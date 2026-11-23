There has been very little movement inside the top 10 for several weeks now. The best teams have largely been taking care of their business, while we all sit and wait for something, anything, to cause some separation in the field.

Finally, that wait is about to end.

There are four games over Thanksgiving weekend that will pit teams currently in my top 13 against each other: Packers at Rams (Wednesday night), Bears at Lions (Thursday afternoon), Chiefs at Bills (Thursday night) and Seahawks at 49ers (Sunday afternoon). That’s four heavyweight battles involving eight teams, with a playoff feel that will surely shake up the top of the rankings.

So, yes, we’re about to find out who the truly powerful teams really are this season. Take a look at my NFL Power Rankings for Week 12 before the chaos begins.

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

I have to tell you, I like the way the Dolphins fight, and I’m not completely convinced they’re the worst team in football. In fact, I’d bet that by the end of this season the Chargers, Cardinals and Colts all prove to be worse. The Dolphins’ defense, in particular, has impressive moments. But they can’t win without a quarterback and, with all due respect to Kyle McCord, they don’t have one right now. The Dolphins gained 185 total yards this past Sunday in Buffalo. Maybe that’ll fly against the Jets in Week 12. It better, in fact, because that game, and a post-Christmas date with the Chargers, might be Miami’s final two chances to secure another win this season.

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in scoring, averaging just 15.7 points per game.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

Well, back to the drawing board. Whatever good feelings the Chargers got from their Week 10 win in Baltimore were completely erased by the fact that they followed it up with a loss to the Jets. The Jets!!! At least they started their rebuild by selling off at the trade deadline … no? OK. Well then there’s … nothing. Nothing to look forward to at all. They should be getting ready to completely tear down the roster so that they can start over with an actual plan. But there’s no indication that is happening. All that’s left, I guess, is to endure the mess. It’s going to be a very long final seven weeks.

Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Despite the loss, Justin Herbert had two touchdowns against the Jets on Sunday, marking his first multi-touchdown game in 12 games, including playoffs.

The Chargers lost again on Sunday, and they might be without Justin Herbert next week. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

You know a team is in trouble when Josh Johnson walks into the quarterback room and sits in the first chair. He’s like an early warning system for doomsday. But that’s where the Cardinals are after trading Jacoby Brissett and injuries to Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck. They get to ride with the NFL’s most well-travelled senior citizen. But that’s fine. They fought the good fight this season (at times), but they were never about this year anyway. And the past three weeks — in which they’ve been outscored 85-16! — proves it. Yeah, that stretch was against the Seahawks, Rams and Chiefs, so what did you expect? On the bright side, their schedule gets much easier the rest of the way. They could be a real threat to win one or two more games.

Next game: vs. Commanders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Cardinals have lost by 27 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 2 and 3 of the 1996 season, when they lost by 28 and 31 points, respectively.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

If there was a trophy for the most inept, mismanaged, worst-run franchise in the NFL, the Colts would have it super-glued to their hands. They had a chance to trade QB Daniel Jones for a fourth-round pick, said no, then cut him 10 days later. That capped off a remarkable series of bad, incomprehensible decisions. They also could have gotten a second- and fifth-round pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, but decided to keep him so he can split carries with rookie RB Seth McGowan, which is a pretty dumb decision, too. The only bright spot for them now is that they get to see if QB Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 draft, has gotten any better while watching from the sidelines the past two years. Don’t bet on it, though.

Next game: vs. Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Jonathan Taylor has now rushed for fewer than 100 yards in a career-long 18 consecutive games.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

First-year coach Robert Saleh called the Titans’ 51-30 loss to the Cowboys "disgusting football … embarrassing football," and he’s right on both counts. He also said "it can’t get any worse" and … well, I’d be careful of that. I mean, come on Saleh, you coached the Jets. You know things can always get worse. The Titans play at Jacksonville next week, for crying out loud. They go to Detroit in mid-December. You don’t think things will be worse then? Here are two more important questions to ponder: 1. How did they lose so badly and move up a spot? (Answer: the Colts). 2. Since the Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft, should they be looking at QBs? (Answer: Yes, because it’s getting increasingly hard to believe that the frustrated Saleh is sold on Cam Ward.)

Next game: @ Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Titans have allowed 40 or more points in three straight games for the second time in franchise history and the first time since 2004. It’s happened just four times since the 1970 merger, with the 1975 Browns and 1981 Colts joining the 2004 and 2026 Titans.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

Well, as they say, you can’t lose them all, even if you’re the Jets. Aaron Glenn’s bumbling crew was no match for the true awfulness of the one-win Chargers. It wasn’t exactly a banner-raising performance, of course. All the Jets needed was for Geno Smith to game-manage his way to a lead while Justin Herbert and the L.A. offense fell all over themselves. But for one day, it was a winning formula. It changes nothing, of course. The Jets are focused on the draft and finding a franchise quarterback (or at least they should be). And it’s still almost certain that Glenn won’t be a part of any of that in a few weeks. So enjoy the slow, painful march to a 16th straight season without the playoffs. At least they’ll always have Los Angeles.

Next game: @ Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Jets snapped their five-game losing streak and defeated the Chargers for the first time since 2011. Excluding kneel-downs, the Jets scored on every possession for the first time in franchise history.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

Hooray! They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. And while I’m sure that felt good in the locker room, it really was counterproductive to their main goal. They’re not coming back from 3-7, so losing, for lack of a better word, is good. Losing is right. Losing works. It gets them closer to a top-five draft pick that nobody in the NFL wants GM Howie Roseman to have (the Eagles currently pick No. 9). Now they’ve got seven games left to pull it off. The good news: Five of those games are extremely losable. They’ll have to work to lose at Arizona and at home against the Colts, but I believe in this team. They’ve worked hard to be this bad. It’s all lining up for them. Don’t blow it now, Philly! You can do it! Just lose, baby! The bottom of these rankings awaits.

Next game: @ Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Eagles have now won 12 straight home games against the Steelers, with their last home loss to Pittsburgh coming in 1965.

Will Sunday's win buy Nick Sirianni extra time in Philadelphia? (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +40000 (23rd)

The Ravens' decision to trade for QB Jacoby Brissett a few weeks after losing Lamar Jackson turned out to be a good one. He fits their scheme, he’s playing well and he has the offense moving. The thing that’s a problem is the thing that never figured to be a problem: their defense. It’s bad. And it shouldn’t be with a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter and a well-regarded DC in Anthony Weaver. But that is the main reason they’re riding a six-game losing streak and staring at a lost season, especially if they lose in Houston on Sunday before they get to their bye. They can blame this mess of a season on Jackson’s injury all they want. But their defense has surprisingly been the bigger issue.

Next game: @ Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Ravens have lost six straight games, their longest losing streak since closing the 2021 season with six consecutive losses.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 21st)

Hopefully the Falcons got some rest and cleared their minds, because when they return from the bye week, this is the opportunity that is staring them in the face. Despite being 3-7, losers of three straight and five of their past six games, they are just two games out of first place in the NFC South. And nobody in this stinky division is a threat to pull away, so they might only need to win eight games to win it. Of course, that would still mean finishing 5-2, which is probably a tall order for them. And they’d have to survive a post-bye gauntlet that begins with games against the Vikings, Lions and Browns. You know what, maybe it’s not really much of an opportunity for them.

Next game: @ Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Falcons are tied for the second-most giveaways in the NFL with 19. They also rank 28th in third-down conversion rate (34.4%) and are tied for 30th in fourth-down conversion rate (28.6%).

Super Bowl odds: +70000 (24th)

Nothing has embarrassed me more this season than my belief in the Saints. I was sure they were going to emerge as one of the NFL’s biggest surprises. I believed Kellen Moore was going to be a top coach. I thought Tyler Shough might be the best QB coming out of last year’s class. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. The Saints do have a ton of offensive talent, which makes it a huge mystery that Moore and Shough can’t figure out how to make it work. And no, New Orleans is not out of it yet, because nobody is out of it in the NFC South. But with the Bengals and Packers up next, elimination is imminent. So is Moore’s likely firing. And so, perhaps, is the club’s search for another franchise QB in the draft.

Next game: @ Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The 3-7 Saints lead the NFL with 11 lost fumbles and are tied for the third-most giveaways with 19. New Orleans also ranks 23rd in scoring defense, allowing 25.7 points per game.

Super Bowl odds: +80000 (25th)

The Raiders' season was over the minute they traded QB Kirk Cousins. And considering they’ve now lost six of their past seven, it’s really been over longer than that. But pay no attention to their record or how far they fall in these rankings. Their only goal this season is to turn rookie Fernando Mendoza into a QB they can win with next year. And so far, so good. In just his second career start, against a tough Broncos team, Mendoza completed 18 of 37 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran four times for 22 yards. It certainly wasn’t great, but it was definitely good. And that’s all the Raiders need: positive signs and indications that their franchise QB is getting better as they head toward next year.

Next game: @ Browns (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Raiders have allowed 30 or more points in seven games this season, the second-most in the NFL behind the Cardinals (eight).

Super Bowl odds: +10000 (tied for 18th)

There’s a possibility that QB Drake Maye has been lost for the season, and if he is, that’s it for the troubled Patriots. If you think Tommy DeVito can lead them to the playoffs, then you haven’t watched much of Tommy DeVito. He’s a fine backup and can be helpful in the short term, but he won’t navigate them through a season-ending stretch run that features games against the Bills, Vikings, Chiefs and Broncos. The Patriots have basically put themselves in a position where they have to win them all. But they won’t. They can’t. Even Sunday’s game against the Chargers is far from a guarantee.

Next game: @ Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Patriots averaged six yards per play and posted a 52.3% success rate with Drake Maye on the field, scoring 24 touchdowns on 545 plays. With Maye off the field, those numbers dropped to 3.06 yards per play and a 37.3% success rate, with just two touchdowns on 67 plays.

Super Bowl odds: +6500 (15th)

The Buccaneers are still playing better than they were earlier in the season, but even their improved defense wasn’t a match for the diverse and dangerous Lions. And it certainly doesn’t help that Tampa Bay’s offense has never quite caught up to the other side of the ball. The passing game under QB Baker Mayfield is incredibly low-powered. And when the ground game is throttled — Bucky Irving was held to just 68 yards in Week 11 — the Bucs can’t move the ball much. They have one last chance to salvage their season, though — next Monday night at home against the Panthers. Lose that and the season is over. Todd Bowles might be finished, too.

Next game: vs. Panthers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Josiah Trotter recorded the most combined tackles through his first nine NFL games, the most by a Buccaneers rookie since 2000. He surpassed Lavonte David (67 in 2012) and Devin White (62 in 2019).

Super Bowl odds: +10000 (tied for 18th)

Aaron Rodgers has had a Hall of Fame career, but surely everyone in Pittsburgh can see it’s over now. He is dragging this team down with his lack of mobility and his inability to throw accurately and consistently more than 5-10 yards downfield. It would be incredibly gutsy for Mike McCarthy to bench him now, but he has to do it. He just has to. The Steelers are still 6-4, but they’ve looked terrible in two losses after the bye. Maybe Mason Rudolph or rookie Drew Allar aren’t going to be much better, especially with games against the Broncos and Jaguars over the next three weeks. But the way Rodgers is playing, it’s not like they could be much worse.

Next game: vs. Broncos (Friday, 3 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Steelers are now 1-6-1 in their last eight games against teams that entered the matchup at least five games below .500.

Super Bowl odds: +12500 (20th)

Give the embattled Dan Quinn a lot of credit. His team was staring at yet another lost season, but the Commanders kept playing like they were alive. In fact, they’ve been playing hard and reasonably well for most of the last six games, and on Monday night they really got something to show for it with a huge upset over the high-flying Bengals. Their defense did some number on Joe Burrow and that passing attack, and Jayden Daniels took care of the rest with yet. They are now 3-2-1 in their last six, which keeps them within striking distance of the NFC East-leading Giants. Yeah, they’re two games back, but they own the tie-breaker. And they can make up a lot of ground over the next four weeks when they play the Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Falcons.

Next game: @ Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Commanders won in prime time in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2007.

Super Bowl odds: +8000 (17th)

The defense was better. Granted, the bar was pretty low, so yes, giving up 30 points to the lowly Titans was an improvement. A good chunk of the damage came in garbage time. Before that, there was only one bad big play. For the most part, with Mike Pettine calling the plays, the defense got pressure and was active. And that’s really all the Cowboys need out of their defense: competence. That can go a long way with an offense that puts up 480 yards and 51 points, like they did against Tennessee. If the Cowboys had played defense like this all season, they’d be a playoff lock. Instead, they’re 5-6 and, barring a miracle run, they’re going to be on the outside looking in. Again.

Next game: vs. Eagles (Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Cowboys scored touchdowns on each of their first six drives for the first time in franchise history and put points on the board on their seventh. The Cowboys would have scored on every drive for the first time in franchise history if they hadn’t taken a knee on the final play. Sunday was the first time the Cowboys had ever scored on every drive, excluding knee-downs.

Super Bowl odds: +4500 (13th)

It’s hard to read too much into last Thursday’s rout of the Colts, since Indy has become unfathomably pathetic. But the Texans are a team that just doesn’t seem to want to go away. They are 4-2 since their season-crushing 0-4 start, and they’ve mostly been playing well. Their biggest problem is that they probably need to go 6-1 the rest of the way to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s not as crazy as you think, though. Their only games against teams with a winning record are at Pittsburgh, home versus the Jaguars, and at Green Bay. They’d have to win two of those three and not stumble against anyone else. It’s a lot to ask, but not impossible.

Next game: vs. Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Houston has outscored opponents 259-222 through 10 games, giving it a plus-37 point differential. In NFL records dating to 1920, that ranks fifth among teams that started 4-6 and is the best by any such team since the 2003 Buccaneers. It also ranks eighth among all teams with a losing record through 10 games.

Super Bowl odds: +7400 (16th)

Bryce Young gives me a headache. I really think he should be much better than he is by now. But every time I’m ready to write him off as a bust, he has a game like he did Sunday, making me think the Panthers can win with him. They probably can win the NFL’s worst division, which isn’t saying much, but it’s the reality of where the Panthers are. They could just about put this awful division away with a victory in Tampa next Monday night. Memo to Young: that’s the kind of thing a truly good quarterback will do. And if not, they might have to consider a Young-less future. Honestly, if the Panthers lose this division, that responsibility will also probably fall on a new coach.

Next game: @ Buccaneers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Panthers have a .500 or better record through 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2017-19, when they did so in three straight seasons.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 21st)

The Browns are the Little Engine That Could. They don’t look like they belong with the other power teams in the AFC, but they keep chugging along up that hill, saying "I think I can, I think I can," and they don’t fall away. And at this point, it would be crazy to count them out. Outside of two games against the Bengals and a tough-ish game against the Giants in New York, their remaining schedule is as soft as a marshmallow, so there is a real opportunity there for 60-year-old rookie coach Todd Monken to guide this team to the playoffs. And keep this in mind: Eight of their 10 games have been decided by five points or fewer, and the Browns have won six of them. That’s the mark of a tough, well-coached team that really understands how to win.

Next game: vs. Raiders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Browns have gone 55 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, surpassing the Seahawks’ 54-game streak from 1989 to 1992.

Super Bowl odds: +1400 (seventh)

It’s hard to tell if the Rams are hot … or not. They have won their past four games heading into their bye to salvage a season that was in danger of falling apart at 2-4. And they are undoubtedly right back in the thick of the NFC wild-card chase, with a chance to solidify their standing at home on Wednesday night against the Packers. But they are also falling apart at the seams. The season-ending injury to wide receiver Puka Nacua is a huge blow to an offense that will already be without WR Davante Adams until mid-December. And oh, by the way, look at their schedule: the Packers, Chiefs and 49ers are their next three opponents. Then they get the defending champion Seahawks twice in the final three weeks. It’s been a brutal season for the Dream Teamers. There is some nightmare potential the rest of the way.

Next game: vs. Packers (Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Over their last four games, the Rams rank second in the NFL in scoring defense (12.3 points allowed per game) and first in rushing defense (51.5 yards allowed per game).

Super Bowl odds: +4000 (12th)

The Packers were dealt a humbling blowout loss at home to the Vikings before the bye, so they desperately need to come out strong on Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Rams. If the Packers lose, they will begin December with a 6-5 record, buried in their division, and facing an uphill battle to win the last NFC wild-card spot. The good news is they seem to be getting healthy. Even RB Josh Jacobs and LB Micah Parsons have a shot to play this week. They’ll need them, because they also face the Bills, Bears and Lions over the final six weeks of the season, and they might need to win most of those games to make the playoffs.

Next game: @ Rams (Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Packers rank second in the NFL in gross passing yards per game (284.1) and last in rushing yards per game (67.0), a 30-spot gap.

Super Bowl odds: +5500 (14th)

It was hard to take the Giants seriously, even when they started 5-3-1, because they hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record. And to be fair, they really struggled to beat some of those losing teams. But their 23-18 win over the Jaguars on Sunday was a big-boy win. They were outstanding and opportunistic on defense. And while it wasn’t pretty on offense, they did enough when it mattered. Most importantly, they made a statement to everyone that they’re not just a fluky product of a terrible division. They are a good team. They are well-coached. They believe they can beat anyone. This Giants team probably isn’t a true Super Bowl contender, but they are dangerous. And they’re certainly not a joke anymore.

Next game: @ Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Giants picked up their first win over a team with a winning record since Week 6 of last season.

Super Bowl odds: +1600 (tied for ninth)

The defending champions are hopeful that QB Sam Darnold will return after their bye week, which is great news for them. It’s not that Drew Lock was bad in Darnold’s absence. It’s more about their need for all hands on deck in what could be a season-defining game in San Francisco on Sunday. The Seahawks are already three games back in the NFC West, and a loss would kill their shot at winning the division. Their entire season would become a scramble for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. They can still win that, of course, especially with the way they play defense. But they might have to beat the Rams twice in the final three weeks of the regular season to do it.

Next game: @ 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the first player in the Super Bowl era to record at least 1,200 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns through the first 10 games of a season.

Super Bowl odds: +950 (sixth)

Maybe it was the rain, or maybe they were just due for a struggle, but that was the worst Joe Burrow and the Bengals have looked in a long time. Their offense seemed out of sync all game, despite Burrow’s 300 yards, and they couldn’t get in gear long enough to pull away from the Commanders. The result was a bad loss on a last-second field goal, ending their five-game losing streak. And now they’re just one game ahead of the Browns and Steelers in the AFC North. They better not stumble again against the Saints next Sunday, either, because if they do, their Dec. 6 game in Cleveland is going to be huge. And those Browns aren’t pushovers anymore.

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Bengals scored 20 points, ending their franchise-record streak of five straight games with more than 30 points. The 2013 Broncos remain the last team to do it in six straight games within a season.

Super Bowl odds: +1800 (11th)

What the heck was that? The Vikings finally get a QB and an offense to help out their stellar defense, and then that defense falls apart? Nobody could’ve predicted what happened to the Vikings in Mexico City, where the 49ers offense rolled over them for three touchdowns on their first four possessions en route to a 35-10 rout. Minnesota better hope it’s just a blip, because the addition of Kirk Cousins doesn’t turn this offense into the Greatest Show on Turf. The Vikings need their defense to carry them all the way to the Super Bowl. If they’re not capable of doing that, what are they even doing in my top 10? I’ll have to ponder that question if the defense falters again against the Falcons on Sunday.

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Vikings allowed five touchdowns tonight, their most since Week 17 of 2022 at Green Bay. Four came in the red zone, their most since Week 4 of 2024, also at Green Bay. Minnesota gave up 35 points and three passing touchdowns, both its most since facing the Chargers in Week 8 of 2025, when it allowed 37 points and three passing touchdowns.

Super Bowl odds: +900 (tied for fourth)

The Jaguars lost to the scrappy New York Giants, but the bigger concern was how awful they looked in losing that game. QB Trevor Lawrence was under constant pressure and was rattled into some remarkably awful throws. The Jaguars committed an uncharacteristic 13 penalties. Head coach Liam Coen even made some confusing and inexplicable analytics-based decisions that cost his team. They steamrolled their first three opponents coming out of the bye week, but it looks like they just ran out of gas in New Jersey. It happens to everyone at some point, but it’s still not a great sign for a team that loaded up at the trade deadline. The Jags’ deals were supposed to make them stronger. Instead, they looked weak.

Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Jacksonville snapped a four-game streak of scoring at least 30 points in the loss to the Giants.

Super Bowl odds: +1600 (tied for ninth)

It took the Lions a little while to get going against the tough Buccaneers defense, but once they did, they finally showed how explosive they can be. They got their usual balanced offensive performance with 279 yards and two TDs from QB Jared Goff and 98 rushing yards and two TDs from RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Putting up 386 yards against the Bucs is no easy task, so this was a good warm-up for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Bears. The two of them are now tied atop the rough NFC North with 8-2 records. And they play each other twice in the next six weeks. The Lions may emerge as the best team in the NFL’s best division, which is amazing considering the Bears and Vikings, and even the Packers to an extent, have gotten most of the hype.

Next game: vs. Bears (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Lions are 6-0 at home for the first time since 1991, including their designated home win in Munich. Detroit has now won at least eight games in five consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Super Bowl odds: +850 (third)

The Bears should have played a lot better than they did in their 21-13 home win over the Saints, especially since New Orleans turned the ball over twice and had a nightmare performance on special teams. But Chicago’s vaunted offense could never really get going, outside of two second-quarter touchdown drives. QB Caleb Williams was just OK. The running game was productive, though top back D’Andre Swift had only 51 yards. This marked the Bears’ fifth straight win, but it honestly looked like they were enjoying the calm before the storm of their Thanksgiving showdown with the Lions in Detroit. They’ll need a much better showing from their offense to have a chance then. This will be the game when we find out if the Bears are who we thought they were all along.

Next game: @ Lions (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Bears have won five straight games without trailing, their longest such streak since 1959.

Super Bowl odds: +900 (tied for fourth)

It was only a week ago that I wrote, "Patrick Mahomes is not going to be the NFL MVP." Maybe I spoke too soon? He had 324 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a rout of the Cardinals, giving him three 300-yard games in the past four weeks and 13 touchdown passes and no interceptions in that span. OK, those are still not Joe Burrow numbers, and he’s probably not going to beat out Burrow for MVP. But when Mahomes starts rolling like this, the AFC starts shaking in fear. If he can have another big game in Buffalo on Thanksgiving Night, the whole league is going to be talking about Mahomes and the Chiefs. It’ll be as if their dynasty never ended … because maybe it never did.

Next game: @ Bills (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Kansas City has scored at least 34 points and allowed fewer than 14 in three straight games. Only the 2007 Patriots and 1942 Bears had longer streaks, at four games each.

Super Bowl odds: +1500 (eighth)

After six straight wins, it’s not fair to knock them down a peg, but that has a lot more to do with the 49ers than it has to do with the Broncos. Yeah, they probably struggled against Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders a little longer than they should have, but that’s kind of what the Broncos do. It’s always ugly, it’s often close, but they typically find a way to win in the end. The good news for the Broncos in this game is they finally discovered their rushing attack. Rookie RB Jonah Coleman had 111 rushing yards. A good ground game has been a big missing piece for a team that desperately doesn’t want to ask QB Bo Nix to carry it.

Next game: @ Steelers (Friday, 3 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Sean Payton earned his 202nd career win, including the playoffs, in Denver’s victory over the Raiders. He passed Mike Tomlin and Dan Reeves for 10th on the NFL’s all-time head coaching wins list.

Super Bowl odds: +425 (best)

Wow. Just, wow. The 49ers did some job on that unbreakable Vikings' defense in what has to be one of the biggest shockers of the season. I mean, we all knew the 49ers were good. But the Vikings had given up an average of 14 points and 273 yards per game this season. The 49ers scored 14 points in the first 16 minutes and had 220 yards by halftime. It was a statement, a show of force … whatever you want to call it. The Niners showed they are, maybe by far, the best team in the NFC. And as long as they stay healthy, they are a serious threat to roll all the way to Super Bowl LXI. That’s why they moved up a notch here, even though the team they leapfrogged also won pretty convincingly.

Next game: vs. Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The 2026 49ers have scored 34 touchdowns from players age 30 or older, the fifth-most by a team in a season in NFL history. With seven games left, they’re two shy of the record of 36 set by the 1994 49ers and matched by the 2002 Raiders.

Super Bowl odds: +500 (second)

The Bills are rolling now. That’s six straight wins and five straight weeks atop these rankings for the Bills. They’ve really thundered out of their bye week, too, winning their four games by an average of 19.75 points. But everything comes down to this for them: They play their nemesis, the Chiefs, on Thanksgiving night in Buffalo. That’s when the world finds out how good these Bills really are, and whether the Super Bowl is a realistic goal. Because they know all too well that to get there, they’ll probably have to get through the Chiefs at some point in the playoffs. It would help the Bills’ cause immensely if they can make a statement against them in the regular season and secure home-field advantage in the postseason.

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Bills are 9-1, tying the best 10-game start in franchise history and matching a mark they last reached in 1991.