Michigan has informed Trev Alberts that he will not be its next athletic director, one week after he signed a memorandum of understanding to take the job and leave Texas A&M, according to a person familiar with the situation.

According to ESPN, Michigan has not directly contacted Alberts, with the search firm contracted by the university handling communication for the change in direction. Because of the memorandum of understanding, Michigan owes Alberts a full $17.2 million buyout for his contract despite his not actually working as athletic director for the university.

Trev Alberts left his position as the athletic director at Texas A&M to sign a memorandum of understanding with Michigan and become its next athletic director. (Ishika Samant/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Alberts signed an MOU with Michigan on Nov. 17, the person said.

While no reason has been announced for the decision to reverse course, per ESPN, Michigan's board of regents was expected to discuss Alberts' answers to a federal deposition in a Title IX case in Nebraska, which had come under public scrutiny after they were revealed by media reports following the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

The school has been searching for someone to replace Warde Manuel, who agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years on his contract last July. Manuel has been the Wolverines' AD since 2016, leading a department that has won four national championships and had a lot of off-the-field turmoil.

Texas A&M has already announced Alberts' last day at the school is Nov. 30 and named an interim AD.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.