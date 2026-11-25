Suffice to say: A pin has been put in the Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers partnership.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday night that they've benched and deactivated Rodgers, and Colin Cowherd feels the decision is the culmination of continued poor decision-making on the soon-to-be 43-year-old's end.

"Aaron has not aged well as a football player because I think Aaron makes horrible football decisions," Cowherd said on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd." "Think about the end with the Green Bay Packers, a great franchise. He basically disappears at the end of the season for a darkness retreat and leaves everybody in limbo. They can't get ahold of him on the phone, and then he says he's shocked that they bailed on him off an 8-9 season, where he didn't have as much leverage, and he says he's shocked. Dude, you disappeared.

"Then, he eventually leaves and chooses the New York Jets. Think about that. The Jets, no franchise momentum, second-best organization in their own city. He chooses an unproven defensive head coach [Robert Saleh] as the league is pivoting to offense, and he also chooses the division [AFC East] that has Josh Allen in it, maybe the most talented quarterback since John Elway. …

"That doesn't work, and he says I'm going to choose the Steelers, another defensive head coach, a team that spends all its money on defense as the league is pivoting to offensive coaches and offensive spending. They don't have a playoff win since 2016. Mike Tomlin was on a semi-hot seat. In fact, Tomlin is now a broadcaster, and Rodgers is in a division [AFC North] with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson in their prime."

Across the 10 starts he has made this year, Rodgers has totaled 2,241 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating, while completing 60.9% of his passes. Over the Steelers' last three games, two of which were losses, Rodgers posted a mere 80.4 passer rating and completed 59.2% of his passes.

In all, Pittsburgh's offense is 23rd in the NFL in total yards (310.4 per game), 22nd in passing yards (198.6 per game) and points (21.4 per game) and 16th in rushing yards (111.8 per game). The Steelers, who are turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback, are 6-4 and in possession of the third AFC wild-card seed.

Last season (2025), his first with the Steelers, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns, while posting a 94.8 passer rating, a 65.7% completion percentage and throwing seven interceptions. Pittsburgh won the AFC North at 10-7 but was blown out at home by the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round, 30-6.

"In my opinion, the best thing that's ever happened to Aaron in his football career, thank God he didn't have to make the choice, he got drafted by the Green Bay Packers, a great organization, because he fell in the draft. The people who age better and more gracefully do so because they make better decisions," Cowherd said.

"[Tom Brady chose] Bruce Arians, good roster, weak division, star receivers [in 2020]. [Rodgers chose] the Jets, Steelers, hiding from your organization and trips to Egypt. I'm not saying it's all on Aaron, but you age based on the choices you make. … I don't think Aaron makes good professional choices."

Following 15 seasons as the starting quarterback and 18 seasons altogether with the Packers (2005-22) – highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLV, winning four NFL MVPs and earning 10 Pro Bowl nods – Rodgers was traded to the Jets, with whom he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season and was later part of a 5-12 campaign in 2024.

Rodgers is third in NFL history with 543 regular-season passing touchdowns and fifth with 68,515 regular-season passing yards.

"If you're just going to choose comfort, agreement and control all the time, that's how it ends, at least professionally," Cowherd concluded.