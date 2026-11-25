The Game. The Iron Bowl. The top-25 Battle of LA. It all comes down to rivalry week.

The 13th and final week of the regular season is here, which means some of the sport's best rivalries go down this weekend. Will UCLA avenge its Week 12 loss to Michigan and take down No. 15 USC, spoiling Lincoln Riley's chances at a CFP bid?

As for the SEC, a win for Texas over Texas A&M and Alabama over Auburn will seal both teams' playoff paths. Additionally, is a win over No. 24 Washington enough to sneak Oregon into the playoff? Can Michigan carry its upset over UCLA into its road contest at Ohio State? For Joel Klatt, this weekend means everything.

Here are Klatt's Week 13 picks and previews:

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Preview

Can Bryce Underwood lead the Wolverines to a road win at Ohio State? (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spread: Ohio State -10.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -425, Michigan +330

Klatt's thoughts: "This game means everything to these fan bases. I think if you ask both of these coaches, they would tell you they know that, regardless of how the season has gone, they have to win on Saturday. Obviously, it saves what has been a disappointing season for both of these programs. Michigan was clearly disappointing in Kyle Whittingham's first year, and Ohio State was the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Ryan Day had Jeremiah Smith coming back, and obviously so much success. Both of these teams have won national championships in the recent past, and now here they are sitting this week, playing this game, and it's the only way to save their seasons. So, while nothing is on the line, everything is on the line … So, Michigan, they have a first-year coach, but Ohio State, you've got to win every single game, and here Ohio State has four losses. This is the only way that Ryan Day and his staff can salvage this season, even a shred of this season. You might even be a Buckeye fan and say, 'No, there's no salvaging it. You just have to win it. You just can't lose it,' and that's the nature of this game.

"Here's what I expect when it comes to the actual game. I expect a very close game … I think they're both pretty good football teams, and specifically for Michigan, nobody except for Oregon has been able to run away from them. Every single game has come down to the last two minutes. Every single one. So, without Julian Sayin, and with the way that Ohio State has played on the defensive side, the way that their offensive line has struggled during the course of this year, do we really think that this is going to be a blowout? I don't think this is going to be a blowout. Not in any way, shape, or form. I think this game comes down to the wire because every Michigan game has come down to the wire … Kyle Whittingham has said that it'll be Bryce Underwood, and obviously Luke Fahey for Ohio State. These two guys have to play clean because I don't know if there's going to be a ton of points. Michigan plays incredible defense, and Michigan plays really poorly on offense, and Ohio State is kind of in the middle of both of that because they're not world beaters right now on either side of the ball.

"But [Jeremiah Smith] is the most threatening player that they've ever seen. Because at any moment, one missed assignment, one wrong coverage, even if you play it perfectly, even in a double team, he can still beat you. You saw that against Nebraska last week. Caught that touchdown right before the half, in the middle of a double team, and Luke Fahey has gotten more comfortable and more comfortable and more comfortable. So as good as Michigan's defense is, they're going to have to be on top of exactly where Jeremiah Smith is at all times. Will they be able to block that Michigan defensive line? I think that's an interesting question … John Henry Daly, he's an All-American caliber defensive end. Dominic Nichols, he's excellent at rushing the passer … Ohio State has really struggled on the offensive line, really struggled. And I think defensively, Michigan's strength is, yes, they can cover, but it's more so they don't have to cover for long because of the pass rush. It's what ultimately got them into a position to score points, go to overtime and beat UCLA … This game is my favorite game to call. I know the fan bases don't like each other, but I can tell you this right now: neither team can afford a loss in this game because it means everything. Everything."

UCLA vs. USC holds massive CFP implications, with UCLA hanging on and USC trying to sneak in. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Spread: USC -6.5

Moneyline: USC -250, UCLA +205

Klatt's thoughts: "USC at UCLA. USC is a six and a half point favorite. We all know why: Ty Dieffenbach's injury … Now, when the X-rays were negative, I was like, 'Well, okay, now there's something,' because then it just comes down to like potential ligament, cartilage, soft tissue type of stuff, and then they have the MRI, and then Bob Chesney comes out, and he starts singing like, ‘Ty Dieffenbach might play. Ty Dieffenbach might play this Saturday.' No, no, no, not just he might play. He will play this season, and he might even play this Saturday. Now, is that gamesmanship for the committee? It didn't get penalized as badly as Indiana in Tuesday night's rankings. Is that gamesmanship for Lincoln Riley and USC? It might be, or is it the truth? Could we see Ty Dieffenbach on the field? That makes a huge difference in the way that you look at and preview and then pick this game, because obviously the spread is 6.5 against USC.

"Why? Because we all saw Madden Iamaleava. I know that sounds harsh, but we saw him against Illinois, and then we saw him come in late against Michigan. I can just tell you this: I don't think that there's a third-string quarterback in the country that could have come in that situation with a game plan that was built for a different player facing Michigan's defense on the road. How do we get them outside the pocket? Maybe his skill set is different than Ty Dieffenbach, or maybe we might even see Ty Dieffenbach. Regardless of who's at quarterback, I think it's pretty apparent that UCLA is going to have to lean back into what was a strength for the better part of the year, but has not been great against some of the better teams, which is their run game.

"So now you look at USC. Can they play defense the way that Oregon or Wisconsin or Illinois or Michigan play? I would actually say that their defensive line is actually pretty good. They might not be like the best defensive line in the conference, but they're pretty good. You look at guys like Luke Wafle, the true freshman, Jahkeem Stewart, Jide Abasiri. These guys can play. They've got some length, athleticism, some beef. And again, if you can't run it very well, and then all of that pressure finds itself onto the quarterback, that's advantageous for USC. I do think, though, for UCLA, the recipe to getting this win is takeaways. It's the short field. It's the way that Michigan was able to beat UCLA, and UCLA was not able to do that against Michigan. So the Bruins have to be advantageous … I do think USC is going to be able to scheme some things up for guys like Trent Mosley, Mark Bowman. I love those players; they're true freshmen, are some of the best in the country.

"I just have a hard time picking UCLA with a third-string quarterback in this one … I like USC in the game, 24-17. I'll give the 6.5 and go with the Trojans."

Klatt's straight-up pick: USC

Klatt's pick against the spread: USC -6.5

Alabama opens up as 15.5 favorites at home vs. Auburn for the Iron Bowl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Spread: Alabama -15.5

Moneyline: Alabama -700, Auburn +500

Klatt's thoughts: "Auburn at Alabama. The Iron Bowl. Alabama is favored by 15.5. That's a lot. It's the 91st edition of the Iron Bowl. This one's in Tuscaloosa. Keelon Russell got to rest last week … Auburn can get after it at the line of scrimmage. Here's the one area where you've got to be great in order to beat Alabama. You've got to rush the passer. Well, Auburn had six sacks against Arkansas and seven against Mississippi State. That was their last two SEC games. That's the path forward for them. I always think that spreads should not be this high. Alabama by 15.5 in a rivalry game is a lot. The one thing, well, there are a couple of things that I love about this Alabama team. Few things. One, Keelon Russell. Two, they're running it a lot better than they were a year ago. Last year, they were 128th in yards per carry from their running backs.

"Alex Golesh. This is his first Iron Bowl. Obviously, Kalen DeBoer has been here and played in this game now. Byrum Brown, he got to rest, as well. He's pulled off some upsets in his career, namely, they beat No. 1 Georgia. But if you look at some of the other games against the more quality opponents in the SEC, I think that you can lay that more at the feet of Georgia didn't play well, rather than, 'Oh, this is in Auburn's bag.' So I think that Alabama will win this game. I know that they've been playing well as of late, but Alabama has the No. 1 rush defense in the SEC, and I think that this would have to be a heavy run game for Auburn in order to go out there and actually win. Alabama's defense is very good. I like Alabama at home, but it's a rivalry game, guys. Alright, and listen, I can't, I can't give 15 and a half.

"I think Alabama wins it, 35-24, but I'll take the 15.5 towards Auburn."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Alabama

Klatt's pick against the spread: Auburn +15.5

Can the Ducks salvage their postseason path with a win over No. 24 Washington? (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spread: Oregon -14.5

Moneyline: Oregon -625, Washington +455

Klatt's thoughts: "How about Washington at Oregon? Oregon favored by 14.5. Oregon comes into this one knowing that a win will very likely get them into the Big 10 championship game. Of all the scenarios, like seven of the eight scenarios, Oregon wins and they're in. Okay, so they're playing for something. Meanwhile, Washington has a ton of confidence. They beat Indiana last week, and Demond Williams, when he's healthy and right, he is really good and dynamic as a runner. We all know that, and we all can see that. And I look up, and I'm thinking to myself, this probably is going to be a very good game.

"Remember, Dan Lanning is only 2-3 against Washington in his career. Now, some of that was thanks to Kalen DeBoer and when he was at Washington, but it's not a great record in their rivalry game. What he has to lean on is that since they went to Jay Johnson, their offensive coordinator switch from Drew Mehringer to Jay Johnson, they went down against Northwestern, and then they came back from that. They've been sensational. In fact, if you look at Dylan Raiola, his last four games, nearly 300 yards per game throwing the football, 10 touchdowns, no turnovers. If he's playing like that, Oregon is very talented and should win this game at home. The defense has looked better. Remember, the defense is largely what allowed them to go on that 38-point run against Ohio State, and since then, they only allowed seven in each of their last two games, so they're playing a lot better. The one thing that I get nervous about Oregon's defense is that they let Drew Mestemaker and Aidan Chiles get loose a little bit, and now they're facing maybe the best one of them all in Demond Williams … I've seen it be tough for teams to follow up a big win like Washington had with another quality performance the very next week. We've seen that, but in a rivalry, I think it's a little bit different.

"Oregon's favored by 14 and a half again, just like the Iron Bowl. I think that this is too much. I like Oregon in the game, and I like them to win by double digits. But I'm going to go 31-21, and I'm going to take the 14.5 towards Washington. I just think Demond is going to be too electric."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Oregon

Klatt's pick against the spread: Washington +14.5

Nebraska entered the CFP rankings at No. 25 after its win over Ohio State last weekend. (Photo by Nathanial George/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spread: Iowa -4.5

Moneyline: Iowa -205, Nebraska +170

Klatt's thoughts: "Nebraska at Iowa. Iowa favored by 4.5 in this one. Iowa's got a shot to get to the Big Ten Championship game. They have such a great identity. It's hard for me to say it's going to be tough to beat this Nebraska team after the way that they played, but Iowa knows exactly who they are. Now, I love what Nebraska was able to do, and as long as everyone wasn't just patting them on the back and telling them how great they were, they should be able to come back and play pretty well this week against Iowa. But Iowa knows how to stop a team like this. They've got layers to their defense, eyes in the backfield. You can't just run around and get loose. So Nebraska is going to have to run it right at them … I do think that the injuries to the Nebraska defense are going to show up more in this game than they did even last week. Owen Chambliss and Jahsear Whittington, the defensive tackle, are out.

"Ohio State was never able to establish the run game. They didn't have enough snaps in the game. They were never able to establish the run game, but Iowa will. Iowa is just going to go right downhill at this team, and I think it's a bad matchup for Nebraska. Even though I think this is going to be a close game, even though I love what they were able to do, they are on the right path. There's no doubt. This is a very difficult place to play. Kinnick is as tough as any place in America. Iowa got beat by Jeremiah Smith, and then on one crazy weekend in Minnesota when they turned the ball over a bunch; they don't do that. So it takes a generational talent and/or Iowa just going off the rails. I don't see either of those happening.

"I've got Iowa 20-17. I'm actually going to take the 4.5 towards Nebraska because, again, I love what they're doing. I like what Matt Rhule is doing with that run game with Anthony Colandrea and with that defense."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Iowa

Klatt's pick against the spread: Nebraska +4.5

Texas opens up as 11.5 favorites on the road at Texas A&M. (Photo by The University of Texas Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

Spread: Texas -11.5

Moneyline: Texas -455, Texas A&M +350

Klatt's thoughts: "Texas and Texas A&M. This is a Friday ball game. Texas is favored by 11.5 points on the road at Kyle Field. Now, I don't understand why Oregon's favored by more points over Washington than Texas is over Texas A&M. That doesn't make sense because Texas A&M is not a very good football team right now, and Texas is a very good football team, in particular on the defensive side. Texas obviously has paths to the SEC championship game. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has lost seven of their eight SEC games this year. They can't do anything on offense. Last week, they tried to go to a freshman, Brady Hart. That didn't go well. Are they going to go back to Marcel Reed against this defense in Texas?

"Texas is excellent. Here's the best part: Arch Manning is playing a lot better. He played better in the second half of last season. He really is. If this team ever decided to commit to the run game with the defense that they had and the ability that Arch has to throw on play action, they would be really difficult to beat. Just saying … Texas A&M, they're not getting to 20, and I think Texas is primed and ready.

"If Arch doesn't turn it over to blow this team out, I think Texas wins it 35-17, and they cover the 11.5. Again, Arch is playing better; defense is great; A&M has no offense. I think 17 is generous. They get to 17 if Arch throws them a couple of picks. I think Arch could throw a couple of picks, and they still win the game by 11 and a half."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Texas

Klatt's pick against the spread: Texas -11.5