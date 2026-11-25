Tom Brady has dropped all sorts of fun quips in his NFL on FOX broadcasts this season. And as a Thanksgiving treat, Brady dropped another fun quote when he revealed his power rankings.

Brady said that there's one quarterback in the league who is not only playing efficiently, but he's doing it so quickly that it's like listening to a podcast at 2.0x speed. He didn't say that about Josh Allen, Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, though. Rather, Brady said Brock Purdy's the one who's playing the quickest and most efficient football.

"He's just operating a lot faster than everybody else," Brady said of the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback. "Some guys are operating at 1.0. Some guys are operating at 1.5. Brock's operating at 2.0 right now. He's thinking fast. He's making fast decisions. The ball's coming out of his hands quickly. You know when you listen to a podcast, and it's at 1.0, but you speed it up to, like, 1.5 or 2.0? You just get so much more done."

To Brady's point, Purdy has statistically been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks this season. He's ninth in passing yards (2,564), third in touchdown passes (23) and first in passer rating (118.2). He arguably had his best performance of the season this past Sunday, when he threw three touchdowns against the vaunted Minnesota Vikings' defense.

Was that performance by Purdy and the 49ers enough for them to take the No. 1 spot in Brady's power rankings? Here's his full top 10.

Week 11 result: 35-10 loss vs. San Francisco 49ers (in Mexico City)

Brady's thoughts: Minnesota was in trouble from the jump on Sunday night down in Mexico City, because the Niners put up 28 in the first half, including a pick-six, and the Vikings couldn't finish drives. A few missed field goals definitely didn't help.

But the good news is the defense still gives up fewer points than anybody in football, and that's why they're still on my list. So, Atlanta comes to town next — maybe a little bit of a revenge game for Kirk Cousins to get back on track?

Kirk Cousins 2,782 PYDS · 22 PTD · 18 RYDS ▾ Kirk Cousins #8 · QB · Vikings 2,782 PYDS 22 PTD 18 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Up next: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday)

Week 11 result: 23-18 loss at New York Giants

Brady's thoughts: Last week, I said the Jags were looking for a real test — and they got one. And unfortunately, they didn't pass. It's one of my most used sayings: You can't win until you can keep from losing. And Jacksonville racked up 13 penalties — yeah, 13 — in the Meadowlands.

Trevor Lawrence and the offense made it close late, but they couldn't get it over the line. This is a really solid Giants team, though, so there's no need to panic. The Jags still have a three-game lead in the AFC South, and Tennessee comes to town next. Clean things up and refocus for a stretch run.

Trevor Lawrence 2,585 PYDS · 22 PTD · 113 RYDS ▾ Trevor Lawrence #16 · QB · Jaguars 2,585 PYDS 22 PTD 113 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Up next: vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday)

Week 11 result: 23-18 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Brady's thoughts: They're solid enough to land at No. 8 this week, and I swear, despite my PTSD, I've been looking to get the Giants into the top 10 for a few weeks. They finally got the marquee win to make it happen.

J.J. McCarthy came over from Minnesota in September, and that's still kind of crazy for me, but he's been very steady since taking over. He's won three of his last four, and he's really starting to develop a great connection with Malik Nabers, who has a chance to really elevate and become an elite receiver in this league.

J.J. McCarthy 1,088 PYDS · 3 PTD · 118 RYDS ▾ J.J. McCarthy #18 · QB · Giants 1,088 PYDS 3 PTD 118 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

John Harbaugh has the Giants in first place in the NFC East in his first year — familiar territory for Coach Harbaugh.

Up next: at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday)

J.J. McCarthy is 3-1 as the Giants' starting QB this season. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Week 11 result: Idle

Brady's thoughts: The Rams had the week off, which means their four-game winning streak stays intact. Clever way to climb three spots, Rams, but I like this team. Now comes a rare Wednesday night game against Green Bay, then K.C. on Thursday night next week. I swear, this team has the craziest schedule in NFL history this season, but as Matthew Stafford said, just tell them where to show up. They'll be ready to go.

Matthew Stafford 2,623 PYDS · 19 PTD · 17 RYDS ▾ Matthew Stafford #9 · QB · Rams 2,623 PYDS 19 PTD 17 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Up next: vs. Green Bay Packers (Wednesday)

Week 11 result: 34-7 win vs. Arizona Cardinals

Brady's thoughts: Patrick Mahomes is in a groove right now. Three touchdowns against Arizona, two of them to Travis Kelce. He hasn't thrown a pick in a month. K.C.'s won three in a row, and you guys tried to tell me Mahomes-to-Kelce wasn't an elite connection anymore. Don't fall for that.

Patrick Mahomes 2,709 PYDS · 22 PTD · 100 RYDS ▾ Patrick Mahomes #15 · QB · Chiefs 2,709 PYDS 22 PTD 100 RYDS 1 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Travis Kelce 586 RECYDS · 4 RECTD · 1 RYDS ▾ Travis Kelce #87 · TE · Chiefs 586 RECYDS 4 RECTD 1 RYDS 1 RTD 30 PTS 2026 Season Full stats →

Now it's Thanksgiving night in Buffalo, with two of the best teams in the AFC under the lights, and probably under some rain. It's going to be an incredible game, and also an incredible test of your dad's ability to stay awake on the couch after dinner. I'll be awake.

Up next: at Buffalo Bills (Thursday)

Week 11 result: 31-21 win vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady's thoughts: Two tuddies for Jared Goff. Two tuddies for Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams gets into the end zone again. It's kind of becoming the norm in Detroit. Tampa gave the Lions a good test, but the Lions' defense came up with stops when they needed them in their first game without Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit's won six straight, and they got a chance to shake up power rankings on Thursday. They could shake up the NFC North standings, too, I guess. But c'mon, we know which one they're really worried about.

Up next: vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday)

Week 11 result: 38-24 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Brady's thoughts: Sean Payton and Bo Nix just win football games. They're not worried about what anyone is saying or what anyone is doing around the league. They're just stacking dubs. Jonah Coleman, a rookie, ran for three touchdowns, and after the Raiders tied it up in the third, the Broncos had a counterpunch to run away with the win.

BO Nix 1,955 PYDS · 12 PTD · 121 RYDS ▾ BO Nix #10 · QB · Broncos 1,955 PYDS 12 PTD 121 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Jonah Coleman 302 RYDS · 6 RTD · 146 RECYDS ▾ Jonah Coleman #20 · RB · Broncos 302 RYDS 6 RTD 146 RECYDS 0 RECTD 27 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

Next is a Friday afternoon trip to the Steel City, and with K.C. keeping pace on top of the AFC West, there's no time to breathe.

Up next: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Friday)

Week 11 result: 26-9 win vs. Miami Dolphins

Brady's thoughts: No trap game for Buffalo. They handled Miami and didn't punt once. Really, just pure domination all over the field. They did it in the all-white uniforms, and I'm sorry, some things you just don't mess with. The royal blue and the red is one of the best combos in the league. I know Josh Allen agrees with me. He just can't say it.

Josh Allen 2,527 PYDS · 14 PTD · 290 RYDS ▾ Josh Allen #17 · QB · Bills 2,527 PYDS 14 PTD 290 RYDS 11 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

A quick side note: the Bills' defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in three straight games. That's a great turnaround from their early struggles, and let's see how that stands up to Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Up next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday)

Week 11 result: 35-10 win vs. Minnesota Vikings (in Mexico City)

Brady's thoughts: Brock Purdy was locked in on Sunday night. He barely missed a freaking throw. He got George Kittle twice, and the Niners scored two touchdowns in nine seconds before halftime to blow it open. No turnovers again, and the defense made Kirk Cousins' second start back with the Vikings a long, long night.

Brock Purdy 2,624 PYDS · 23 PTD · 222 RYDS ▾ Brock Purdy #13 · QB · 49ers 2,624 PYDS 23 PTD 222 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → George Kittle 591 RECYDS · 7 RECTD · 42 PTS ▾ George Kittle #85 · TE · 49ers 591 RECYDS 7 RECTD 42 PTS 591 AP YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

Remember what I said earlier? Keep from losing first, it'll make winning a whole lot easier. That's three straight wins, and the best record in the NFC, with Seattle coming to town next. The Niners are rolling. And guess what? I'm gonna be there to see it.

What's the hardest thing to defend about Purdy's game right now? I think he's just operating a lot faster than everybody else. Some guys are operating at 1.0. Some guys are operating at 1.5. Brock's operating at 2.0 right now. He's thinking fast. He's making fast decisions. The ball's coming out of his hands quickly. You know when you listen to a podcast and it's at 1.0, but you speed it up to, like, 1.5 or 2.0? You just get so much more done.

Up next: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sunday)

Week 11 result: 21-13 win vs. New Orleans Saints

Brady's thoughts: Buffalo and San Fran are putting serious pressure on our own rule here. But the rule is the rule: You have to lose to give up the top spot.

Chicago took care of the Saints. The defense was all over Tyler Shough, and Caleb Williams got back on track with two more touchdowns. They haven't lost since Caleb came back and winning at Detroit on Thanksgiving would go a long way in justifying this spot. I'll have an eye on this one from the pregame booth in Dallas.

Tyler Shough 2,395 PYDS · 16 PTD · 221 RYDS ▾ Tyler Shough #6 · QB · Saints 2,395 PYDS 16 PTD 221 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Caleb Williams 1,727 PYDS · 10 PTD · 156 RYDS ▾ Caleb Williams #18 · QB · Bears 1,727 PYDS 10 PTD 156 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Up next: at Detroit Lions (Thursday)