Rob Gronkowski and Ben Roethlisberger are among the first-time eligible players who have advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Adrian Peterson, Antonio Brown and Richard Sherman also advanced in their first year of eligibility.

A total of 52 players have reached this stage, including Ken Anderson and Eli Manning. The Hall of Fame selection committee will reduce the list to 25 candidates in two weeks.

Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and in his second season was an All-Pro tight end who led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 17. Gronkowski also set what would end up being career-high marks in receiving yards (1,327) and first downs (69).

Rob Gronkowski was part of four Super Bowl-winning teams in his career: three with the New England Patriots, and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-6 Gronkowski would be part of four Super Bowl champions, was named an All-Pro tight end on four occasions, made five Pro Bowls and finished his career with 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns, good for sixth and third all-time despite not playing in 2019 due to retirement, then retiring once more after 2022, giving Gronkowski 11 years and 143 games in his career.

Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to two Super Bowl titles and made six Pro Bowls in an 18-year career (2004-2021). Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and made four Pro Bowls in a 16-year career (2004-2019). Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowl pick and the 1981 AP NFL MVP in a 16-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals that ended in 1986. He led the Bengals to one AFC championship.

Roethlisberger, Anderson and Manning are the only three quarterbacks on the list of 52 players.

Candidates By Position

Offensive lineman: Willie Anderson, Lomas Brown, Jahri Evans, Joe Jacoby, Nick Mangold, Logan Mankins, Maurkice Pouncey, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, Marshal Yanda.

Running backs: Peterson, Shaun Alexander, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters.

Wide receivers: Brown, Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt, Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Otis Taylor, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne.

Tight ends: Gronkowski, Jason Witten.

Defensive backs: Sherman, Rodney Harrison, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Earl Thomas III, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson.

Defensive linemen: John Abraham, Geno Atkins, L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork, Kevin Williams.

Linebackers: Maxie Baughan, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Karl Mecklenburg, Tommy Nobis, Terrell Suggs.

Last week, the coach subcommittee selected Bill Belichick as its candidate for the Class of 2027, while the contributor subcommittee chose New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The list of players will eventually be reduced to 13 to join Belichick and Kraft on the ballot at the Hall of Fame’s annual selection meeting ahead of the Super Bowl.

A 25-person selection panel will reduce the list of candidates from 15 to 10 to seven. Selectors then may vote for six of the seven. Any candidate receiving 80% approval would be elected to the Class of 2027.

The Hall’s Class of 2027 will be announced at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles in February and enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.