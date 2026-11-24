This story is part of an exclusive look at Bob Chesney’s first year at UCLA. Read Inside Bob Chesney's Fearless Embrace Of Success And Failure With UCLA.

Bob Chesney is in frame.

This isn’t by design. The camera just finds him. Tinseltown has that effect.

Kicked back on the couch that flanks the entrance side of his Westwood office, the sun gleams into the room and illuminates the space with a backlighting that would make Paul Thomas Anderson blush.

Chesney isn’t from Los Angeles, but he sure looks the part. Movie star coiffed hair. Chiseled jawline. A younger Tom Cruise might’ve played him in the biopic had the timing lined up.

But we’re not here to talk about movies or speculate about casting. That gets enough run around these parts. So do the Dodgers. And the Lakers. And the Rams. And the … you get the point.

It’s crowded in Los Angeles. And yet, suddenly, it's Chesney and UCLA football everyone wants to talk about.

"There are three national championships that were just won here last year in our athletic department, eight other conference championships," Chesney told me. "I don't think there's another college in the United States of America that has done that.

"So when you think about, ‘Can football win?’ Well, everybody else is winning either in a national championship game or they are winning the national championship. That's how significant we (UCLA) are in the athletics world. Period. I just felt like, ‘Why can't football do that?’"

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has led UCLA to a 10-1 record. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Walk around UCLA’s campus for an hour or two on a cool October afternoon, and it’s not hard to see why students flock to this mecca of higher education. The academics are outstanding. The location? There’s a reason 90210 addresses cost what they do.

The Bruins, too, have long held their own athletically. This is, after all, the place John Wooden built his dynasty. UCLA won national titles in beach volleyball and men’s water polo last year. The women’s basketball program, too, hoisted its first-ever national championship banner.

Football has had its moments.

Troy Aikman’s name adorns the wall of the program’s indoor practice facility. Jim Mora won 10 games in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014. Even Chip Kelly, as much as folks around these parts besmirch the end of his tenure, won at least eight games in each of his last three years in charge.

But nobody – not recently, at least – has won like Chesney.

The Bruins are a revelation, sitting at 10-1 with a borderline must-win contest against crosstown rival No. 15 USC on Saturday. A victory and No. 9 UCLA is seemingly guaranteed a College Football Playoff berth just a year after it fired its head coach three games into the season.

It's a story Hollywood producers wouldn't believe.

The Making Of Bob Chesney

Bob Chesney spent two years at James Madison, leading the Dukes to a 21-6 record and a spot in the CFP. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The soggy practice jerseys melded into the car cushions. The shoulder pads were stacked on top of each other. The locker rooms rivaled that of a run-down high school.

There was no swanky practice facility, no city view from the office, no Nike apparel deal when Chesney arrived at his first coaching job at Division III Salve Regina. It was a terrible job. He knew it. His wife felt differently.

"Oh man, I don’t think this is a good job," Chesney said to his wife, Andrea, at the time.

"OK," Andrea retorted. "You decide whatever you want, but I'm moving here."

To Salve Regina they went. And then Division II Assumption University. And then FCS Holy Cross. And then FBS James Madsion. And then UCLA.

The rise is meteoric. Three years ago, Chesney was coaching in the Patriot League. He’s now the hottest coaching carousel name in years and the efforts he’s overseen at UCLA are almost beyond comprehension this side of the Curt Cignetti experience in Bloomington.

In a coaching profession that has begun to reward those who have won at every level, there’s something similarly instructive about Chesney and the way he operates.

He hasn’t been a complainer throughout his career. Only once did Chesney seriously contemplate leaving the business and that was years ago despite not earning six figures until maybe the last four years. He’s been a builder in places nobody else felt they could. That UCLA is on the cusp of a CFP berth is no less superhuman than his resuscitation of any past stop.

Reinvention is at the center of all of this.

Bob Chesney has UCLA dreaming big in his first season as head coach. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Chesney quips his familiarity with the transfer portal prior to James Madison was a handful of kids who transferred to Holy Cross for school, and then asked if they could be on the team. Armed with $400,000 and a roster in need of a rebuild after Cignetti’s departure that offseason, his staff set to work.

The Dukes filled almost 60 slots. It amounted to a Sun Belt title and CFP appearance last fall.

"The biggest lesson of that was the moment where I walked into JMU and we had to rebuild a whole team, and I had never ever experienced the transfer portal or NIL before," Chesney said. "I had to figure it out pretty quick. If you can be curious about it, not think that you know everything, be open and listen to other people, be willing to ask questions and not have to have such a big ego that you pretend you know everything, those are all things that I learned along the way that have helped."

Chesney may not know everything, but he clearly knows something the rest of us don't.

UCLA has relied on backup quarterback Ty Diefenbach — a former Pittsburgh castoff who resurrected his career at Cal Poly — for the bulk of this year following Nico Iamaleava’s season-ending injury.

Wayne Knight, a diminutive tailback who came with the staff from James Madison, ranks third in the Big Ten in rushing, trailing Rutgers’ Antwan Raymond for first by just 36 yards.

The defense has been the same.

Linebacker Sammy Omosigho had been on the outs at Oklahoma after finishing fifth on the Sooners in tackles last year. Accompanying his Oklahoma teammate R Mason Thomas out to Los Angeles for NFL Draft prep, UCLA caught wind that Omosigho was in town and worked to get him on campus. They did. He committed and has since become an integral part of a unit allowing a Big Ten-best 260.8 yards per game.

"He had really good film at Oklahoma," defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler told me. "It's undersold what he was there. … Now, we were able to unlock some things within small differences of the defense that maybe he fits our scheme more than their scheme, where he's a little bit more of a blitzer, penetrator on the inside and a little bit less of a traditional linebacker — and then confidence takes over."

UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho leads the Bruins with 75 tackles and 5.5 sacks. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

At 10-1, UCLA’s ragtag roster and its staff composed of a mix of California experts and longtime Chesney confidants are primed for a spot in the Big Ten title game.

The most unbelievable part in all this? That Chesney’s crew is doing this at a premium. UCLA is spending in the neighborhood of $23 million on its roster, sources familiar with the school’s finances told me. That mark is believed to be in the lower-third or middle of the Big Ten, at best.

"Everything that this institution does just bleeds greatness," offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy told me." ... That was what we saw immediately. This place just breeds excellence.

"Then it was kind of, ‘Why not us?’"

Fixing The Financials

UCLA is spending in the neighborhood of $23 million on its roster. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Tim Harris feels almost refreshed.

He didn’t have to do this. A career across town running the business operations for the Lakers affords one such flexibility. But at 64 years old, UCLA's new athletics director felt he had one more run in him.

He talked to a handful of professional sports organizations. He explored other avenues that might’ve fit. He couldn’t get excited about any of the opportunities.

Harris had already agreed to be a lecturer at UCLA, where he played on the men’s soccer team and earned second team All-American honors before a lengthy professional career. What if he got involved with athletics?

"If the University of ABC called me, that would have fallen in the bucket of all those other ones where I'd say ‘That doesn't really get me going,’" Harris told me. "... I considered it completely because of my past and the university and the opportunity. The fact that I get to work with these amazing coaches is just complete icing on the cake."

Harris was initially hired as a consultant but supplanted athletics director Martin Jarmond for the permanent post in September when the latter was fired.

UCLA’s financial challenges, meanwhile, are well documented, but Chesney’s winning ways have inspired those around the university to adapt more swiftly to the changing college football landscape.

The school has been running a deficit for the better part of a decade. It does not own and operate the football stadium in which it competes. Even Pauley Pavillion, which resides literally a 20-yard post route from Chesney’s office, is not operated by the athletic department.

Harris’ charge — with the blessing of Chancellor Julio Frenk, who served as Miami's president amid the Canes' heavy reinvestment in football before leaving for Los Angeles — is to turn UCLA athletics into a more profitable operation that can better acquiesce to modern college athletics.

How to do that is a puzzle in its own right.

The school remains embroiled in a lawsuit with the Rose Bowl about its efforts to exit a contract with the stadium early to play its home games at SoFi Stadium — a move made under Jarmond in an effort to drive more revenue from suites and other varying outlets that currently go to the stadium, not the school.

The Rose Bowl is home to the UCLA Bruins football team. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

UCLA did, however, recently retain control over its licensing marks following the expiration of a 1960 agreement between the university and the Associated Students UCLA organization, which effectively received a payout for each time the school sold merchandise with its own logos on t-shirts, sweatshirts and other varying merchandise. The shift could bring in millions in added revenue.

Harris also confirmed exploratory talks about the future control of Pauley Pavillion and whether that might revert to athletic department control. The control, he emphasizes, is not about the actual power that comes with oversight, but about better streamlining revenue-generating events on non-sports nights like concerts, etc.

"This is such an amazingly special place from an athletic standpoint, but there is a business component to this that we have to figure out — and that's really what the chancellor wanted me to do," Harris said. "We need to start looking at UCLA athletics through a lens that's not college athletics, but it's a sports and entertainment company whose product is college athletics.

"We have to start looking at it differently."

UCLA's Path To A CFP Berth

Hitschler’s voice starts to grow a touch somber.

Practice is over. His broader media responsibilities for the increasingly crowded group of reporters gathering at UCLA’s availability has just wrapped when he steps to the side of the fields tucked in the center of campus.

But even locked in the middle of a 10-1 start and aiming to keep the team’s eyes on more significant goals, Hitschler’s words prove almost prophetic.

"If people think your dreams are crazy," he said. "Show them what crazy dreams can do."

Colin Hitschler's defense is allowing 14.5 points per game this season, which ranks third in the Big Ten. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The saying has deeper meaning around here. It opens every defensive meeting. It’s a creed Hitschler keeps close.

Gretta Ehrett died in June 2025 after a bout with Stage 4 breast cancer. The former Penn field hockey player had been a close friend of Hitschler’s from college. She was given just three or four months to live, but survived another almost seven years.

Ehrett preached "dream crazy" throughout her bout and eventually morphed it into the name of her charitable foundation that champions access and empowerment through youth sports in the Philadelphia area.

The saying has become a calling card for Hitschler and these Bruins.

"We haven't reached any of the dreams that anybody talked about when we were recruiting yet," Hitschler continued. "But we're on the path to get there. All you’ve got to do is believe and work like hell to get it done."

There’s something to this spirit permeating throughout the Bruins defense and, more broadly, Chesney’s program. Where the media landscape around their rivals in Los Angeles has been closed off, secretive and intent on weeding out perceived malcontents, the UCLA crew is open and honest.

They believe deeply in their mission of delivering success to this place that has had dramatic ups and downs. They greet visitors with welcoming arms and a friendly demeanor.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is looking to lead UCLA to a spot in this year's CFP. (Photo by Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

UCLA, under Chesney, has received wide acclaim for its quick connections with California high school coaches. The school has an open-door policy for those around the state that want to pop in for practice and get a look at the program defying odds — and where local kids have shunned for years.

"You think John Wooden. You think Bob Toledo. You think Terry Donahue. You think about Troy Aikman," said UCLA General Manager Darrick Yray, a California native who previously ran Mike Norvell’s recruiting operation at Florida State. "And then you look at the setting — I just can't think of a better location.

"The knock, ‘Oh, you’ve got to pay taxes.’ It’s not worth an extra $40,000 to you to live in perfect weather with no mosquitoes, snakes, alligators, and whatever else? Location matters for something."

These days, the Bruins have far more to sell than locale.

Chesney is the Hollywood good looks, Ray-Ban wearing, Energizer Bunny of a head coach this place has always dreamed of marrying with its fluctuating football program.

UCLA is dreaming crazy — and crazy might just be on the verge of reality.