And certainly, I’m not sure they can bank on their offense either.

That’s not a Super Bowl team.

2. What Went Wrong: This Steelers Meltdown Has Been Years In The Making.

There was a moment when — both on film and on paper — the 2026 Steelers made sense as a playoff team. Maybe even a Super Bowl contender. They had a power run game, with a two-headed attack in running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle. They had a stingy scoring defense with a few elite playmakers, most notably edge rusher T.J. Watt.

But I didn’t believe . I couldn’t see how the Steelers were going to hold things together around 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and veteran receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman. They were too singular on offense. Someone was going to shut them down on the ground and dare them to throw the ball. And that wasn’t going to end well for Pittsburgh.

That is, more or less, the script the Eagles followed for their 19-16 win on Sunday. Warren averaged 3.1 yards per carry and Dowdle averaged 3.0. It was actually Rodgers who led the team in rushing at 5.8 yards per carry.

But here’s the craziest thing: The Eagles didn’t have a stacked box for a single rushing play. The Steelers crumbled.

Even Snoop Dogg was pissed.

Rodgers is terrified of throwing downfield. And when it comes to throwing to Metcalf, Rodgers has good reason. The receiver is having a truly horrendous season, catching just 35 of 71 targets for 432 yards and two touchdowns. And officials ejected him on Sunday after he got into multiple scuffles and eventually attempted to poke Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean’s eye.

You know who’s not having a terrible season? Former Steelers receiver George Pickens.

You know who’s not having a terrible season? Kirk Cousins, who was available in the offseason.

You know who’s not having a terrible season? Receivers Mike Evans and DJ Moore, who were also available.

It’s easy to cherry-pick the best transitions of the past few seasons — and at the NFL’s most important positions. But it’s also easy to look at the Steelers’ skill players and point to some of the worst decisions made around the league. The decision to bring Rodgers back was foolish enough. The Michael Pittman trade has been a total whiff.

But now it’s also safe to say the Metcalf trade was a legitimate disaster, considering the second-round pick, the salary ($150 million), and the opportunity cost (electing against pursuing other WR1 options). It’s one of the worst trades of a non-quarterback in the past 10 years.

Steelers teammates and referees attempt to keep wide receiver DK Metcalf from lunging at Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (No. 33) on Sunday. Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter after his second personal foul penalty of the game. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Steelers might be 6-4, but look at their schedule. I wouldn’t be surprised if they missed the playoffs. They don’t have it. I don’t trust them. And at this time next year, we will probably see completely new players at quarterback and receiver.

We better.

3. I Can’t Shake This One Thought: This Was A Catch And Touchdown.

Parker Washington went soaring — as if in fast-forward — through the end zone for a touchdown catch from Trevor Lawrence. He tapped one foot then the other and appeared to maintain possession through contact with the defender and the ground.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars trailed the Giants by 14 points, but this apparent touchdown seemed like it made it a one-possession game. But it was ruled incomplete on the field. When it went to review, the officials upheld the call. Why?

"I was told the ball switched hands," Washington said. "That's what it came down to."

Which is a little different than what the officiating crew told the pool reporter.

"He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch," NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said, via the pool report.

They got it wrong.

You can watch this play again and again. Every time, you’ll see that Washington got two feet in-bounds and even though the ball moved slightly, it didn’t move enough for the pass to get ruled incomplete. It was a touchdown. You can’t tell me otherwise.

It certainly moved less than a Mike Evans touchdown (which was actually ruled a touchdown) that happened on Sunday night.

Still, the officials stuck with their conclusion: no catch for Washington. And that was one of the most important plays that contributed to the Jaguars' 23-18 loss.

"We were devastated," Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson told reporters . "We thought he got two feet down for sure."

They clawed their way back into this game. But they couldn’t complete the comeback.

4. Peeling Back The Curtain: How DT Jeffery Simmons Has Five Sacks In Three Games Since Joining The Bears.

There will be a long runway for evaluating the Simmons trade, with the Titans set to make the Bears’ first-round picks in both 2027 and 2028. But it’s starting to feel inevitable that the Bears will come away winners. Not only has the Titans' defense devolved into the NFL’s worst, but the Bears' has shaped up into one of the NFL’s best.

And on a day when Simmons has three sacks, it’s not hard to guess where the improvements are coming from. Simmons is a game-wrecker.

Right before his third sack, he was lined up at defensive tackle, his normal position. And he looked over at the edge, Austin Booker, and made a request.

"Book, let's switch on this one," Simmons suggested.

"Let's do it," Booker said.

The result? Well, you already know. Simmons got home on Saints QB Tyler Shough on first-and-10 with just under two minutes left in the game. That played a huge role in making sure that drive ended with a field goal — essentially ending the game.

"When you don't have a selfish room, everyone wants to win a football game," Simmons told reporters after the game.

And, apparently, when you have an unselfish room, you can help your new teammate make a compelling case for Defensive Player of the Year.

5. One Play Says It All: This Is The Future In Las Vegas.

This kind of game has been a long time coming for second-year Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. He might not be struggling to be an explosive threat in the passing game. That has come naturally. But he has absolutely had issues when rushing the football.

Until this week.

Jeanty had 11 carries for 79 yards and five carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

And it’s fitting that he managed a big play in both the running game and passing game this week — the second week of action for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. It’s even more fitting that Mendoza’s first-ever touchdown went to the hands of Jeanty. In this game, Jeanty had the fastest ball-carrier speed of his career, per Next Gen Stats.

It was objectively strange that head coach Klint Kubiak's offense had not been particularly explosive, given what we saw from Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks last year when Kubiak was Seattle's OC. This feels like the beginning of something. It’s going to take time. But man, this one play made for a moral victory, if only because it demonstrated the potential of what this offense could be for years to come.

Mendoza. Jeanty. Klint Kubiak.

And: explosives, yards, points.

6. What’s Next? The Colts Botched The Daniel Jones Situation — And At The Perfect Moment For The Patriots.

It’s not hard to line up the Patriots’ need with Daniel Jones’ impending free agency.

Everyone seems to be writing off New England as a playoff hopeful. But all the Patriots have to do is overtake the Browns to land in the seventh seed in the postseason. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury that might allow him to return during the postseason. But in the meantime, they need someone who can help them make the postseason.

Patriots backup QB Tommy DeVito will play better than he did in Germany while filling in for Maye last week. But Jones is a superior option.

You couldn’t say the same thing about the options prior to the Colts waiving Jones last week. Jimmy Garoppolo probably wasn’t coming out of retirement to light it up. And Will Levis didn’t turn into Josh Allen (or even a legitimate QB1) while he was unemployed.

So I see the Patriots being one of the teams that reaches out for Jones’ services.

Will Daniel Jones be the quarterback who can get the Patriots into the playoffs? He'll have his choice of teams as a free agent. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Now, I get that Patriots fans feel like the season is over, in part because they kinda sorta want the season to be over. Get the high pick. Build up for 2027 when things should jell better than they did this year. But that’s not how coach Mike Vrabel thinks.

Not only is he hell-bent on maintaining his hard-charging culture, but he must be extra motivated to keep winning because of all his offseason drama — which is once again a talking point. And it’ll continue to be as long as the Patriots keep losing.

So Jones’ availability times up nicely for New England. It could end up on the winning end here.

But the Colts? This feels like gross mismanagement.

The Ravens have called about Jones, per FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer. Their offer? A fourth-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-rounder. It’s easy to imagine that would’ve meant the Ravens taking on some or all of Jones' salary. It wasn’t the only trade that the Colts turned down in their fire sale, with Indy turning away a bidder that offered second- and fifth-round picks for running back Jonathan Taylor. I don’t mind that, honestly, because Taylor should be a helpful piece for the offense as they try to build up around a new QB in 2027.

But there’s another one I didn’t like: the Colts turning away a suitor that offered a fourth-for-sixth swap for defensive tackle Grover Stewart, per multiple reports. He’s a pending free agent!

Their weird zigging and zagging — without one clear vision — is troubling.