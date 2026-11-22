In one of the most highly anticipated games of the year at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, the San Francisco 49ers made quick work of the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 in a nationally televised game Sunday night — the sixth ever NFL game played in Mexico City.

With the win, the 49ers pushed their record to 9-1 on the year. San Francisco also improved to 5-1 in international games. The 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Australia earlier this year in the season opener for both teams. San Francisco practiced in Colorado at the Air Force Academy this week to prepare for the high altitude in Mexico City after also nailing the travel for that Rams game.

The Vikings, however, stayed at home in preparation for the international game, dropping to 7-3 with the loss and to third place in the NFC North.

Here are my takeaways:

1. The 49ers Solve Brian Flores' Defense

The Vikings entered Sunday evening’s contest allowing a league-low 14 points per game. However, the 49ers put 28 on the scoreboard in the first half.

The Vikings had given up just six touchdowns all season. They allowed San Francisco to score four in the first half.

The key? Purdy expertly handled the Vikings’ penchant for sending pressure. Minnesota blitzes a league-high 72% of the time. However, according to Next Gen Stats, Purdy finished 16-of-18 for 195 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions when the Vikings blitzed, which was 70.4% of the time.

Purdy’s favorite target was veteran receiver Mike Evans, who returned to the field after missing three weeks with an Achilles injury with six receptions for 109 yards and a score on seven targets.

Purdy’s ability to find big targets like Evans and tight end George Kittle (three catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns) served as an answer to Minnesota’s pressure defense.

Purdy improved to 1-2 in his career against the Vikings, while Shanahan got his first win in four games against a Flores-led defense. It’s the first time a Shanahan-led offense has scored more than 17 points against Flores.

2. Kirk Cousins' Struggles Mean The Vikings Fall Further Behind In The NFC North

Cousins played well in a win over the Green Bay Packers last week in his first game since returning to the Vikings. But this game against the 49ers in Mexico City was a different story.

Playing against San Francisco’s defense for the second time in three weeks, Cousins was under duress most of the game. Cousins was hit seven times and sacked once. He also threw an interception that was returned 18 yards for a touchdown by San Francisco safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Kirk Cousins could not get the Vikings offense going against the 49ers' formidable defense. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

San Francisco generated a 47.6% pressure rate. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was also stripped of the ball by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who recovered the miscue. The 49ers defense brought the heat all night.

The loss dropped the Vikings to third in the ultra-competitive NFC North, with tough games still remaining within the division against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, both of whom sit ahead of Minnesota in the standings.

3. The Road To The Super Bowl In The NFC Goes Through Levi's Stadium

The last time the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFL and won both games at home against the Packers and the Lions after the 2023 season.

San Francisco is set up to accomplish a similar feat this season.

At 9-1 on the year, the 49ers are three games ahead of both the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4). And San Francisco hosts both of those teams at home over the next three weeks.

The 49ers do play four of their final seven games on the road. However, two of those will be against the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals, both of whom are struggling for wins right now. There's also a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bottom line: The 49ers would have to really stumble to not earn home-field advantage heading into the postseason.

The 49ers brought Santa Clara to Mexico City on Sunday night. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

3 ½. What's Next?

Speaking of the 49ers, they host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks next week at Levi’s Stadium. The Seahawks are coming off their bye week and may get starting quarterback Sam Darnold back from quad and rib injuries.

San Francisco defeated the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 5 earlier this season, 32-29. Darnold struggled in that contest, finishing 18-of-29 for 195 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Vikings will look to get back on track at home next week against the Atlanta Falcons, who were on their bye this week. Atlanta has lost three in a row and five of their last six games. However, they are still in contention at 3-7 thanks to their division: the woeful NFC South.

The game offers an opportunity for Cousins to face his former team for the first time since Atlanta released him.