Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 26.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).

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League: NFL

Spread: Bears -1.5

Moneyline: Bears -118, Lions +100

O/U: 56.5

What To Know: First place in the NFC North is on the line in the Thanksgiving opener. Both teams are 8-2 and riding the NFC's two longest winning streaks: six straight for Detroit and five for Chicago. The Bears haven't trailed at any point in their last five games, their first such run since 1985, and Caleb Williams is 6-0 in games he has started and finished. Chicago's offense has cooled, though. The running game has dropped from a league-best 196.3 yards per game early in the season to 106.5 over the last six. The Bears are 6-4 ATS, including 3-1 ATS on the road. The Lions are 6-0 at home, and Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,098 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs. Detroit's defense has allowed just 14.4 points per game over its last five, but it's now without Aidan Hutchinson (torn ACL) and LB Jack Campbell (neck), both on IR. That's a big reason the line has flipped from Detroit -2.5 in May to Chicago -2.5. The Lions are 5-4-1 ATS, and the 56.5 total is the highest on the holiday slate. Detroit has gone Under in four of its last five, while Chicago has gone Over in four of its last five.

League: NFL

Spread: Cowboys -8.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -479, Eagles +369

O/U: 49.5

What To Know: This line has moved more than any other on the Thanksgiving slate, from Dallas -1.5 in May to -8.5. The Eagles (3-7) are without Jalen Hurts, and Joe Milton, with fewer than five career starts, makes another start after leading Philadelphia to a 19-16 upset of Pittsburgh that snapped a seven-game losing streak. Saquon Barkley is questionable, and LB Zack Baun is on IR. CB Quinyon Mitchell will play after being upgraded this week. Philadelphia is 2-8 ATS, 0-3 ATS on the road and 2-5 ATS as an underdog, and the Under is 6-4 in its games. The Cowboys (5-6) are still alive in the NFC playoff race after scoring 51 points against Tennessee, and Dak Prescott has accounted for nine TDs over the last two weeks. He has 25 passing TDs this season, and Dallas ranks top five in offensive EPA per play behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. TE Jake Ferguson is questionable, and CB DaRon Bland is on IR. Dallas won the first meeting 38-21 in Philadelphia in October, when Prescott threw three TDs. The Cowboys are 5-6 ATS, and the Over is 8-3 in their games.

League: NFL

Spread: Bills -3

Moneyline: Bills -154, Chiefs +130

O/U: 45.5

What To Know: This is Buffalo's first-ever Thanksgiving home game, and it has big AFC seeding stakes. The Bills (9-1) hold the conference's best record and have won six straight, the last four by at least 17 points. They're also 8-2 ATS, including 4-1 ATS at home. The Chiefs (8-2) are a game back after going 6-11 last season. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 942 yards and 10 TDs with no INTs over Kansas City's last three wins, and he's 13-4-1 ATS as an underdog in his career. Trade-deadline pickup Josh Downs has eight catches for 112 yards and a TD on just 28 snaps. Kansas City has lost both of its road games against potential playoff teams this season, 20-3 at Seattle and 28-24 at Denver, and RB Kenneth Walker III (groin) and RT Jaylon Moore (ankle) are both out. For Buffalo, CB Christian Benford (groin) is questionable. Josh Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes in the regular season but 0-4 against him in the playoffs. He's also run for just 51 yards over his last five games. Weather is the big factor: The forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 30s, a 75% chance of rain and winds around 19 mph. That's why the total has dropped from 50.5 to 46.5, while the spread hasn't moved off Buffalo -3.

League: CFB

Spread: Texas Tech -15.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -700, TCU +500

O/U: 46.5

What To Know: Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) moved up to No. 11 in this week's CFP rankings and closes the regular season in Lubbock with its Big 12 title hopes on the line. The Red Raiders have won four straight since their lone loss, 37-24 at Cincinnati on Oct. 24, but the scores have varied widely. They beat West Virginia in a 53-48 shootout and won 52-27 at Oklahoma State before a grind-it-out 20-10 win at Baylor last week. TCU (5-6, 3-5) needs a win to become bowl eligible. The Horned Frogs were routed 38-17 by No. 2 Utah last week and have alternated wins and losses over their last five games. Three of their losses this season have come by five points or fewer, including 29-28 at Arizona and 24-20 to West Virginia. TCU's offense has topped 22 points just once in its last five games, which helps explain the modest 46.5 total. This is the lone FBS game on Thanksgiving night.

League: Men's CBK

Spread: Miami -2.5

Moneyline: Miami -130, Michigan +110

O/U: 159.5

What To Know: This Players Era consolation game in Las Vegas features two teams coming off opening-round losses. Miami (5-2) lost 84-71 to TCU on Tuesday after trailing by just three with 3:09 left. It was the Hurricanes' first loss since their season opener against Florida. Miami ranks 18th in KenPom's adjusted defense but is shooting just 29% from 3. Michigan (3-3), the defending tournament champion, has lost two straight and three of its last four. Its latest was a 99-73 blowout by Creighton, when its 17 turnovers turned into 27 Creighton points. The Wolverines have allowed 79 or more points in each of those three losses (to Villanova, UConn and Creighton). Michigan is also playing its third game in six days. Both teams play fast and crash the offensive glass, but both are poor from 3 (Michigan is at 28.4%).

League: Men's CBK

Spread: St. John's -2.5

Moneyline: St. John's -130, Louisville +110

O/U: 161.5

What To Know: Rick Pitino faces the school he led to three Final Fours and the 2013 national title (later vacated) in this Players Era semifinal. Louisville (4-1) is coming off the best win of Pat Kelsey's three seasons, a 72-64 upset of No. 5 Texas Tech. The Cardinals held the Red Raiders to 39.7% shooting, out-rebounded them 41-28 and made all 15 of their second-half free throws. Rebounding is Louisville's calling card: It averages 43.6 per game (fifth nationally), compared with 35.3 for St. John's. The Cardinals are only 2-3 ATS, and they shoot just 29.2% from 3. The Red Storm is 5-1 ATS and average 93.3 points per game (12th nationally), with a +26.6 scoring margin.

League: Women's CBK

Spread: Notre Dame -7.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -298, WVU +240

O/U: 147.5

What To Know: History is likely in this Battle 4 Atlantis game on Paradise Island in the Bahamas (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2). Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 in Tuesday's 64-52 win over Davidson, tying Arike Ogunbowale's program record of 2,626 career points. Her first basket today will make her the Irish's all-time leading scorer. Hidalgo averages 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 5.2 steals. Notre Dame (6-0) has six players averaging double figures and had been winning by an average of 45.4 points before Davidson. In that game, though, the Irish shot just 39%, their first time under 50% this season, made only two 3s and let a 17-point lead shrink to eight in the fourth quarter. West Virginia (6-0) comes in off a 70-62 win over Florida and is outscoring opponents by 17 points per game.