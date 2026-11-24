The College Football Playoff field won't be set until Dec. 6, but the race for the No. 1 seed is starting to take shape.

Under the 12-team format, the top four teams in the final CFP rankings get first-round byes, whether or not they win their conference championships. The No. 1 seed gets the easiest path on paper: it will face the winner of the 8-9 first-round game in the quarterfinals.

Georgia has been No. 1 in the last two CFP rankings and is a big favorite to finish there. Here's a look at the odds for the top seed at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 25.

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CFP No. 1 Seed Odds

Georgia: -370

Utah: +680

Notre Dame: +720

Texas: +1150

Miami: +4200

Alabama: +4600

Texas Tech: +5500

Here's what to know about this oddsboard.

The Favorite: Georgia's -370 price implies roughly a 79% chance that the Bulldogs finish as the No. 1 seed, and the committee kept them on top again Tuesday night. Georgia (10-1) has won its last four games by a combined score of 151-41: 27-8 over Florida, 42-7 at Ole Miss, 48-21 over Missouri and 34-6 at South Carolina last Saturday. That last win also clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs host Georgia Tech (3-8) on Saturday before heading to Atlanta. A win there would almost certainly lock up the top seed. A loss would open the door for everyone else on this list.

Unbeaten But Underdogs: Utah (11-0) is still No. 2 in the CFP rankings and is now the last undefeated team in the country. The Utes clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with last week's 38-17 win at TCU. Their schedule hurts them in the eyes of the committee, though. Utah has needed close calls to stay perfect, including a 40-39 win at Arizona and a 28-20 win over BYU. The Utes host West Virginia on Friday night, and they'll likely need Georgia to lose plus an impressive win in the Big 12 title game to move up.

Irish Eyes: Notre Dame (10-1) moved up from No. 6 to No. 4, putting the Irish in position for a first-round bye. They've won four straight since a 28-24 loss at BYU in October, including a 31-24 win over Miami on Nov. 7. The Irish finish the regular season at Syracuse on Saturday, but they don't have a conference championship game. That means they'll be idle on Championship Weekend while Georgia, Utah and others get one more chance to impress the committee. A new rule this season also gives Notre Dame an automatic bid if it finishes in the top 12.

Longhorns Lurking: Texas (9-2) climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 after a 45-3 rout of Arkansas and is the committee's highest-ranked two-loss team. The Longhorns have five wins over ranked opponents, including Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Both losses were by three points, to Oklahoma and Florida. Texas visits Texas A&M on Friday night. A strong finish could keep the Longhorns in the conversation for a top seed.

Long Shots: Miami (10-1) held at No. 7. Its only loss was to Notre Dame, and it faces Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 5. Alabama (9-2) took the biggest fall among the contenders, from No. 3 to No. 6, even after a 47-0 win over Chattanooga. Tennessee, which beat the Tide head-to-head, moved past them to No. 5. Alabama closes with the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Saturday. Texas Tech (10-1) moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 and is currently in the bracket as an at-large team. The Red Raiders won the Big 12 last season, and their only loss was 37-24 at Cincinnati. They host TCU on Thanksgiving night and could get a shot at Utah in the Big 12 title game.

How Last Year Shaped Up: Indiana earned the No. 1 seed in 2025 after a 13-0 regular season and Big Ten title. The Hoosiers then won all three of their Playoff games, finishing with a 27-21 win over Miami in the national championship game to complete an undefeated season. Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech had the other three byes. In 2024, the first year of the 12-team format, Oregon was the No. 1 seed but lost to eventual champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. So the top seed is 1-for-2 in winning the title.

What's Next: The top four in Tuesday's rankings, and the four teams currently in line for byes, are Georgia, Utah, Texas and Notre Dame. UCLA held the fourth spot a week ago but fell to No. 9 after its 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan. This was the fourth of six CFP rankings. One more comes out next Tuesday, and the final rankings that set the bracket come out after Championship Weekend.