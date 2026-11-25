Is the Big Ten only getting one team into the College Football Playoff?

A quick check of the market shows that only Oregon is favored to make it into this year’s 12-team field. DraftKings has Oregon at -180 to make it, while Indiana (+180), UCLA (+180), Iowa (+185) and USC (+450) are favored to miss.

"Think of all the Big Ten quarterbacks that got hurt," professional bettor Slice told me over the phone. "Dante Moore, Josh Hoover, Julian Sayin, then Nico [Iamaleava] and [Ty] Dieffenbach on the same UCLA team. Those four teams could’ve all made the dance with better quarterback health."

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UCLA (10-1) would undoubtedly punch its ticket with a victory over USC this Saturday, but the Bruins are 7-point underdogs with third-stringer Madden Iamaleava expected to get the start at the Rose Bowl.

The look-ahead number was UCLA -3 before Dieffenbach’s hip injury.

"They adjusted it 10 points," former Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons said. "It seems like an over move, but the third-string kid for UCLA froze like a deer in headlights against Michigan. He had a wide-open field in front of him and could’ve run for days but threw the ball into coverage. He’s not functional."

Can Lincoln Riley get the win this weekend against UCLA? (Getty Images)

It’s worth noting Lincoln Riley is 1-6 against AP top 10 teams since becoming USC’s head coach and the Trojans have been outscored 257-204.

After a couple of days of stagnancy at the South Point, head honcho Chris Andrews wrote a limit bet on UCLA +7 on Wednesday morning.

Two teams that definitely won’t make the College Football Playoff are Michigan and Ohio State.

The Big Ten’s most prestigious teams enter Saturday’s meeting with four losses each for the first time since 1966.

"Ohio State feels light [at -10.5]," Slice said. "I don’t love laying double digits in a game totaled 38, but Michigan’s offense is horrendous. If they get down early, forget it."

Buckeyes star wideout Jeremiah Smith is as high as -550 to win the Heisman Trophy. With no Big Ten title game or Playoff berth on the horizon, odds are good OSU force-feeds Smith, so the program can win something.

Jeremiah Smith is the heavy favorite to win this year's Heisman (Getty Images).

Elsewhere, oddsmakers continue to slide Wake Forest’s power rating up. Former bookmaker Motoi Pearson has raised the Demon Deacons nine points over the last six weeks as they continue to destroy everything in sight.

"Jake Dickert is that dude," Pearson said.

"I have Wake and Tennessee about the same," Salmons added. "I would make Tennessee -1 on a neutral. That’s how good Wake has been. I still don’t trust their defense. The only team they’ve played with a pulse is Miami.

"All these other ACC teams are God awful."

I’m willing to find out if Duke isn’t God awful this Saturday. Even with all the adjusting — or over-adjusting for that matter — I don’t think the Blue Devils should be catching north of two touchdowns against the mighty Wake.

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"I like Kentucky +3," Salmons said.

"If this game was two weeks ago, it’s Kentucky -5.5 or 6. Louisville just keeps running bad ACC teams out. This is a great spot for the home 'dog."

To the NFL, there was an avalanche of Lions money over the last 24 hours out in the desert.

The Bears got as high as -2.5 for the early Thanksgiving Day affair in Detroit, but wise guys cleaned those numbers off the board. Most Vegas books are down to Chicago -1 with Circa Sports down to PK.

Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers rightfully took the top spot in the Caesars Sportsbook power ratings after a dominant 35-10 win over Minnesota.

"We make the Niners -1.5 over Buffalo on a neutral field," Feazel said. "And we have the Niners -2.5 against Chicago. They deserve to be No. 1 at this point."