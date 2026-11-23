A rainstorm and a temporary blackout couldn’t stop the Bengals and Commanders from giving us an electric Monday night affair for the second time in three seasons. History repeated itself as Jayden Daniels led a game-winning drive to seal the upset, just as he did back in September 2024 in Cincinnati.

Daniels and the offense got off to a slow start in the driving rain, but the third-year quarterback eventually found his rhythm, guiding six consecutive scoring drives to end the game. That was enough to overcome some shaky decision-making by Dan Quinn.

The Bengals will feel like they let this one slip away. Joe Burrow was his efficient self for most of the night but made a few uncharacteristic mistakes late. Still, the defense had a chance to close it out, but just couldn’t get a stop down the stretch.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Jayden Daniels Overcame Dan Quinn's Conservative Decision

This may have been the most impressive game of Daniels’ career, which says a lot for a quarterback who produced one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.

It didn’t look that way earlier, with Daniels struggling to cope with the rain. He was inaccurate and skittish in the pocket, taking a handful of early sacks. But the two-minute drill before the half seemed to unlock something in the Commanders star. It was this dart to tight end Chig Okonkwo that really opened the floodgates for Washington’s passing game.

Daniels hasn’t been great at targeting the middle of the field early in his career, but that wasn’t the case on Monday night. He made several strong throws that attacked the middle of the Bengals defense, including two lightning bolts on the game-winning drive. This one to rookie Antonio Williams set up Drew Stevens for an easy chip-shot winner.

It felt like Daniels had to win the game twice thanks to his coach. Washington faced a fourth-and-very-short at the Bengals' 24-yard line with 2:30 remaining. Next Gen Stats’ fourth-down decision model had it as a clear "go" situation, and that’s without accounting for the quarterback on the other sideline.

Stevens nailed the kick, but it took only two plays for Burrow to get the Bengals in range for the go-ahead kick. If not for Daniels’ heroics, Quinn would’ve faced some tough questions in his postgame presser – something he’s gotten comfortable doing this season.

Commanders kicker Drew Stevens celebrates a game-winning field goal on Monday night. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

2. Joe Burrow Lost Ground In The MVP Race

Based on the traditional box score, Burrow put up another high-quality performance against Washington. He threw for 324 yards on 29-of-38 passing and also tossed a pair of touchdowns. But, really, the MVP candidate got away with a number of ill-advised throws that should have been intercepted, including one on Cincinnati’s final drive that would have ended the game.

Burrow followed that up with a brutal sack that nearly knocked the Bengals out of field goal range. Fortunately, kicker Evan McPherson bailed him out with a 56-yard field goal that would have been good from 65.

We can’t be too harsh on Burrow for making a few mistakes. The Bengals are asking him to carry the offense to make up for the non-existent run game. With that increased usage rate, he’s bound to mess up eventually. And Burrow had enough bright sorts to consider this a good performance. His pocket presence and accuracy were on full display throughout the night.

Washington couldn’t capitalize on Burrow’s turnover-worthy plays, but MVP voters were watching. And after seeing Brock Purdy’s near-perfect outing against the NFL’s best defense on Sunday night, there has to be a changing of the guard at the top of the MVP ladder.

Joe Burrow played fine, but it wasn't enough to get the Bengals an eighth win. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

3. The Bengals Don't Have A Run Game

To call the Bengals' running game bad would be an understatement. It was straight-up useless on Monday night, gaining just 31 yards on 14 carries with a success rate of just 7%. After the rain let up, Cincinnati immediately abandoned it and turned the game over to Burrow and the passing game.

It’s difficult to pinpoint any one issue. The run blocking has been just fine, the design is unimaginative, and the running backs can’t create anything on their own. It would be interesting to see how it would perform with more star power in the backfield.

The numbers suggest Chase Brown and Samaje Perine are leaving a lot of meat on the bone. Brown was particularly ineffective on Monday night, mustering just six yards on six carries against a below-average Commanders run defense.

Samaje Perine was the more efficient Bengals running back, but that doesn't mean he necessarily played well. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The early struggles in the passing game may have been a harbinger of things to come if the Bengals do run into bad weather come playoff time. Asking Burrow to drop back 50 times in bad weather against playoff-caliber defense may not be a winning business model. The quarterbacks they could face, like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, are pretty good, too.

You have to wonder if the Bengals will look back at the trade deadline with regret. Some good running backs may have been available for the right price, including Jonathan Taylor. Sure, Cincinnati would’ve had to part ways with valuable draft capital, but Super Bowl windows don’t stay open for long. This could be the franchise’s best shot at winning its first title. It will be harder to get through January without a run game.

3 ½. What's Next?

The Bengals suffered a setback in their quest for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but they do have one of the easier schedules in the league, so this may not be the blow it feels like in the moment.

Cincinnati will take on the Saints and the Browns over the next two weeks and can’t afford to drop another game, with Mahomes and the Chiefs visiting Paycor Stadium in Week 14. That looks like a must-win game for Cincinnati to stay in the race for home-field advantage.

The Commanders kept their playoff hopes alive and could be in a decent spot if they take care of business the next two weeks. They get the Cardinals and Titans next. Win those games and get some help from the Giants' opponents, and Washington could be in first place by mid-December thanks to the tie-breaker over New York. The postseason is still very much in play.