Nov. 26, 2026 5:04 a.m. ET

Published Nov. 26, 2026 5:04 a.m. ET

The Week 13 college football slate is loaded.

Saturday's slate features several conference championship game clinching scenarios, with teams across the country fighting for a chance to play an extra week of football.

Several races remain tight, and a mix of head-to-head matchups and tiebreaker situations will determine who advances. Here’s a look at what each contender needs to officially clinch.

Three Teams Can Clinch, Georgia In

Georgia has already clinched a spot in the SEC title game.

Tennessee can clinch a spot in the SEC title game with a win vs. Vanderbilt AND a Texas loss.

Tennessee can also clinch a spot with losses by Alabama, Texas, AND Oklahoma.

Texas can clinch a spot in the SEC title game with a win vs. Texas A&M AND an Alabama loss.

Texas can also clinch a spot with a win vs. Texas A&M AND a Tennessee loss.

Texas can also clinch a spot with a win vs. Texas A&M and an LSU loss.

Texas can also clinch a spot with a win vs. Texas A&M and a Mississippi State loss.

Alabama can clinch a spot in the SEC title game with a win vs. Auburn AND a Tennessee loss AND a Texas loss.

Alabama can also clinch a spot with a win vs. Auburn and wins by Tennessee, Texas, LSU, AND Mississippi State.

Alabama can also clinch a spot with losses by Tennessee, Texas AND Missouri.

Two Teams Can Clinch, Utah Already In

Utah has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Texas Tech can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win vs. TCU.

Texas Tech can also clinch a spot with a BYU loss.

BYU can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win vs. Cincinnati AND a Texas Tech loss.

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Six Teams Can Clinch

UCLA can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:

Win vs. USC OR

Loss vs. USC AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR

Loss vs. USC AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR

Loss vs. USC AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR

Loss vs. USC AND Iowa and Oregon wins AND Indiana loss OR

Loss vs. USC AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND either a Minnesota or Ohio State win AND Oregon loss OR

Loss vs. USC AND Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin wins AND Oregon loss AND UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa

Indiana can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:

Win vs. Purdue AND Iowa and Oregon losses OR

Win vs. Purdue AND Iowa win AND Oregon and UCLA losses OR

Win vs. Purdue AND Oregon win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR

Win vs. Purdue AND Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon wins AND UCLA loss

Oregon can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:

Win vs. Washington AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR

Win vs. Washington AND UCLA win OR

Win vs. Washington Indiana win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR

Win vs. Washington AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss OR

Loss vs. Washington AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, USC and Wisconsin losses OR

Loss vs. Washington AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin losses OR

Loss vs. Washington AND Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa and USC losses OR

Loss vs. Washington AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and USC losses

Iowa can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:

Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR

Win vs. Nebraska AND Oregon win AND Indiana and UCLA losses OR

Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin wins AND either a Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers win AND UCLA and Oregon losses OR

Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin wins AND UCLA loss OR

Win vs. Nebraska AND Indiana, Oregon and UCLA losses

USC can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:

Win vs. UCLA AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon wins AND Wisconsin loss OR

Win vs. UCLA AND Ohio State and Wisconsin wins AND Indiana, Iowa and Oregon losses OR

Win vs. UCLA AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin losses OR

Win vs. UCLA AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon losses

Ohio State can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with:

Win vs. Michigan AND Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin wins AND Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and USC losses

ACC Title Game Is Set

The ACC title game is set, with Miami playing Wake Forest.

Pac-12 Title Game Is Set

The Pac-12 title game is set, with Boise State playing San Diego State.

C-USA Title Game Is Set

The Conference USA title game is set, with Jacksonville State playing Liberty.

Five Teams Can Clinch

There are several scenarios that involve composite computer metrics that the conference would use to determine the matchup on Sunday. Below are simple scenarios for the top two teams in the standings.

New Mexico can clinch a spot in the Mountain West title game with a win vs. Air Force.

New Mexico can also clinch a spot with a UNLV loss.

North Dakota State can clinch a spot in the Mountain West title game with a UNLV loss.

A five-way tie for first place among Air Force, New Mexico, North Dakota State, UNLV and Wyoming would go to composite computer rankings, as mentioned above.

A three-way tie for second place among North Dakota State, UNLV and Wyoming would also go to composite computer rankings.

Nine Teams Can Clinch

From the American Conference: "Six of the American's seven final conference games involve at least one team still in the hunt for the conference title. Those six games can produce 64 possible results."

Below are simple scenarios for the top four teams in the standings.

UTSA can clinch a spot in the American title game with a win vs. Tulsa.

UTSA can also clinch a spot in the American title game with losses by TWO of East Carolina, Memphis, and North Texas.

Memphis clinches a spot in the American title game with a win vs. Temple, a Tulsa loss AND a North Texas loss.

Memphis can also clinch a spot in the American title game with a win vs. Temple, an East Carolina loss AND a North Texas loss.

North Texas can clinch a spot in the American title game with a win vs. UAB, an East Carolina loss AND a Memphis loss.

East Carolina can clinch a spot in the American title game with a win vs. Florida Atlantic, a Memphis loss AND a North Texas loss.

Five Teams Can Clinch

Toledo can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with a win vs. Ohio.

Ohio can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with a win vs. Toledo.

Buffalo can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with a win vs. Akron.

Miami (OH) can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with a Buffalo loss, Toledo loss, Bowling Green loss, AND a Ball State loss.

Western Michigan can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with an Akron win AND a Toledo win.

Western Michigan can also clinch a spot with an Akron win, Central Michigan win AND a Bowling Green win.

Two Teams Can Clinch, Louisiana Tech In