We're heading into the last weekend before the almighty championship weekend, and a few losses by some top teams caused a shift in my rankings.

Here's my latest.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

10. Oregon (8-3)

Last Week: Not Ranked

To Make CFP: -165

Title Odds: +2200

Yes, the Ducks have three losses, but these are my rankings, and I’m putting them 10th ahead of one-loss UCLA and one-loss Texas Tech, as well as Indiana and Iowa — two Big Ten teams with two losses. Right now, the Ducks are the best team in the Big Ten. The offense has been simplified for Dylan Raiola and the offensive line play has also improved as a result, along with getting the combo experience. That defense will be a problem for anyone right now. Could the Ducks have a little 2025 Miami in them?

9. BYU (9-2)

Last Week: 10

To Make CFP: -230

Title Odds: +8000

It was another close win for the Cougars, as they needed OT to survive on the road in Lawrence. I’d expect the Cougars D will be too much for Cincinnati in Provo, where Kalani Sitake is rarely upset. BYU has to be in at 10-2, right? That win over Notre Dame has to matter, right? Yeah, the loss at UCF is a bad loss when you look at where the Knights are in the Sagarin ratings, but one can also say it was a cross-country road game the week after one of — if not the biggest — wins in school history and ended in odd fashion in OT.

8. Wake Forest (10-1)

Last Week: Not Ranked

To Make CFP: -1500

Title Odds: +1900

Wake just continues to bludgeon people. That final score vs. Georgia Tech was nowhere close to how one-sided that game was. Losing their starting RB will test the Deacs' depth, but they are headed toward a rematch with Miami in the ACC title game. Miami got up big early, but Wake made the score respectable in the second half. Wake is also much better right now than it was in September when it was a three-TD 'dog to the Canes. Early look-ahead line in Charlotte next week: Miami -2.5. Hmmm.

7. Alabama (9-2)

Last Week: 7

To Make CFP: -20000

Title Odds: +550

The SOS is in the top 20, and Bama is really good. We get it. But at what point are we going to understand that it is 0-2 vs. teams currently ranked in the AP poll? Saying the Tide should be ranked behind Texas and Tennessee really doesn’t seem that controversial. The Iron Bowl against Auburn is this week at Bryant-Denny and remember, the Tigers rallied from 14 down in Athens to beat UGA and had a shot to win at Tennessee, too.

6. Tennessee (9-2)

Last Week: 6

To Make CFP: -1500

Title Odds: +2200

The Vols will be ahead of Bama this week, right? They just beat LSU for their second top-10 Sagarin win this season, including the head-to-head vs. the Tide. That defense is the real deal, despite the old adage, "If you have two QBs, you have none." Tennessee appears headed for 10-2 and a first-round game at Neyland, which will be a wild scene. Good luck to whoever has to make that trip.

Last Week: 4

To Make CFP: -20000

Title Odds: +1100

It was a lot more nervy than Miami fans — and I'm sure the team — hoped for. But after falling behind 14-0, Miami outscored Virginia Tech 28-6 and most importantly got defensive stops when the offense sputtered. If Miami’s defense can find the right combinations and get production from the guys it expected all season (see Damon Wilson’s first production since the Clemson game), Miami can reach its potential.

4. Texas (9-2)

Last Week: 5

To Make CFP: Off the board

Title Odds: +550

It was only Arkansas, but Texas played arguably its most complete game of the season. Nobody has the number of quality wins the Longhorns have, and despite the two losses, I think they’ll lead the SEC hierarchy in this week’s CFP rankings. The best prices on Texas to win the SEC and CFP titles are gone, but with how this defense can control a game, it wouldn't surprise me to see Texas make a run next month.

Last Week: 3

To Make CFP: -20000

Title Odds: +430

It wasn’t pretty offensively, but the Notre Dame defense continues to be a problem for opponents. After winning Saturday at Syracuse, the Irish could have 31 days off, should they receive a first-round bye in the CFP.

2. Utah (11-0)

Last Week: 2

To Make CFP: -20000

Title Odds: +2700

The team of the fourth quarter does it again. Tied with six minutes remaining, the Utes scored 21 points in the final 5:46, including some of the style point variety in both the CFP and Heisman races very late in the game. Utah has found a way all year, and I’d be very surprised if the Utes didn’t enter the Big 12 title game 12-0 with a first-round bye on the table.

Last Week: 1

To Make CFP: Off the board

Title Odds: +175

In a weird sense, blowing that game to Auburn might have been the best thing to happen to the Bulldogs. It was a wake-up call the Dawgs probably didn't need or want, but they got it and have clobbered everyone since. Curious to see how much Kirby Smart plays his guys this week, with an SEC Championship Game on tap the following week and also considering UGA has lost its CFP quarterfinal each of the last two years after winning the SEC title.